High school girls golf: Richfield leads Juan Diego by 5 strokes after Day 1 of 3A state tournament

Richfield has won four of the past six 3A girls golf state championships, but it took a backseat to Morgan last season.

The Wildcats are in good shape in their quest to return to the top of 3A, though, after a strong opening day of the 3A state tournament at Meadow Brook Golf Course on Wednesday.

Richfield shot a team score of 327 and leads Juan Diego by five shots after the Soaring Eagle shot a 332. Morgan is third with a 361.

Juan Diego is seeking its first state championship.

Juan Diego’s Grayson Gagon was the individual Day 1 leader after she shot a 78. Richfield’s Brielle Jolley sits in second after shooting an 80.

3A girls golf state tournament

Full leaderboard

At MeadowBrook Golf Course

Team scores (Top 10 made the cut)

1. Richfield, 327

2. Juan Diego, 332

3. Morgan, 361

4. Union, 369

5. Juab, 382

6. Grantsville, 386

7. Ben Lomond, 403

8. Emery, 408

9. Ogden, 411

T10. Judge, 418

T10. Manti, 418

Individual results

78 — Grayson Gagnon, Juan Diego

80 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

82 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

82 — Sabrina Macias, Juan Diego

82 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

83 — Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

83 — Jane Poll, Morgan

84 — Brooklyn Brown, Union

85 — Riley McBride, Grantsville

86 — Ashley Cutshall, Juan Diego

86 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

86 — Isabella Werner, Juan Diego

87 — Carley West, Carbon

87 — Camden Smith, Morgan

87 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete

90 — Kendadee Benson, Morgan

90 — Ashlyn Matheson, Juab

91 — Mekaea Richman, Union

92 — Skylar Ekins, Grantsville

93 — Cheyenne Bingham, Emery