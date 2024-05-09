High school girls golf: Richfield leads Juan Diego by 5 strokes after Day 1 of 3A state tournament
Richfield has won four of the past six 3A girls golf state championships, but it took a backseat to Morgan last season.
The Wildcats are in good shape in their quest to return to the top of 3A, though, after a strong opening day of the 3A state tournament at Meadow Brook Golf Course on Wednesday.
Richfield shot a team score of 327 and leads Juan Diego by five shots after the Soaring Eagle shot a 332. Morgan is third with a 361.
Juan Diego is seeking its first state championship.
Juan Diego’s Grayson Gagon was the individual Day 1 leader after she shot a 78. Richfield’s Brielle Jolley sits in second after shooting an 80.
3A girls golf state tournament
At MeadowBrook Golf Course
Team scores (Top 10 made the cut)
1. Richfield, 327
2. Juan Diego, 332
3. Morgan, 361
4. Union, 369
5. Juab, 382
6. Grantsville, 386
7. Ben Lomond, 403
8. Emery, 408
9. Ogden, 411
T10. Judge, 418
T10. Manti, 418
Individual results
78 — Grayson Gagnon, Juan Diego
80 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
82 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
82 — Sabrina Macias, Juan Diego
82 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
83 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
83 — Jane Poll, Morgan
84 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
85 — Riley McBride, Grantsville
86 — Ashley Cutshall, Juan Diego
86 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
86 — Isabella Werner, Juan Diego
87 — Carley West, Carbon
87 — Camden Smith, Morgan
87 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
90 — Kendadee Benson, Morgan
90 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab
91 — Mekaea Richman, Union
92 — Skylar Ekins, Grantsville
93 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery