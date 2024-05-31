High school girls lacrosse: (3) Chagrin Falls vs (1) Hathaway Brown regional final capsule

May 30—(3) Chagrin Falls vs (1) Hathaway Brown

What: Division II Regional Final

When: 5:30 p.m., May 31

Where: Hathaway Brown, 19600 N. Park Blvd., Shaker Heights

Records: Chagrin Falls 11-6, Hathaway Brown 15-4

Chagrin Falls path: Defeated Boardman, 21-4, def. Cardinal Mooney, 19-4, def. Chardon, 8-5

Hathaway Brown's path: Defeated Orange, 16-2, def. Green, 23-4, def. Kenston, 19-5

On Deck: The winner will play the winner of (1) Rocky River and (2) Bay in a state semifinal at Medina on June 4.

For the Record: Chagrin Falls returns to the regional final after a year hiatus. The diverse attack of the Tigers has been a strength this season with players like Emma Thatcher, Bailey Corto, Alex Chinnici and Mary-Claire Holdren. The defense has also been strong this season and has found another level in the postseason, which included a fourth-quarter shutout of Chardon in the semifinal. With Brix Niethammer and Lindsay Burgess anchoring the defense along with the always stout play of Kiera Moran in goal, the Tigers are clicking on all cylinders and aim to make it to the state round for the first time since 2022 and a potential rematch of an instant classic overtime game with Rocky River. ... The Hathaway Brown attack has found another level this postseason with all three results ending over 15 goals with the defense providing support. They limited Kenston to one goal in the first half and Alexis Black, who was the News-Herald coverage area leader, to only one goal. But when Hathaway Brown and Chagrin Falls met in the regular season, the Tigers held with the Blazers and forced overtime only for Chagrin Falls to fall to a late goal. With both sides clicking and a trip to state on the line, another instant classic between the two could be brewing.

Hercik's pick: Hathaway Brown