High school girls lacrosse: Riverton gets statement win over Region 2 foe Bingham

Riverton is in the midst of its best girls lacrosse season since the sport was added as a UHSAA sanctioned sport in 2020.

The Silverwolves currently hold the best overall record in 6A with a 10-1 season mark and are likely to take the Region 2 title. Riverton’s only loss this season came at the hands of Region 2 rival Bingham.

When the Miners visited Riverton on Thursday, the Silverwolves sent a message with a convincing 18-12 home win.

“I think the last game we played them it was kind of an off game for us and we were missing some players,” said Riverton head coach Jocelyn Dorton. “I know the girls were really bummed especially because we felt we could beat them. Coming back and staying undefeated at home with a solid win beats any feeling.”

Riverton seemed to be in trouble as soon as the opening whistle blew as Bingham’s Sophie Curtis flew downfield for a goal in the opening eight seconds of the game.

However, the Silverwolves stayed focused and answered back with a 4-0 run with two goals each from Grace Jenson and Izzy Blunck.

“This group is one of the best groups I’ve ever coached,” said Dorton. “They’re so positive to each other and that’s part of the reason we’re able to get back up. We’ve been down in games before and I think it’s just the confidence of knowing we are good and deserve to be here. They’re able to come back from deficits and I think that’s just a talent of us staying positive and keeping the energy up.”

The Miners responded with two goals before the end of the first quarter for a slim 4-3 Riverton lead.

The game remained within a point through most of the second quarter, until Jenson got a crucial steal and assist to Bella Butterfield for a goal.

Then with two seconds left in the half Blunck scored her third goal of the game to push the Silverwolves’ lead to 9-5 at halftime.

“I could say so much about this team,” said Blunck. “Every single girl loves each other, there has been no bad drama on this team, and we just hype each other up. We’ve had every girl say positive things to each other and our chemistry could not be better.”

Both teams scored three goals in the third quarter to keep the lead at 12-8. Bingham’s Sophie Grizzle scored 30 seconds into the fourth quarter to cut the lead to three and gave the Miners some hope.

Riverton quickly dashed those hopes with a goal 27 seconds later by Blunck. Blunck ended the night with five goals and led Riverton in scoring.

Following Blunck’s goal the scoring steamrolled and the Silverwolves packed in six goals in the final quarter to secure the 18-12 win.

“Honestly it felt so amazing,” said Blunck. “We beat Mountain Ridge and that felt good, but Bingham was our only loss. We tried so hard to lock down our smart passes, our cuts, our drives and our defense is amazing. I love my team and I love seeing how we can come back from things.”

With only two games left in region play Riverton is likely to take home the Region 2 title for the first time. However, Riverton will be at Mountain Ridge, who is second in Region 2, on May 2 for the chance to put a stamp on its region title.

“They’re so excited and it feels good,” said Dorton. “We’ve got a really talented region, and these girls are just phenomenal. They’re so excited to be on the field every day and we take it one game at a time.