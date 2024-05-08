High school highlights for Tuesday, May 7, 2024

May 8—SECTION 1, CLASS 1A TRUE TEAM

—The high jump grabbed the most attention in the Section 1, Class 1A True Team meet with Triton's Pierce Petersohn and GMLOKS' Sam Snitker both coming up with spectacular heights. Petersohn, a sophomore, cleared 6-feet-10 to win it. Snitker was second at 6-8. Blooming Prairie wasn't far from them, either, going 6-6. LFCMC's Jayce Kiehne was a double winner, claming the 800 (1:58.09) and the 1,600 (4:30.08), and Rushford-Peterson/Houston's Quintin Betthauser won the 100 hurdles (16.15) and the 300 hurdles (42.69). St. Charles won the meet with a 1,137.5 score, advancing it to state. LFCMC wa second with a 1,150 total.

SECTION 1, CLASS 2A TRUE TEAM

—Stewartville shined in the field events and won the Section 1, Class 2A True Team meet with a 506 score. Winona was second (456.5) and Pine Island third (428). Stewartville won the long jump (Parker Wangen, 21-1 1/2), the triple jump (Dylan Hoot, 42-6 3/4), the high jump (Hoot, 6-2). Pine Island's CJ Tree was first in the 300 hurdles (41.17), second in the 110 hurdles (16.69) and third in the pole vault (11-6). Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Ashton Kisch was first in both the shot put (55-4) and discus (157-1).

SECTION 1, CLASS 1A TRUE TEAM

—GMLOKS rode another strong performance by Chantle Reiland and won the Section 1, Class 1A True Team meet with a 1,140 score. St. Charles (1,057) was second. Reiland won the 100 (12.63), the 200 (26.23) and was second in the 400 (61.45). Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue's Hayley Lentsch was first in the 400 (58.87), third in the 200 (13.08) and third in the long jump (16-7). GMLOKS also got a big performance from Lexy Foster as she won both the shot put (38-feet-5 3/4) and the discus (109-11). Rushford-Peterson/Houston's Aubryana Boldt won the long jump (17-8) and the 100 hurdles (16.26) and finished third in the triple jump (34-10 1/4). Two-time state defending high jump champion Annaka Forsberg of Blooming Prairie easily won that event Tuesday, clearing 5-6. She also won the triple jump (36-2 1/4).

SECTION 1, CLASS 2A TRUE TEAM

—Byron rode another strong meet from Paige Halder en route to winning the True Team meet. The senior was first in the 400 (57.76), the 200 (25.40) and the high jump (5-2). Her team finished with 492 points. Winona was second with 451. Winona's Alexis Urbick won the 100 hurdles (15.85) and the 300 hurdles (45.45) and teammate Shay Berlin-Burns won the shot put (36-10 3/4) and the discus (122-2).

SECTION 1, CLASS 3A TRUE TEAM

—Century freshman Nell Ferguson finished first in the triple jump (37-4 1/4) and teammate Sophia Comfere was first in the 400 (58.88), helping the Panthers to a fifth-place finish in the True Team meet. Century scored 793 points. Lakeville South was first with 1,039.5 points. Mayo was ninth (531) and John Marshall 10th (397.5). JM freshman Abi Tri was first in the 3,200 (11:03.03) and second in the 1,600 (5:08.28). Mayo's Jadyn Lester was second in the high jump (5 feet). Century won the 4x400 (4:04.22) and 4x800 relays (9:36.17).

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

—Mankato East erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Mayo 11-5. Chase Gasner and Ethan Labrash were both 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Mayo.

—Kaylor Chamberlain allowed one run on one hit over the first six innings as Big Nine Conference leader Mankato West topped John Marshall 4-1. Dylan Endle went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for JM.

—Owatonna scored all of its runs over the final four innings to rally past Century 8-3. Owen Kelly went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Century while Jerry Fletcher and George Boyce also had two hits each.

—Carson Jones allowed just one hit over four scoreless innings as Winona slipped past Red Wing 2-1. Jonathon Heftman drove in a run for the Winhawks and he pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save. Julius Koehler went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Red Wing.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

—Brandon Week allowed one unearned run on one hit over the first six innings while striking out nine as Pine Island topped Cannon Falls 5-1. Luke Sems hit a triple and drove in three runs for the Pathers while Nick Bauer went 2-4 with two RBIs.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

—Ryan Klug tossed a five-hit shutout and Drew Yahnke went 2-for-3 with four RBIs as Caledonia rolled past Chatfield 15-0 in five innings.

—Logan Dittrich had three RBIs, Jace Schumacher hit a double and drove in two runs and Elias Walch went 2-for-2 with three runs scored as Plainview-Elgin-Millville nipped Rushford-Peterson 5-4. Jonah Bunke drove in two runs for R-P.

—Nathan Krisik went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored and Bolton Thesing was 2-for-3 with a doule, RBI and two runs scored as Dover-Eyota defeated Lewiston-Altura 10-4. Eli Jensen went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for L-A.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

—Eric Bermea went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored while Isaac Nelson went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored as Hayfield toppled Triton 14-2 in five innings. Andrew Holtet and Wade Holtet were both 2-for-2 for Triton.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

—Hector Steinfeldt went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and winning pitcher Nolan Nelson was one of three other Hurricanes with two RBIs as Houston defeated Glenville-Emmons 13-3 in five innings.

—Jonas Wiste hit a grand slam to break open a scoreless game in the third inning and Tyson Stevens allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits with 11 strikeouts as Southland slipped past GMLOK 5-2. Sam Howard went 2-for-3 for GMLOK.

—Hayden Erickson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Mabel-Canton scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Spring Grove 4-3. Cayden Tollefsrud tossed a four-hitter and allowed just one earned run to collect the win. Ben Udstuen suffered the loss but all four runs he allowed for the Lions over 6 1/3 innings were unearned.

NON-CONFERENCE

—Kale Baker went 3-for-3 with an RBI as La Crescent-Hokah rallied past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6-5 in a game that featured a wild seventh inning. Z-M trailed 1-0 before scoring five times in the top of the seventh to take a 5-1. The Lancers then scored five runs of their own in the bottom of the inning for the win. Preston Ohm was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Z-M. Ohm had allowed just one run going into the bottom of the seventh. But he then allowed five runs in the seventh although he had to leave with one out in the inning due to pitch count. The Lancers won the game with two outs in the seventh.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

—Ani Shank homered, but Mayo fell to defending state champion Mankato East 8-2.

—Kendra Bogen homered, doubled, drove in two runs and scored three as Owatonna beat Century 8-1. Kennedy Hodgman was dominant in the circle for the Huskies, allowing just one unearned run on two hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings. Ava Frost and Audrey Asleson each tallied a hit for Century.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

—Teagan Barnett finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Caitlyn Lerum earned the win in the circle in Pine Island's 7-2 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Lerum allowed two runs — one earned — on six hits in seven innings. Paislee Peterson homered for Z-M.

—Emily Olson shined in the circle, allowing just two hits in seven shutout innings as Kasson-Mantorville knocked off No. 7 ranked Stewartville 3-0. Shalya Chvosta collected both of Stewartville's hits as part of a 2-for-2 night.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

—Olivea Banitt and Emirson Brehmer each tallied three hits and Kegen Coulson was solid in the circle to help Dover-Eyota beat Lewiston-Altura 7-4. Coulson picked up the win, allowing one run on three hits in five innings.

—Avery Augedahl homered and doubled, while driving in three runs as Caledonia beat Chatfield 9-2. Augedahl also earned the win in the circle, tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

—Charli and Lexi Yust each finished 3-for-4, combining for four RBIs in Plainview-Elgin-Millville's 10-4 win over Rushford-Peterson. Charli Yust finished with a triple and three RBIs. Cassandra Boyum went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple with two RBIs for R-P.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

—Emmie Melbo drove in five runs as part of a 3-for-4 day in Houston's 13-6 win over Glenville-Emmons.

—Emerson Ingvalson and Kaitlyn Klug each finished 2-for-4, while combining for five RBIs in Spring Grove's 6-3 win over Mabel-Canton. Ingvalson had a triple with three RBIs, while Klug finished with a pair of doubles.

—Laney Weis didn't allow an earned run in 12 innings as Southland swept GMLOK in a doubleheader by scores of 13-3 and 6-0. Weis allowed three unearned runs, seven hits, while striking out 12 between the two games.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

—Josie Flom was a one woman wrecking crew, delivering both at the plate and in the circle in Kenyon-Wanamingo's 5-1 win over NRHEG. Flom finished 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs and also picked up the win in the circle. She allowed just one unearned runs on two hits to go along with 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

—Led by medalist Brennan Weckwerth (76), Century finished with the top four scores to win the triangular with a score of 315. John Marshall finished second with a score of 350, just edging Mankato East (351).

—Flora Bolster earned medalist honors with a 73 as Mayo and Red Wing tied at 354 in a triangular with Mankato West (425).