High school girls lacrosse: Park City’s offensive pressure too much for Skyline to handle

Park City’s Megan Magee shoots and scores as Park City and Skyline play a lacrosse game at Skyline on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Park City won 22-4.

It’s no secret that Park City is one of the top teams in the state in girls lacrosse. The Miners have advanced to every state title game in the last three years and won state championships in 2021 and 2023.

On Wednesday Park City looked as good as ever as it ended a seven-game win streak for Skyline in a dominant 22-4 Region 6 win.

“It was a team win top to bottom,” said Park City head coach Mikki Clayton. “We had lots of scorers today, they moved the ball great, and they were just putting it in the back of the net today.”

Park City never gave up the lead after Sophie Neff scored the opening goal. Skyline’s Sage Robers scored an equalizer to tie it at 1-1. However, that was the last time the Eagles would be within striking distance.

Park City ended the first quarter with a 4-1 lead, which it pushed to 11-4 by halftime.

“I thought they just played like a team. I know that’s kind of simple, but they were moving the ball well, running their plays well, they were looking for each other and they just played like a team,” Clayton said.

Park City’s Coco Crawford crosses past the goal as Park City and Skyline play a lacrosse game at Skyline on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Park City won 22-4.

Park City’s Sophie Neff shoots as Park City and Skyline play a lacrosse game at Skyline on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Park City won 22-4.

Park City’s Sophia Mondschein works to keep Skyline’s Sammy McMaster away from the ball as they play a lacrosse game at Skyline on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Park City won 22-4.

Park City’s Megan Magee shoots and scores as Park City and Skyline play a lacrosse game at Skyline on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Park City won 22-4.

Park City’s Sophie Neff tries to get around Skyline’s Kayley Gerson as they play a lacrosse game at Skyline on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Park City won 22-4.

Even with its large lead, the Miners tightened up their defense in the second half and kept the Eagles scoreless for the rest of the game.

“We talk to our defense a lot about how it’s an attitude, so take it personally when you get scored on,” said Clayton. “We made little tweaks, again it’s about playing as a unit and playing together, and they did that.”

By the end of the game, 10 different players scored for Park City. Megan Magee led the Miners in scoring with five goals while also dishing out an assist.

“I think it took some time, but our team has really come together as a whole,” said Magee. “We came together off the field, and it’s been showing in our past few games. We’ve been waiting for it because our team is really young, and we’ve just started to come together, and it’s been really fun.”

Since the inaugural season for girls lacrosse as a UHSAA-sanctioned sport in 2020, Park City has a total record of 56-6. The Miners’ only loss so far this season was to California’s Foothill High School, which is currently ranked seventh in the country on MaxPreps.

Clayton said pride in the program is part to thank for the Miners’ sustained success.

“The girls work hard and a lot of them play in the offseason,” she said. “They play like a team so when we get freshmen and new girls in, they’re learning the same systems and there’s a lot of pride in the game. I think they take the title of ‘Park City Lacrosse’ seriously and they want to keep that going.”