High school girls powerlifting champions crowed on Friday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school power lifting state championships kicked off with the girls competition on Friday. Athletes were scored on three lifts consisting on squats, bench press and deadlifting.
Team Standings
5A
Rio Rancho
Cleveland
CLovis
4A
Lovington
Silver
Portales
A-3A
Legacy Academy
Esancia
Logan
The boys competition will round out the weekend’s events on Saturday. The competition is being held at the Rio Rancho Events Center
