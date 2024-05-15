High school golf – 2024 state championship results
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2024 high school state golf championships wrapped up on Tuesday. Individual winners and team standings are listed below while all individual results can be found on the NMAA website.
5A – Twin Warriors Golf Club
Boys
Jake Yrene, La Cueva – 146
JJ Botello, Volcano Vista – 148
Jonah Utash, Los Lunas – 149
Team Standings
Volcano Vista – 610
La Cueva – 619
Alamogordo – 638
Girls
Annie Yost, Piedra Vista – 145
Alyssa Rodriguez, West Mesa, Eleanor Warden, Organ Mountain – 151
Team Standings
Piedra Vista – 682
La Cueva – 687
Alamogordo – 730
4A – Santa Ana Golf Club
Boys
Skyler Woods, Kirtland Central – 138
Clark Sonnenberg, Albuquerque Academy – 140
Jacob Alcorta, Silver – 143
Team Standings
Albuquerque Academy – 615
St. Pius X – 623
Kirtland Central – 638
Girls
Rylee Salome, Belen – 144
Anya Parasher, Albuquerque Academy – 153
Erin Turner – Deming – 155
Team Standings
Albuquerque Academy – 654
Kirtland Central – 681
Lovington, Deming – 705
A-3A – New Mexico Tech Golf Course
Boys
Mason Hicks, NMMI – 158
Riley Morris, Mesilla Valley – 160
Troy Oswald, Gateway Christian – 161
Team Standings
Mesilla Valley – 663
Socorro – 683
St. Michael’s – 740
Girls
Liz Elam, Texico – 170
Jazmin Leardsakulphasuk, Santa Fe Prep – 176
Ariana Crespin, Socorro – 182
Team Standings
Texico – 792
Socorro – 798
St. Michael’s – 877
