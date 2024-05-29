High school girls lacrosse: South Jefferson returns to top in Section 3 with first title in six years

May 28—CORTLAND — The South Jefferson girls lacrosse team returned to the Section 3 championship ranks once again Tuesday.

Six years after winning their first sectional title, the Spartans pulled off the feat again by recording a 12-5 victory over Westhill in the Class D final at SUNY Cortland. Savannah Hodges generated four goals and two assists to pace top-seeded South Jefferson, which improves to 17-2 on the season. "I'm super proud, super proud, super relieved," South Jefferson coach Jen Williams said. "You just hope your team can perform and they did. I'm very proud of them."

Jade Doldo scored three goals for the Spartans and Lydia Tremont contributed two goals and an assist.

Also for South Jefferson, Emma Kelley tallied two goals and Leyna Hodges recorded a pair of assists.

Chloe Elmer won 10 draw controls, while Brooke Perry secured two as the Spartans won the possession game.

"Whenever you head into a big championship game like that you prepare as much as possible and just hope the kids can execute a game plan and continue to play with confidence and play to the level they're capable of playing," Williams said. "And I thought they did a very good job of that tonight in all aspects of the game."

After orchestrating a 4-3 lead through the first half, South Jefferson allowed only one goal the rest of the way, including just one in the second half.

"We play unselfish and disciplined and when you get to those championship games that can be the difference between playing well and winning or playing well enough to win but not well to separate the two teams, and I thought we did that tonight."

South Jefferson secured its first sectional title since 2018 when it won its first championship en route to reaching the state semifinals.

"This one feels just like the first one, it's really a gratification feeling," Williams said. "It makes every freezing practice, every rainy practice, every gymnasium practice, every loss that you try to learn from and get better from makes it worth it. The kids not on the field all the time are the ones that make the kids on the field better. It's something that is a testament of this team is if people only knew who was on the sideline and at the practices pushing the first team to the next level is amazing.

"And with that combination and the coaching staff that we have doing multiple things at practice, we are very lucky to have what we have."

Coming into the game, the Spartans had competed in the previous two sectional finals, losing to Skaneateles each year.

Kara Rosenberger scored four goals to lead Westhill (14-5).

The Warriors had advanced to the title game after edging second-seeded and then reigning champion Skaneateles, 10-9 in a semifinal last Thursday, while South Jefferson defeated fourth-seeded Marcellus, 20-5.

South Jefferson advances to a state regional final where they will play either Canton of Section 10 or Section 4's Windsor at 11 a.m. Saturday at West Genesee High School.

FULTON 10, INDIAN RIVER 9

Anna Bednarz supplied four goals and an assist as the second-seeded Red Dragons edged the top-seeded Warriors to win the Class C championship in the final at SUNY Cortland.

Carleigh Patterson totaled two goals and three assists, Mya Carroll tallied two goals and an assist and Allison Mainville scored a pair of goals for Fulton (13-6).

Ravan Marsell supplied four goals and assisted on four others and won six draw controls to lead Indian River (16-3).

Kallie Delles scored a pair of goals and Keera LaLonde tallied a goal and an assist for the Warriors.

Michaela Delles and Allison LaMora each contributed a goal for Indian River.

Last year, the Warriors won their first sectional title on the way to reaching the state semifinals.

SOFTBALL

SECTIONAL FINALS POSTPONED

Sandy Creek's game against Altmar-Parishville-Williamson in the Section 3 Class C final has been postponed to Wednesday because of inclement weather.

The two teams will now square off at 7 p.m. at Carrier Park.

Also, Sackets Harbor's game against Cincinnatus in the Class D title game has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Carrier Park.