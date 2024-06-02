High school highlights for Saturday, June 1, 2024

Jun. 1—SECTION 1, CLASS 3A

—No. 2 seeded Northfield scored five runs in the fifth to turn a two-run deficit into an eventual 11-7 win over top-seeded Stewartville. Aaron Reisetter homered to tie the game at 7-7 for the Raiders. Andrew Jelinek had a three-run double as part of a five-run first for the Tigers, who also saw Bo Boettcher finish 3-for-4 with an RBI.

ELIMINATION GAME

—Carson Jones allowed just one run on four hits and struck out seven in seven stellar innings as No. 4 seeded Winona beat No. 3 Byron 4-1. Jones also had an RBI double as part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate.