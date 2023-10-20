High School Golf: Viera boys and girls win CCC championships

Viera's girls and boys golf teams both won Cape Coast Conference championship titles this week.

At the girl's competition held at Duran Golf Course on Wednesday, the Hawks finished with golfers claiming the top four spots and Hannah Hall winning first place. This was Viera second straight year winning the Cape Coast Conference Championship.

Cocoa Beach girls earned second place with four golfers earning spots in the top 10. West Shore girls claimed third place.

The boys' championship took place at Viera East on Thursday. Cocoa Beach's Carson Sisler won first place after a tie between he and Viera's Zachary McGoffin led to a playoff.

Viera claimed the team championship with all four golfers earning spots in the top 10.

Edgewood boys won second place, and like its girls' team, West Shore rounded out the top three.

District tournaments for high school golf will start on Oct. 23.

Top 10 Girls Individuals: 1. Hannah Hall (V) 34; 2. Vivien Luu (V) 37; 3. Margaux Blais (V) 42; 4. Kapree Shepherd (V) 43; T5. Baylin Parra (CB) 45; T5. Victoria Deese (CB) 45; 7. Ava Weido (CB) 46; 8. Julia Dillon (CB) 47; 9. Justyce Davey (SC) 50; T10. Emily Petsche (S) 53; T10. Maddy Triolo (S) 53; T10. Camryn Brock (A) 53.

Girls Team Results: 1. Viera 156; 2. Cocoa Beach 183; 3. West Shore 234; 4. Bayside 239; 5. Melbourne 245; 6. Satellite 248; 7. Rockledge 257; 8. Merritt Island 266; 9. Space Coast 273; 10. Astronaut 280; 11. Edgewood 282; 12. Titusville 290; 13. Eau Gallie 292.

Top 10 Boys Individuals: 1. Carson Sisler (CB) 36; 2. Zachary McGoffin (V) 36; T3. Danny Boyd (WS) 37; T3. Asher Joseph (E) 37; T5. Aidan McCleery (E) 38; T5. Grey Cooke (A) 38; T5. Alex Bercea (V) 38; T5. Shayaan Kim 38 (V); T9. Andrew Bell (V) 39; T9. Colin James (R) 39.

Boys Team Results: 1. Viera 151; 2. Edgewood 169; 3. West Shore 174; 4. Melbourne 178; 5. Cocoa 179; 6. Cocoa Beach 181; 7. Merritt Island 182; 8. Rockledge 184; 9. Satellite 186; T10. Eau Gallie 189; T10. Astronaut 189; 12. Titusville 196; 13. Palm Bay 206; 14. Space Coast 255.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: High School Golf: Viera boys and girls win CCC championships