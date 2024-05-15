Advertisement

High school golf – 2024 state championship results

bradley benson
·1 min read

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2024 high school state golf championships wrapped up on Tuesday. Individual winners and team standings are listed below while all individual results can be found on the NMAA website.

5A – Twin Warriors Golf Club

Boys

  1. Jake Yrene, La Cueva – 146

  2. JJ Botello, Volcano Vista – 148

  3. Jonah Utash, Los Lunas – 149

Team Standings

  1. Volcano Vista – 610

  2. La Cueva – 619

  3. Alamogordo – 638

Girls

  1. Annie Yost, Piedra Vista – 145

  2. Alyssa Rodriguez, West Mesa, Eleanor Warden, Organ Mountain – 151

Team Standings

  1. Piedra Vista – 682

  2. La Cueva – 687

  3. Alamogordo – 730

4A – Santa Ana Golf Club

Boys

  1. Skyler Woods, Kirtland Central – 138

  2. Clark Sonnenberg, Albuquerque Academy – 140

  3. Jacob Alcorta, Silver – 143

Team Standings

  1. Albuquerque Academy – 615

  2. St. Pius X – 623

  3. Kirtland Central – 638

Girls

  1. Rylee Salome, Belen – 144

  2. Anya Parasher, Albuquerque Academy – 153

  3. Erin Turner – Deming – 155

Team Standings

  1. Albuquerque Academy – 654

  2. Kirtland Central – 681

  3. Lovington, Deming – 705

A-3A – New Mexico Tech Golf Course

Boys

  1. Mason Hicks, NMMI – 158

  2. Riley Morris, Mesilla Valley – 160

  3. Troy Oswald, Gateway Christian – 161

Team Standings

  1. Mesilla Valley – 663

  2. Socorro – 683

  3. St. Michael’s – 740

Girls

  1. Liz Elam, Texico – 170

  2. Jazmin Leardsakulphasuk, Santa Fe Prep – 176

  3. Ariana Crespin, Socorro – 182

Team Standings

  1. Texico – 792

  2. Socorro – 798

  3. St. Michael’s – 877

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.