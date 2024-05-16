High school girls golf: Manila captures first 1A state championship in school history, Abby Schofield claims medalist crown

Manila's Abby Schofield is congratulated after winning the individual 1A state championship at Lakeside Golf Course in West Bountiful on Wednesday. | James Edward

The Utah town with no golf course is now home to a state championship girls golf team.

Manila High captured the 1A state championship at Lakeside Golf Course in Bountiful on Wednesday as it shot a 392 to edge Monticello by 16 strokes for its first state title in school history.

The Mustangs placed four golfers in the top 10, including medalist Abby Schofield, who won it as a sophomore and finished second a year ago.

But the team title is what Schofield was most pleased with on Wednesday.

“I’m gonna be honest, the team title means the most to me just because all my friends, the support I’ve had through them has been amazing. If I didn’t have them I couldn’t do it, and I really have to thank all my junior friends because they really helped me through the season just keeping me positive and never let me down,” said Schofield.

Without a golf course nearby, Manila’s golfers practice mostly on a golf simulator unless they drive the hour and a half to a nearest golf course in Green River, Wyoming or Vernal.

Schofield said the simulator is a good driver and longer irons, but nothing replicates the touch around the green like a real course.

Manila did it better than anyone else on Wednesday. Last year’s state champ Monticello finished runner-up with a 408, while Valley finished third with a 417.

Manila coach Jay Schofield had a hunch his team would be in the hunt for the title if Schofield shot in the low 80s and all of his other golfers broke 110. He also reminded them to have fun.

Manila junior Kallie Bair shot a 101 to finish tied for fifth, while junior Sadie Davis and sophomore Janie Christensen tied for eighth. The other two golfers whose scores didn’t count toward the team title both shot right around where their coach hoped they’d be, with Reagan Brown shooting a 107 and Kate Bambrough a 112.

“The six girls, the time, the dedication, they work hard every single day,” said Schofield.

He added that his daughter in particular was extra motivated this year after finishing second at state last season, two strokes behind the leader.

“She put in the time and effort to make sure that she was going to be competitive. It’s really on her, all the time she put into it,” said coach Schofield.

Abby Schofield made the most of the par 5s on Wednesday as she made two birdies and an eagle to finish with an 83. She drained a long putt for eagle on No. 6 after a great approach shot.

Monticello’s Elise Lewis finished runner up with a 94, while teammate Cambree Chamberlain finished third with a 97. Valley’s Rachel Cox was the other golfer to break 100 as she shot a 99 for fourth place.

Class 1A state tournament

Full leaderboard

At Lakeside Golf Course

Final team scores

1. Manila, 392

2. Monticello, 408

3. Valley, 417

4. Milford, 438

5. Rich, 440

6. Wayne, 452

7. Tabiona, 468

Final individual results

83 — Abby Schofield, Manila

94 — Alise Lewis, Monticello

97 — Cambree Chamerlain, Monticello

99 — Rachel Cox, Valley

101 — Kallie Bair, Manila

101 — Kaylee Brinkerhoff, Valley

102 — Savannah Williams, Wayne

104 — Tailyn Ambrose, Milford

104 — Saige Lundgren, Rich

104 — Sadie Davis, Manila

104 — Janie Christensen, Manila

104 — Allie Young, Monticello

107 — Morgan Ward, Rich

107 — Reagan Browning, Manila

108 — Emmie Cluff, Milford

108 — Emma Cox, Valley

108 — Bree Torgerson, Wayne

109 — Jane Jennings, Valley

110 — Madyson Curry, Tabiona

111 — Kamilah Webb, Tabiona

111 — Julia Hoyt, Valley