High school girls' soccer: Southern Section playoff pairings

Adidas soccer balls in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Commerce City, Colo.
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS' SOCCER

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

#1 Harvard-Westlake, bye

El Dorado at San Clemente

Long Beach Wilson at Temecula Valley

Cypress at Santa Margarita

Woodbridge at Los Alamitos

Aliso Niguel at Mira Costa

JSerra at Millikan

Anaheim Canyon at #4 Corona Santiago

#3 Villa Park, bye

Chaminade at Capistrano Valley

Troy at Irvine University

Upland at San Juan Hills

Vista Murrieta at Garden Grove Pacifica

Hart at Newport Harbor

Huntington Beach at Long Beach Poly

#2 Mater Dei, bye

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday

Thousand Oaks at #1 Etiwanda

Yorba Linda at West Ranch

Oak Hills at Claremont

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Moorpark

Warren at Eastvale Roosevelt

South Torrance at Oaks Christian

Mission Viejo at Paloma Valley

Palos Verdes at #4 La Mirada

Northwood at #3 Sunny Hills

Los Osos at Bishop Amat

Saugus at La Serna

Royal at Oxnard

Camarillo at Brea Olinda

Laguna Beach at South Hills

Riverside Poly at Downey

Placentia Valencia at #2 Redondo

DIVISION 3

First round, Wednesday

Diamond Bar at #1 Flintridge Prep

Alta Loma at Mayfair

Redlands East Valley at Quartz Hill

Lakewood St. Joseph at Bloomington

Murrieta Mesa at La Salle

Yucaipa at Buena

Ayala at Crescenta Valley

Serrano at #4 Laguna Hills

Santa Monica at #3 Apple Valley

Knight at Charter Oak

Santa Barbara at Westlake

King at Beverly Hills

Sierra Canyon at Citrus Valley

Eastside at Marymount

Great Oak at Sonora

Bonita at #2 West Torrance

DIVISION 4

Wild-card match, Monday

Highland at Temple City

First round, Wednesday

Wild-card winner at #1 San Dimas

Rowland at Ocean View

Burbank Burroughs at Patriot

Paramount at Montclair

Katella at Shadow Hills

Santa Ynez at La Canada

Viewpoint at Costa Mesa

Arcadia at #4 Gabrielino

Temescal Canyon at #3 Cerritos

West Covina at California

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Westminster

El Segundo at Granite Hills

Pasadena Poly at St. Margaret's

Oxnard Pacifica at Santa Paula

Mayfield at Palm Desert

Immaculate Heart at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Monday

A--Campbell Hall at Chino

B--Western Christian at El Rancho

C--Pasadena at Notre Dame Academy

First round, Wednesday

Winner wild-card A at #1 Coachella Valley

Indian Springs at Sage Hill

Anaheim at St. Genevieve

Santa Ana at South Pasadena

Rialto at Pasadena Marshall

Rancho Verde at Don Lugo

Malibu at San Marcos

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at #4 Hillcrest

Winner wild-card B at #3 University Prep

Barstow at Garden Grove Santiago

Cathedral City at San Gorgonio

Arlington at Archer

Silverado at Paraclete

Ontario Christian at Jurupa Valley

Leuzinger at Hueneme

Winner wild-card C at #2 Tahquitz

DIVISION 6

Wild-card matches, Monday

A--Citrus Hill at Alverno

B--Inglewood at Artesia

C--Alhambra at Pomona Catholic

D--Vista del Lago at Animo Leadership

E--Heritage Christian at #4 Desert Mirage

F--Loara at Jurupa Hills

G--Grace Brethren at Orange Vista

H--South El Monte at Perris

I--Bishop Conaty-Loretto at Oakwood

First round, Wednesday

Winner wild-card A at #1 Linfield Christian

Nogales at Heritage

Winner wild-card B at Bolsa Grande

Winner wild-card C at Cate

Winner wild-card D at Vasquez

Schurr at Summit

Western at Ganesha

Winner wild-card E at Rim of the World

Winner wild-card F at #3 Palm Springs

Riverside Prep at Da Vinci

Maranatha at Ramona Convent

Winner wild-card G at Sierra Vista

Winner wild-card H at Savanna

Oxford Academy at Montebello

St. Bonaventure at Nuview Bridge

Winner wild-card I at #2 Santa Clarita Christian

DIVISION 7

First round, Friday

#1 Arrowhead Christian, bye

Elsinore at Santa Rosa Academy

St. Monica at Capistrano Valley Christian

La Puente at #4 Mary Star

Azusa at #3 Garey

Desert Hot Springs at Tarbut V'Torah

Academy for Academic Excellence at St. Paul

Mountain View at #2 Canyon Springs

NOTES:

Second round in Divisions 1-6, Friday; quarterfinals in all divisions,

May 18; semifinals, May 22. Championships, May 28-29.

