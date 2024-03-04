High School Hot Shot - Allison Bolda
She manages the lanes as well as the water all while also managing a metabolic disorder. That's why this Waterford senior is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
The Warriors invited Jaylen Brown to shoot by intentionally leaving him wide open on the perimeter. The Celtics All-Star was happy to accept.
Alex Morgan, just two short weeks ago, was being phased out as the USWNT striker. On Sunday, she keyed a Gold Cup quarterfinal win over Colombia.
Jalen Brunson landed awkwardly after taking a shot on the Knicks' first possession of the game on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.
Tension continues to swirl around F1's top team and driver as unanswered questions remain around team principal Christian Horner.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Luis Suarez hobbled through his first two months as an MLS player. His knee is falling apart. But he's still lethal enough to dominate MLS. That was clear in a 5-0 Inter Miami rout of Orlando City.
In Alek Manoah's first start of spring training, he hit three batters in less than two innings.
Guiherme Ceretta was seen in multiple photos on social media wearing an Inter Miami kit.
Kylian Mbappé reportedly believed that PSG's manager was subbing him out in retribution.
It appears the Cowboys are moving on from Smith after 13 seasons.
Sanderson was hired by Michigan in 2009 by former men's head coach John Beilein.
Verstappen beat teammate Sergio Perez by over 22 seconds.
Staley will be taking on an assistant coach role on Kyle Shanahan's staff.
Anthony Kim's second round couldn't have started much worse, but he salvaged the day with steady play.
With the final weeks of the NHL season here, every move is important. Any of these skaters could contribute to your late-season fantasy run.
The USC QB, who's the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall, is opening the circle of trust on another key evaluation to a select few. Here's what it means for him, and perhaps the NFL Draft cycle.