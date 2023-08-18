High school golf preview: Berks League at a glance
Aug. 17—Berks I
Wilson
Coach: Patrick Howard, second season.
Last year: 15-0 Berks I, 15-0; Berks champion.
Home course: Manor GC (par 70).
PIAA classification: 3A.
Top players: Berks female Player of the Year Kayla Maletto, all-division Gavin Siravo, all-division Andrew Borneman, Kyla Quimby, Gabriel Spohn, Colton Buckley, Chase Mitstifer, Carter Brensinger, Briggs WItmyer.
Outlook: Backed by senior leadership in Kayla Maletto and Gavin Siravo, the Bulldogs are the favorites to win the division and county titles.
Coach: Casey Mayer, third season.
Last year: 10-5 Berks I, 10-5.
Home course: Rich Maiden (par 70).
PIAA classification: 3A.
Top players: Berks male Player of the Year Ryan Hromiak, Aiden Soumas, Caden Schaffer, Sam Reimert, Cameron Peffel.
Outlook: With several key returnees and talented underclassmen, the Tigers have the depth to contend with Wilson for the division and county titles.
Twin Valley
Coach: Lance Chappelle, sixth season.
Last year: 13-1, Berks I, 14-1.
Home course: Flying Hills (par 70).
PIAA classification: 3A.
Top players: All-Berks Shayne O'Doherty, Kooper Zdimal, Nate Shaffer, Nevan Graham.
Outlook: Building off of last year's success, with three key returners in O'Doherty, Zdimal and Shaffer, the Raiders should push for a top spot in the division standings.
Exeter
Coach: Drew Eckel, second season.
Last year: 10-4 Berks I, 10-4.
Home course: Reading CC (par 70).
PIAA classification: 3A.
Top players: Landon Woolley, Liam Myers, Giulia Weisser.
Outlook: Looking to rebuild and remain competitive after losing five seniors.
Gov. Mifflin
Coach: Mike Kurtz, ninth season.
Last year: 11-4 Berks I, 13-4.
Home course: Flying Hills (par 70).
PIAA classification: 3A.
Top players: All-division Nathan Radwanski, all-division Carter Adams, all-division Freddy Inderbitzen, JP Radwanski, Gavin Bereschak, Ethan Tobias, Joey Berg, Sara Deloretta
Outlook: Will challenge for the division while remaining competitive overall.
Conrad Weiser
Coach: Mark Owens, fourth season.
Last year: 8-7 Berks I, 8-7.
Home course: Galen Hall (par 72).
PIAA classification: 3A.
Top players: Alex Golembiewski, Gavin Wagner, Ethan Miller, Brady Robison, Alexandra Trevena.
Outlook: Competitive but likely a notch below the top teams.
Daniel Boone
Coach: Ian West, fifth season.
Last year: 9-6 Berks I, 9-6.
Home course: Reading CC (par 70).
PIAA classification: 3A.
Top players: All-Berks Chase Yenser, Chase Cleaver, Zach Hasara, Jake Schappell.
Outlook: Youthful team looking to gain experience and climb the division ladder.
Muhlenberg
Coach: Ian Laxton, first season.
Last year: 1-14 Berks I, 1-14.
Home course: Willow Hollow (par 70).
PIAA classification: 3A.
Top players: None reported.
Outlook: Could struggle again this season.
Berks II
Berks Catholic
Coach: Chris Gallo, fifth season.
Last year: 11-4 Berks II, 11-4.
Home course: Manor GC (par 70).
PIAA classification: 2A.
Top players: All-division JT Krynock, all-division Braeden Stringer, Dylan Luft, Chase Voelker.
Outlook: Division favorite with several top returnees.
Hamburg
Coach: Dwight Heckman, first season.
Last year: 8-7 Berks II, 8-7.
Home course: Green Acres (par 70).
PIAA classification: 2A.
Top players: All-Berks Austin Zweizig, All-Berks Erica Gerner, Kyle Houck, Tucker Balthaser, Brayden Heckman, Evan Hix.
Outlook: Division contender.
Tulpehocken
Coach: J.D. Ricapito, fourth season.
Last year: 6-9 Berks II, 7-10.
Home course: Lebanon Valley (par 71).
PIAA classification: 2A.
Top players: All-division Ethan Beidler, all-division Zach Neuin.
Outlook: Should compete for a division title and compete for a District 3 team tournament spot after only graduating one senior.
Wyomissing
Coach: Pete Beck, third season.
Last year: 4-9 Berks II, 4-9.
Home course: Berkshire CC (par 71).
PIAA classification: 2A.
Top players: All-division Chase Maggs, Ashley Baker, Declan Filoon, Gavyn Nye, Jamie Miller.
Outlook: Darkhorse with depth that could surprise.
Schuylkill Valley
Coach: Jonathan Jenkins, first season.
Last year: 4-11 Berks II, 4-11.
Home course: Willow Hollow (par 70).
PIAA classification: 2A.
Top players: Abby McCaffrey, Chase Heister, Brody DeJesus, Connor Huggard, Trenton Hamm.
Outlook: Middle of the pack.
Oley Valley
Coach: Mike DeLoretta, 18th season.
Last year: 6-9 Berks II, 6-9.
Home course: Golden Oaks (par 72).
PIAA classification: 2A.
Top players: Sean Hoffman, Jessica Howard.
Outlook: Rebuilding year.
Coach: Michael Hoare, fourth season.
Last year: 1-14 Berks II, 1-14.
Home course: Rich Maiden (par 70).
PIAA classification: 2A.
Top players: Colin Hamm.
Outlook: Not enough depth to contend.
Brandywine Heights
Coach: Will Robertson, second season.
Last year: 1-14 Berks II, 1-14.
Home course: Golden Oaks (par 72).
PIAA classification: 2A.
Top players: None reported.
Outlook: Could have another tough season.