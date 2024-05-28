High school highlights for Monday, May 27, 2024

May 27—SECTION 1, CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals (first round)

—Century got beat on a technicality during the first round of section play. Century, the No. 7 seed, officially suffered a 2-1 loss to No. 2 in section quarterfinal play. The Panthers appeared to have tied the game up at 2-2 when Sam Johnston hit an RBI single to bring in the tying run and move the go ahead runner to third base with one out. But that turned out to be the final play of the game. Lightning came and delayed the game and rain soon followed. After a lenghty delay, the game was called off before being completed and New Prague got win as the game reverted back to the last full inning completed, which was with the Trojans leading 2-1 in the fifth. Century's Jerry Fletcher went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, his fifth of the season, while left-hander Mike Ruff allowed two unearned runs on four hits.

—Joe Baldus allowed two earned runs on four hits as No. 1 Farmington topped No. 8 John Marshall 10-2 in a game that was called in the sixth inning due to rain. Marshall Gordan drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers, who broke open a 3-2 game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and five more runs in the fifth. Dylan Endle went 2-for-3 with a run scored for JM while Aaron Terpstra delivered a two-run double in the fourth inning.

—Isaac Peterson tossed a three-hitter and he allowed three runs, one earned, as No. 4 Mayo defeated No. 5 Lakeville North 6-3. Peterson struck out six and walked six and Mayo used a five-run second inning to overcome a 2-0 deficit. Carson Beavers went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Mayo and Jack Ryan hit a two-run single.

SECTION 1, CLASS 2A

Winners-bracket semifinals

—Jack Meyers settled in and retired 11 of the last 13 hitters he faced, Preston Schoenfelder went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored and Aaron Melhouse went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs as No. 8 Cannon Falls rallied past No. 4 Pine Island 8-3. Brandon Week and Mason Jasperson were both 2-for-4 for Pine Island.

SECTION 1, CLASS 1A

Winners-bracket semifinals

—Jack Thoe pitched a seven-hit shutout and he struck out seven as No. 4 Hayfield nipped No. 9 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1-0. Thoe had to pitch out trouble and got help from his defense. J-W-P had the tying run on base in both the sixth and seventh innings, but were thrown out at home plate both times for the third out of the inning. Hunter Simonson hit a double for Hayfield and scored the game's lone run in the third inning.