High school girls lacrosse: (4) Kenston vs. (1) Hathaway Brown regional semifinal capsule

May 28—(4) Kenston vs (1) Hathaway Brown

What: Division II regional semifinal

When: 5:30 p.m., May 29

Where: Hathaway Brown, 19600 N. Park Blvd., Shaker Heights

Records: Kenston 13-6, Hathaway Brown 14-4

Kenston's path: Defeated Hawken, 13-4, def. Uniontown Lake, 11-10

Hathaway Brown's path: Defeated Orange, 16-2, def. Green, 23-4

On Deck: The winner will play the winner of (2) Chardon and (3) Chagrin Falls in the regional final on May 31.

For the Record: Of the top four seeds in the region, the only two that didn't play each other this season were Kenston and Hathaway Brown. The Bombers had a tough stretch in the middle of the season, going 3-5, but are on a six-game win streak, including a revenge win over Hawken to open the postseason. Kenston's attack is led by Alexis Black and Carmella Nilsson. Black leads The News-Herald coverage area with 93 goals and 118 points, and Nilsson has 49 goals. If Hathaway Brown is able to take the ball out of their sticks, Kenston will need players like Juliana Heiman (17 goals), Drcar Ava and Mariela Macias (13 goals each) to add a third punch to the attack. Mia Lioudis has held down the defensive third, creating 61 ground balls and 22 turnovers. The Bombers have also received a strong punch from sophomore Sheri Holodinski, who has created 37 ground balls and 16 takeaways. Kenston will need strong goal play to cool off a Blazers team that averages 12 goals a game. ... Hathaway Brown dropped four games this season, three to other teams in the regional round. The Blazers used a smart second half to pull away from Chardon and an overtime goal to down Chagrin Falls, and Gilmour kept the game within reach. But the savvy Blazers were gutted out those three for the top spot in the region. With an attack led by Emily Morgan, who just surpassed 200 career goals, Hathaway Brown takes its time to set up the attack. With senior goalie Allie Beros leading a defense that holds opponents to 7.8 goals a game, Kenston will need a strong and consistent attack to pull the upset.

Hercik's pick: Hathaway Brown