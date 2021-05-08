High school girls' soccer: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS' SOCCER
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
#1 Harvard-Westlake, bye
El Dorado at San Clemente
Long Beach Wilson at Temecula Valley
Cypress at Santa Margarita
Woodbridge at Los Alamitos
Aliso Niguel at Mira Costa
JSerra at Millikan
Anaheim Canyon at #4 Corona Santiago
#3 Villa Park, bye
Chaminade at Capistrano Valley
Troy at Irvine University
Upland at San Juan Hills
Vista Murrieta at Garden Grove Pacifica
Hart at Newport Harbor
Huntington Beach at Long Beach Poly
#2 Mater Dei, bye
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday
Thousand Oaks at #1 Etiwanda
Yorba Linda at West Ranch
Oak Hills at Claremont
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Moorpark
Warren at Eastvale Roosevelt
South Torrance at Oaks Christian
Mission Viejo at Paloma Valley
Palos Verdes at #4 La Mirada
Northwood at #3 Sunny Hills
Los Osos at Bishop Amat
Saugus at La Serna
Royal at Oxnard
Camarillo at Brea Olinda
Laguna Beach at South Hills
Riverside Poly at Downey
Placentia Valencia at #2 Redondo
DIVISION 3
First round, Wednesday
Diamond Bar at #1 Flintridge Prep
Alta Loma at Mayfair
Redlands East Valley at Quartz Hill
Lakewood St. Joseph at Bloomington
Murrieta Mesa at La Salle
Yucaipa at Buena
Ayala at Crescenta Valley
Serrano at #4 Laguna Hills
Santa Monica at #3 Apple Valley
Knight at Charter Oak
Santa Barbara at Westlake
King at Beverly Hills
Sierra Canyon at Citrus Valley
Eastside at Marymount
Great Oak at Sonora
Bonita at #2 West Torrance
DIVISION 4
Wild-card match, Monday
Highland at Temple City
First round, Wednesday
Wild-card winner at #1 San Dimas
Rowland at Ocean View
Burbank Burroughs at Patriot
Paramount at Montclair
Katella at Shadow Hills
Santa Ynez at La Canada
Viewpoint at Costa Mesa
Arcadia at #4 Gabrielino
Temescal Canyon at #3 Cerritos
West Covina at California
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Westminster
El Segundo at Granite Hills
Pasadena Poly at St. Margaret's
Oxnard Pacifica at Santa Paula
Mayfield at Palm Desert
Immaculate Heart at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Monday
A--Campbell Hall at Chino
B--Western Christian at El Rancho
C--Pasadena at Notre Dame Academy
First round, Wednesday
Winner wild-card A at #1 Coachella Valley
Indian Springs at Sage Hill
Anaheim at St. Genevieve
Santa Ana at South Pasadena
Rialto at Pasadena Marshall
Rancho Verde at Don Lugo
Malibu at San Marcos
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at #4 Hillcrest
Winner wild-card B at #3 University Prep
Barstow at Garden Grove Santiago
Cathedral City at San Gorgonio
Arlington at Archer
Silverado at Paraclete
Ontario Christian at Jurupa Valley
Leuzinger at Hueneme
Winner wild-card C at #2 Tahquitz
DIVISION 6
Wild-card matches, Monday
A--Citrus Hill at Alverno
B--Inglewood at Artesia
C--Alhambra at Pomona Catholic
D--Vista del Lago at Animo Leadership
E--Heritage Christian at #4 Desert Mirage
F--Loara at Jurupa Hills
G--Grace Brethren at Orange Vista
H--South El Monte at Perris
I--Bishop Conaty-Loretto at Oakwood
First round, Wednesday
Winner wild-card A at #1 Linfield Christian
Nogales at Heritage
Winner wild-card B at Bolsa Grande
Winner wild-card C at Cate
Winner wild-card D at Vasquez
Schurr at Summit
Western at Ganesha
Winner wild-card E at Rim of the World
Winner wild-card F at #3 Palm Springs
Riverside Prep at Da Vinci
Maranatha at Ramona Convent
Winner wild-card G at Sierra Vista
Winner wild-card H at Savanna
Oxford Academy at Montebello
St. Bonaventure at Nuview Bridge
Winner wild-card I at #2 Santa Clarita Christian
DIVISION 7
First round, Friday
#1 Arrowhead Christian, bye
Elsinore at Santa Rosa Academy
St. Monica at Capistrano Valley Christian
La Puente at #4 Mary Star
Azusa at #3 Garey
Desert Hot Springs at Tarbut V'Torah
Academy for Academic Excellence at St. Paul
Mountain View at #2 Canyon Springs
NOTES:
Second round in Divisions 1-6, Friday; quarterfinals in all divisions,
May 18; semifinals, May 22. Championships, May 28-29.
