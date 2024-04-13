High school girls powerlifting champions crowed on Friday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school power lifting state championships kicked off with the girls competition on Friday. Athletes were scored on three lifts consisting on squats, bench press and deadlifting.

Team Standings

5A

Rio Rancho Cleveland CLovis

4A

Lovington Silver Portales

A-3A

Legacy Academy Esancia Logan

The boys competition will round out the weekend’s events on Saturday. The competition is being held at the Rio Rancho Events Center

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.