High school girls golf: Lone Peak wins 6A title as Aadyn Long medals

For the third year in a row, there was no drama for the team title at the girls 6A golf championship.

Led by medalist Aadyn Long, Lone Peak lapped the field, defeating runner-up Fremont by a whopping 74 strokes, shooting a two-day total of 594 at Soldier Hollow Golf Course. It was similar to last year’s 57-stroke victory over Corner Canyon and the 2022 win over Herriman by 59 strokes. It marked the sixth state title for Lone Peak since 2016.

“It’s always nice to win but even better when you have the group of kids that you have because they’re just quality kids,” said fourth-year Lone Peak coach Derek Farr. “It’s a credit to the girls and how hard they work and the commitment they have.”

In Farr’s first year coaching in 2021, his team lost to Davis by just one stroke and that motivated his girls, who have come back to win three titles by a combined 190 strokes.

The Knights pretty much wrapped up the team title in Monday’s opening round, when their 300 score was 39 strokes better than Fremont. The only question was which of the team’s top three golfers would emerge with the individual title in Tuesday’s second round.

Long had won individual honors last year as a sophomore when she came from behind the second day to win by three over teammate Saydie Wagner. This year, she trailed teammate Adley Nelson by two shots going into the final round and was two shots ahead of Wagner. Playing in different groups, Long didn’t know how her teammates were doing.

“Through nine I asked how everyone was, but after that I didn’t really worry about it and just tried to play my game,” she said.

Long said the turning point for her came at No. 11, when she drained a 25-foot birdie putt.

“The front nine I was playing good, and when I made the 25-footer that gave me a lot of confidence with my putter,” she said.

Long finished with a 69 Tuesday and her 2-under 142 total was five shots better than Nelson and seven shots ahead of Wagner as they finished 1-2-3. Others on Lone Peak’s winning team were Mikalia Lieu at 161, Jenna Stucki at 163 and Emma Pratt at 165.

Herriman’s Natalie McLane finished fourth overall at 154 and Weber’s Remi Rawlings and Corner Canyon’s Alyssa Meadows tied for fifth at 155.

In the team standings, following Fremont at 668, were Weber at 682, Corner Canyon at 692 and Bingham at 693.

Lone Peak should be favored to win a fourth straight title next year as Long, Nelson and Wagner all return along with Lieu.

6A girls golf championship

Soldier Hollow Golf Course

Team scores

1. Lone Peak 300-294–594

2. Fremont 339-329–668

3. Weber 344-338–682

4. Corner Canyon 345-347–692

5. Bingham 342-351–693

6. American Fork 361-364–725

7. Herriman 364-363–727

8. Riverton 378-366–744

9. Skyridge 387-373–760

10. Syracuse 391-382–773

Individuals

1. Aadyn Long, Lone Peak 73-69–142

2. Adley Nelson, Lone Peak 71-76–147

3. Saydie Wagner, Lone Peak 75-74–149

4. Natalie McLane, Herriman 76-78–154

T-5 Remi Rawlings, Weber 78-77–155; Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon 79-76–155

7. Madalyn Hadley, Fremont 79-78–157

8. Tacee Hess, Lehi 82-76–158

9. Stratton Durrant, Bingham 81-78–159

T-10. Mikalia Lieu, Lone Peak 81-80–161; Susan Tiffner, Fremont 81-80–161; Chloe Suazo, Bingham 82-79–161.