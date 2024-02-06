High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

Feb. 6—HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

—Junior guard Kendra Harvey had a massive game for Byron, scoring 28 points, hitting five 3-pointers and grabbing nine rebounds as the Bears beat Stewartville 56-50 in a key Hiawatha Valley League showdown. Byron is ranked ninth in Class 3A, Stewartville 12th. The Bears led just 24-23 at halftime. Madison Ohm added 13 points, three 3-pointers and five rebounds for Byron. Stewartville got 22 points, four 3-pointers and six rebounds from Audrey Shindelar. Taylor Klement added 15 points.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

—Houston's Avery Kingsley scored 19 points and Aubry Boldt had 15 in Houtston's 59-42 win over Kingsland. Macy Runck had 13 for Kingsland.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

—Triton built a 20-point lead and held on for a 57-51 win over Blooming Prairie. Gabby Molina drained four 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Triton. Sienna Fyhksen and Shawntee Snyder each had 20 points for the Blossoms.

—Carmen Nerison had 19 points and five 3-pointers in Kenyon-Wanamingo's 55-33 win over Faribault Bethlehem Academy. Evette Mendonza added 12 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

—Lake City downed struggling St. Charles 63-17. The Tigers led 33-8 at halftime. Lake City had 12 players score. Peyton Meincke had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

—Alyvia Engler scored 25 points and Ainsley Schwantz had 12 as Plainview-Elgin-Millville beat Pine Island 66-49.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

—Ben Udstuen dropped in 21 points while Jaxon Strinmoen canned four 3-pointers and scored 20 points as Spring Grove (17-1) humbled Lyle/Austin Pacelli 79-26.

—Mabel-Canton exploded for a 90-83 win over Lanesboro. The Cougars had five players with at least 14 points. Cayden Tollefsrud led the way with 25. Riley Snell had 16, Hayden Erickson and Tyler Larson 15 apiece, and Isaac Underbakke 14. Mason Howard nailed eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points for Lanesboro. Will Harvey added 26 points and four 3-pointers.

—Marshall Baseman poured in 34 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in Glenville-Emmons's 91-59 win over LeRoy-Ostrander.

GOPHER CONFERENCE

—No. 10-ranked Blooming Prairie (Class 1A) rolled to another win, beating Triton 84-60. The Blossoms (19-2) were led by Gabe Hein's 24 points. Zach Hein added 21 points and hit five 3-pointers and Brady Kittelson had 17 points.

—Hayfield built a 32-11 halftime lead and went on to an easy 62-31 win over NRHEG. Rylan Nelsen hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

NON-CONFERENCE

—La Crescent-Hokah knocked down an incredible 21 3-pointers in its 99-80 win over Waukon (Iowa). Berkley Misna had seven of them and finished with 27 points. Gunnar Esser had 20 points (two 3-pointers), Julian Olson 18 points (six 3-pointers) and Zeb Zabel 14 points (four 3-pointers).

—Lincoln Braaten hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in Pine Island's 74-60 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Sven Oberg added 17 points and five 3-pointers. Liam Powers led P-E-M with 12 points.

—Morgan Rohweder had a great all-around game in Houston's 64-50 win over Wabasha-Kellogg, scoring 22 points, hitting six 3-pointers and grabbing five rebounds. Rohweder hit his 200th career 3-pointer in the game. Carter Geiwitz added 18 points, three 3-pointers and six rebounds.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

—Ethan Anderson scored twice and had one assist as Red Wing beat Austin 4-1 at Prairie Island Arena in Red Wing. Ellis Petersmeyer made 17 saves in the victory. Daran Plunkett stopped 27 shots for Austin, while Grady Carney scored the Packers lone goal.