High school golf preview: Berks League at a glance

Aug. 17—Berks I

Wilson

Coach: Patrick Howard, second season.

Last year: 15-0 Berks I, 15-0; Berks champion.

Home course: Manor GC (par 70).

PIAA classification: 3A.

Top players: Berks female Player of the Year Kayla Maletto, all-division Gavin Siravo, all-division Andrew Borneman, Kyla Quimby, Gabriel Spohn, Colton Buckley, Chase Mitstifer, Carter Brensinger, Briggs WItmyer.

Outlook: Backed by senior leadership in Kayla Maletto and Gavin Siravo, the Bulldogs are the favorites to win the division and county titles.

Fleetwood

Coach: Casey Mayer, third season.

Last year: 10-5 Berks I, 10-5.

Home course: Rich Maiden (par 70).

PIAA classification: 3A.

Top players: Berks male Player of the Year Ryan Hromiak, Aiden Soumas, Caden Schaffer, Sam Reimert, Cameron Peffel.

Outlook: With several key returnees and talented underclassmen, the Tigers have the depth to contend with Wilson for the division and county titles.

Twin Valley

Coach: Lance Chappelle, sixth season.

Last year: 13-1, Berks I, 14-1.

Home course: Flying Hills (par 70).

PIAA classification: 3A.

Top players: All-Berks Shayne O'Doherty, Kooper Zdimal, Nate Shaffer, Nevan Graham.

Outlook: Building off of last year's success, with three key returners in O'Doherty, Zdimal and Shaffer, the Raiders should push for a top spot in the division standings.

Exeter

Coach: Drew Eckel, second season.

Last year: 10-4 Berks I, 10-4.

Home course: Reading CC (par 70).

PIAA classification: 3A.

Top players: Landon Woolley, Liam Myers, Giulia Weisser.

Outlook: Looking to rebuild and remain competitive after losing five seniors.

Gov. Mifflin

Coach: Mike Kurtz, ninth season.

Last year: 11-4 Berks I, 13-4.

Home course: Flying Hills (par 70).

PIAA classification: 3A.

Top players: All-division Nathan Radwanski, all-division Carter Adams, all-division Freddy Inderbitzen, JP Radwanski, Gavin Bereschak, Ethan Tobias, Joey Berg, Sara Deloretta

Outlook: Will challenge for the division while remaining competitive overall.

Conrad Weiser

Coach: Mark Owens, fourth season.

Last year: 8-7 Berks I, 8-7.

Home course: Galen Hall (par 72).

PIAA classification: 3A.

Top players: Alex Golembiewski, Gavin Wagner, Ethan Miller, Brady Robison, Alexandra Trevena.

Outlook: Competitive but likely a notch below the top teams.

Daniel Boone

Coach: Ian West, fifth season.

Last year: 9-6 Berks I, 9-6.

Home course: Reading CC (par 70).

PIAA classification: 3A.

Top players: All-Berks Chase Yenser, Chase Cleaver, Zach Hasara, Jake Schappell.

Outlook: Youthful team looking to gain experience and climb the division ladder.

Muhlenberg

Coach: Ian Laxton, first season.

Last year: 1-14 Berks I, 1-14.

Home course: Willow Hollow (par 70).

PIAA classification: 3A.

Top players: None reported.

Outlook: Could struggle again this season.

Berks II

Berks Catholic

Coach: Chris Gallo, fifth season.

Last year: 11-4 Berks II, 11-4.

Home course: Manor GC (par 70).

PIAA classification: 2A.

Top players: All-division JT Krynock, all-division Braeden Stringer, Dylan Luft, Chase Voelker.

Outlook: Division favorite with several top returnees.

Hamburg

Coach: Dwight Heckman, first season.

Last year: 8-7 Berks II, 8-7.

Home course: Green Acres (par 70).

PIAA classification: 2A.

Top players: All-Berks Austin Zweizig, All-Berks Erica Gerner, Kyle Houck, Tucker Balthaser, Brayden Heckman, Evan Hix.

Outlook: Division contender.

Tulpehocken

Coach: J.D. Ricapito, fourth season.

Last year: 6-9 Berks II, 7-10.

Home course: Lebanon Valley (par 71).

PIAA classification: 2A.

Top players: All-division Ethan Beidler, all-division Zach Neuin.

Outlook: Should compete for a division title and compete for a District 3 team tournament spot after only graduating one senior.

Wyomissing

Coach: Pete Beck, third season.

Last year: 4-9 Berks II, 4-9.

Home course: Berkshire CC (par 71).

PIAA classification: 2A.

Top players: All-division Chase Maggs, Ashley Baker, Declan Filoon, Gavyn Nye, Jamie Miller.

Outlook: Darkhorse with depth that could surprise.

Schuylkill Valley

Coach: Jonathan Jenkins, first season.

Last year: 4-11 Berks II, 4-11.

Home course: Willow Hollow (par 70).

PIAA classification: 2A.

Top players: Abby McCaffrey, Chase Heister, Brody DeJesus, Connor Huggard, Trenton Hamm.

Outlook: Middle of the pack.

Oley Valley

Coach: Mike DeLoretta, 18th season.

Last year: 6-9 Berks II, 6-9.

Home course: Golden Oaks (par 72).

PIAA classification: 2A.

Top players: Sean Hoffman, Jessica Howard.

Outlook: Rebuilding year.

Kutztown

Coach: Michael Hoare, fourth season.

Last year: 1-14 Berks II, 1-14.

Home course: Rich Maiden (par 70).

PIAA classification: 2A.

Top players: Colin Hamm.

Outlook: Not enough depth to contend.

Brandywine Heights

Coach: Will Robertson, second season.

Last year: 1-14 Berks II, 1-14.

Home course: Golden Oaks (par 72).

PIAA classification: 2A.

Top players: None reported.

Outlook: Could have another tough season.