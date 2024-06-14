High school girls lacrosse: Hodges, the Times All-North MVP from Frontier League, led South Jefferson to new heights

Jun. 14—ADAMS — Savannah Hodges and her South Jefferson teammates knew they would once again field a strong team this year.

But little did they know the magnitude of the season they would forge in girls lacrosse.

Not only did the Spartans go on to claim the program's second sectional title, they also went on to become the first team in school history to reach a state final in lacrosse.

Hodges also experienced a breakout year personally, but to her, with her leadership, the team always comes first. For her efforts, Hodges has been selected as the Times All-North Most Valuable Player from the Frontier League in girls lacrosse.

"That's amazing, it's such an honor to be named that," said Hodges, a senior attack. "I've work hard in this sport throughout the years, so I feel like it's a tribute of my hard work."

Under her leadership, South Jefferson went 19-3 and advanced to the brink of a state championship.

"It's pretty amazing and it's awesome to do it my last year, to leave my mark and pave the way for the teams to come," Hodges said. "I feel like it was just awesome making it all the way there and really dominating and bonding together."

"Not only is she a good student/athlete, but she's a great person as well," South Jefferson coach Jen Williams said. "When she's a great teammate, that makes coaching a lot easier and she's done that over the course of her time at South Jeff."

First, after going unbeaten in the Frontier League and claiming their seventh consecutive league title, the Spartans began their postseason run and three victories later, defeated Westhill, 12-5, to claim the program's second Section 3 crown.

The last team to accomplish this was the 2018 squad that bested Skaneateles in the sectional final and advanced all the way to state semifinal where it was edged by one goal by eventual champion Mattituck-Southold.

"I knew that we could do it this year, I was super confident in us, we wanted to get that revenge and get that title," Hodges said. "Because once you get out of the section, for us we know that we can make it pretty far."

Led by seniors such as Hodges, this year's team did one better as after blanking Canton, 20-0, in a state quarterfinal at West Genesee, it went on to defeat Section 1's Bronxville, 18-4, in a state semifinal at SUNY Cortland.

"That was pretty great, it was a huge win for us at (18-4)," Hodges said. "I don't think any of us were expecting to win by that much, so it was pretty great to have that."

In the state final against multiple state champion Cold Spring Harbor, South Jefferson kept the margin within a goal in the third quarter before the Seahawks pulled away to prevail, 12-5.

"We were doing all right in the beginning," said Hodges, "and then as things started to fall apart towards the middle, and that kind of threw us off. But if the momentum in the beginning of the game had gone our way, I think it could have been a completely different game."

This season, Hodges generated 62 goals and assisted on 32 others to record an even 100 points. And although her offensive numbers were down a bit this year from 85 goals and 27 assists the previous season, Hodges took on an even more valuable role in guiding the team's offense.

"I thought it was really fun how I got to call plays and I got to do it when I thought the time was right, so I thought that was pretty cool to have that opportunity," Hodges said.

This allowed for the players around her to excel generating offense, paced by fellow senior attack Jade Doldo (49 goals-9 assists-58 points) and junior midfielders Lily Morrison (43-9-52) and Brooke Perry (41-9-50).

"I thought they did amazing, the offense," Hodges said. "After the first half of the year and after the Florida trip, we just bonded so well and I think that contributed to our lacrosse game in a whole other way and we just dominated from there."

"She's certainly one who's open to getting others involved," Williams said. "She's the biggest celebrator of other people's success body-language wise that I've seen in a long time. If you look back at our games and watch game film or look at pictures, her hands and her arms are in the air for everybody else whose scoring and it's just great to see. And that's what it's about right? It's about the team and the team's success and she's certainly a team player."

Even with all her success in lacrosse, Hodges is a relative newcomer to the sport and the program.

"I started later then all my friends, I started in sixth grade and they had all been playing since kindergarten," Hodges said. "So I really worked hard in my yard and worked just to do a lot of lacrosse outside of the practices and stuff to catch up to where they were. And I think all the hard work got me to catch up with them and get ready for the team."

"She's one of the later bloomers of the lacrosse program I would say," Williams said. "... She played modified, which is not uncommon, but there's many kids who have been brought up to JV as a seventh grader and she wasn't one of those kids. So she's been through the ranks and done her time at each level in the program."

Hodges caught on quickly with the sport and rose to varsity when she was a sophomore.

"When I came to middle school, I didn't know anybody because we all went to different elementary schools and then meeting all the new people, they got me into it," Hodges said. "And when I started, I was actually the goalie on the team."

"She's a kid who does her homework on her own, she does all her skills on her own, she practices in her yard," Williams said. "She doing things where others aren't, she doesn't need a coach all the time and I firmly believe she's not even close to reaching her full potential. She's got a long road ahead of her attending the University at Albany, because Division I, obviously coming in from South Jeff, a small school, she maximized her time using swimming and basketball, which is fantastic for her athleticism."

Said Hodges: "I feel like swimming, it really works on my endurance and strength, it really takes a lot, so I feel like that really helps me. And in basketball, it helps work on my dodging, because you've got to get around the defenders just like in lacrosse, so it feels like that also helps."

Hodges is one player in a talented senior class at South Jefferson.

"Everyone in that class, everyone is amazing and works so hard in lacrosse and it shows from where they're going to play," Hodges said. "I'm just super proud of all of them and happy that we got to have this time together."

Hodges will attend the University at Albany as will teammate Sophia Watts, who is a defender. Hodges also says she already know her roommate at Albany, current Indian River midfielder and two-time All-American Ravan Marsell, who was last season's All-North lacrosse MVP.

"I have Sophia, obviously, and Paisley from last year," Hodges said. "And also my roommate is going to be Ravan from Indian River, so it's great to go there with girls I already know and play with."

Hodges says she intends to major in biology at Albany and eventually wants to pursue at career in dermatology.

"It was so awesome, I still can't believe we've come this far," Hodges said of the season. "Over the past few years losing in the sectional final was tough, but it really paved the way for us to do it all this year and get through all of that and get to the finals."