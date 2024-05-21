High school girls golf: Lone Peak zeroing in on 6A 3-peat after dominant opening round

Lone Peak’s girls golf team is well on its way to a 6A three-peat after a dominant showing during Monday’s opening round at Soldier Hollow Golf Course.

Lone Peak shot a Day 1 300, good enough for a 39-stroke advantage over Fremont heading into Tuesday’s final round. Only three teams in state history have ever broke 300 in a state tournament round, with Lone Peak missing it by just one.

The 18-hole team score record is 292 by Lone Peak in 2018. The Knights shot a 296 in 2019, and then Corner Canyon shot a 298 in 2018.

The top three spots on the leaderboard all belong to Lone Peak. Junior Adley Nelson leads after shooting a 1-under 71 on Monday, with fellow junior and defending state champ Aadyn Long two strokes back after a 1-over 73.

Sophomore Saydie Wagner sits in third place at 3-over, with Herriman’s Natalie McLane in fourth at 4-over.

Nelson, who finished in 12th place last season, made three birdies on the back nine in Monday’s round. She’ll be in the final group on Tuesday that tees off at 11:10 a.m. along with Fremont’s Madalyn Hadley, Weber’s Remi Rawlings and Bingham’s Chloe Suazo.

6A girls golf state tournament

Full leaderboard

At Soldier Hollow Golf Course

Team scores (Top 10 made the cut)

1. Lone Peak, 300.

2. Fremont, 339.

3. Bingham, 342.

4. Weber, 344.

5. Corner Canyon, 345.

6. American Fork, 361.

7. Herriman, 364.

8. Riverton, 378.

9. Skyridge, 387.

10. Mountain Ridge, 389.

11. Syracuse, 391.

Individual results

71 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak.

73 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak.

75 — Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak.

76 — Natalie McLane, Herriman.

78 — Hallie Sant, Herriman.

78 — Remi Rawlings, Weber.

79 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon.

79 — Madalyn Hadley, Fremont.

81 — Mikaila Lieu, Lone Peak.

81 — Susan Tiffner, Fremont.

81 — Stratton Durrant, Bingham.

82 — Ashlyn Cline, Corner Canyon.

82 — Chloe Suazo, Bingham.

82 — Tacee Hess, Lehi.

83 — Lily Shin, American Fork.

84 — Jenna Stucki, Lone Peak.

84 — Maddison Gibson, Fremont.

86 — Hunter Gledhill, Riverton.

86 — Tara Clark, Mountain Ridge.

86 — Kya Coon, Westlake.