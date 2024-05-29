High school girls lacrosse: (2) Chardon vs. (3) Chagrin Falls regional semifinal capsule

May 28—(2) Chardon vs (3) Chagrin Falls

What: Division II regional semifinal

When: 7 p.m., May 29

Where: Chardon, 151 Chardon Ave., Chardon

Records: Chardon 14-4, Chagrin Falls 10-6

Chardon's path: Defeated Beaumont, 16-3, def. Gilmour, 8-5

Chagrin Falls path: Defeated Boardman, 21-4, def. Cardinal Mooney, 19-4

On Deck: The winner will play the winner of (1) Hathaway Brown and (4) Kenston in the regional final on May 31.

For the Record: They put on a classic in the regular season and now they meet in a regional semifinal for the second year in a row. Chardon has a balanced attack with three strong players in Payton Platz (46 goals), Elle Deszczykiewicz (43) and breakout freshman Riley McKenna (29). Platz's play translates across the field, as she leads Chardon with 12 assists, 24 takeaways and 46 draw-control wins. The Hilltoppers run their attack through players including Addison Deszczykiewicz (eight assists), Elle Deszczykiewicz (six assists) and Morgan Slack (five assists). Elle Deszczykiewicz plays in the midfield and the defensive third with 17 takeaways. Skylar Duval-Lewis has been a stalwart with 24 takeaways and 35 ground balls. Chardon's defense doesn't have numbers that pop off the page, but its solid play around the arc has defined the season. Senior goalie Makenna Ricketts has 134 saves, and the defense pitched a fourth-quarter shutout against Chagrin Falls. Another stout performance will be needed from both to return to the regional final. ... The Tigers started 3-2 but have been strong since. All but two of Chagrin Falls' losses this season were by more than two goals, including a two-goal defeat against Chardon. Much like the Hilltoppers, Chagrin Falls is led by a three-headed attack with Emma Thatcher (39 goals), Bailey Corto and Alex Chinnici (34 goals each) with Chinnici also being the set up for the attack with 23 assists. Mary-Claire Holden has also been a strong player on the attack with 17 goals and has been a critical player on the cut for the Tigers. The defense is anchored by Brix Niethammer with 47 ground balls and Lindsay Burgess with 19 turnovers. The all-around play of the defense has been stout as ever for one of the staples of lacrosse in Northeast Ohio. With Kiera Morgan bringing her experience in goal, this one will be a battle of which side blinks first.

Hercik's pick: Chardon