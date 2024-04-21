High school highlights for Saturday, April 20, 2024

Apr. 20—HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

—Byron used a solid start from Gavin Bartel and a five-run fourth inning to hold off Cannon Falls 6-5. Bartel allowed three runs — two earned — on three hits with eight strikeouts in five innings. Jake Coshenet finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles to lead the Byron offense.

NON-CONFERENCE

—An eight run fourth inning proved to be the difference as Goodhue beat Rushford-Peterson 11-8. Kylie Mandelkow and Kendra Rehder each finished with two hits, a double and a pair of RBI for a Wildcats offense that finished with nine hits on the day. Toren Schneider, Elaine Griffin, Shelby Tesch and Ellie Ekern all recorded two hits for the Trojans.

—Rushford-Peterson was able to bounce back against Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland, scoring in every inning en route to an 8-7 win. Lindsey Hoiness, Toren Schneider, Elaine Griffin and Ellie Ekern all had multiple hits for the Trojans. Lucie Voigt went 2-for-3 with a double for GMLOK.