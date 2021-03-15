High School Hockey: Willmar girls chopped down by Alex
Mar. 15—WILLMAR — The Willmar girls hockey team saw a potential victory slip away in the final six minutes of its game against Alexandria on Saturday.
Alexandria's Riley Nyberg scored the go-ahead goal with 5 minutes, 47 seconds left in regulation to help her team to a 5-2 Central Lakes Conference victory from Willmar Civic Center.
Nyberg's goal was her second of the game and broke a 2-2 tie.
The road team padded its advantage in the final minute with scores from Ella Westlund and Hanley Block. Westlund, like Nyberg, finished with two goals.
The home team got a pair of goals from forward Bailey Olson. The senior captain fired a shot past goaltender Alex goaltender Jordan O'Kane to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period. Olson later knotted things at 2-2 midway through the third after getting helpers from Kessa Mara and Madison Garberding.
O'Kane collected 23 saves to capture the win in net. On the other end of the ice, Halle Mortensen made 31 stops.
Willmar will now focus its attention on the Section 6A tournament. The defending section champions are the top seed in the bracket and will face the winner between No. 4 Northern Lakes and No. 5 Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. Thursday from the Willmar Civic Center.
Alexandria 5,
Willmar 2
Alexandria (11-4-2) 1 1 3 — 5
Willmar (11-6-1) 1 0 1 — 2
FIRST PERIOD — (1) A: Riley Nyberg (MaKenna Aure), 5:14 ... (2) W: Bailey Olson (Kessa Mara), 7:09
SECOND PERIOD — (3) A: Ella Westlund (Anna Doherty), 6:10
THIRD PERIOD — (4) W: Olson (Madison Garberding, Mara), 8:22 ... (5) A: Nyberg (Marki Oberg), 11:13 ... (6) A: Westlund (Doherty), 16:15 ... (7) A: Hanley Block (Doherty), 16:39
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS — Alexandria: Jordan O'Kane 23/25 ... Willmar: Halle Mortensen 31/36
Orono 5,
L/D-C 0
Orono used four first-period goals to cruise past Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato from the Litchfield Civic Arena.
Five players scored goals for the visitors. Celia Dahl needed just seven saves to collect the shutout. Dragons senior goaltender Avery Stilwell stopped 54 of 59 shots.
Litchfield/D-C opens the Section 2A tournament as the fifth seed. The Dragons play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at No. 4 Hutchinson.
Orono (11-5-1) 4 1 0 — 5
Litchfield/D-C (3-11-1) 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST PERIOD — (1) O: Alexa Niccum (Kailey Niccum, Allie Pleimann), 1:17 ... (2) O: Mia Lopez (Celia Whittington, Pleimann), 13:09 ... (3) O: Kaeli Koopman (Iyla Ryskamp, Jillian Cook), 13:42 ... (4) O: Koopman (Grace Bickett, Mae Grandy), 16:27
SECOND PERIOD — (5) O: Ryskamp (K. Niccum), 4:50
THIRD PERIOD — No scoring
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS — Orono: Celia Dahl 7/7 ... Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato: Avery Stilwell 54/59
Fairmont 7,
MBA Storm 0
Morris/Benson Area closed the regular season with a 1-13 record following a shutout loss at Fairmont.
The Storm play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fergus Falls in the Section 6A quarterfinals. MBA is the sixth seed while the Otters are the No. 3 seed.
Boys Hockey
MBA Storm 2,
Willmar 0
A pair of second-period goals were the difference as Morris/Benson Area blanked Willmar from Benson.
Tim Blume and Cole Blume each lit the lamp for the Storm. Brady Backman made 29 saves to produce the clean sheet. Gavin Steinwand had 35 stops in net for the Cardinals.
Entering the Section 3A as a fifth seed, Willmar travels to No. 4 Windom at 7 p.m. Thursday. MBA next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Alexandria in the Section 6A quarterfinals.
Willmar (2-16) 0 0 0 — 0
MBA Storm (13-4) 0 2 0 — 2
FIRST PERIOD — No Scoring
SECOND PERIOD — (1) MBA: Tim Blume (Brett Hansen), 7:18 ... (2) MBA: Cole Blume (Brady Loge, Kaleb Breuer), 14:05
THIRD PERIOD — No Scoring
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS — Willmar: Gavin Steinwand 35/37 ... Morris/Benson Area: Brady Backman 29/29
Orono 4,
L/D-C 3 (OT)
Carson Clark scored the game-winning goal 7 minutes, 44 seconds into overtime to hand Orono the win against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato from the Litchfield Civic Arena.
Caden Besemer, Zach Zwilling and Mason Schroeder each scored for the Dragons. Taking the loss, Darby Halonen finished with 22 saves.
Litchfield/D-C opens the Section 3A tournament with a first-round bye. The Dragons, the No. 2 seed, host the winner of No. 7 Luverne and No. 10. Fairmont at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Orono (11-7) 0 2 1 1 — 4
Litchfield/D-C (7-9-2) 1 1 1 0 — 3
FIRST PERIOD — (1) LDC: Caden Besemer (Jack Hillmann, Ryan Schutz), 4:21.
SECOND PERIOD — (2) LDC: Zach Zwilling (Keyton Johnson), 5:05 ... (3) O: Mitch Adams (Fin Jevne, Patrick Grady), 8:24 PP ... (4) O: Jake Gherardi (Carson Clark, Bradley Walker), 16:50
THIRD PERIOD — (5) LDC: Mason Schroeder (Gavin Hanson, Logan Benson), 2:40 ... (6) O: Walker (Clark), 9:22
OVERTIME — (7) O: Clark (Walker, Jack Lewin), 7:44
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS — Orono: Grant McElroy 33/36 ... Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato: Darby Halonen 22/26