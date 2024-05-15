High school girls golf: 5A final region recaps
The 5A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 5A state tournament in Midway at Soldier Hollow Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday.
Cyprus (Region 4), Bonneville (Region 5), Skyline (Region 6) and Timpview (Region 7) each won their respective region titles.
Fresh off of winning its first girls golf state title last season, Skyline is the slight favorite to repeat next week.
The four individual region champs were West Jordan’s Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan, Northridge’s Isabel Wade, Skyline’s Ashley Lam and Timpview’s Emma Lillywhite.
Lam finished with the top scoring average in 5A at 67.5. Lam won last year’s 5A medalist after shooting an 11-under 133. Lillywhite was second with a 2-under 142. They’re the favorites to go 1-2 again next week.
Region 4
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
410 — Cyprus
420 — West Jordan
459 — Taylorsville
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
95.1 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
98.3 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
102 — Terraylyn Peterson, Hunter
104.7 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
106 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus
107.1 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
108 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan
108 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus
109.4 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan
110 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus
Most recent tournament (May 9)
At River Oaks Golf Course
87 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan
99 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus
99 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville
100 — Terralyn Peterson, Hunter
100 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus
101 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan
101 — Davina Tharp, Cyprus
1033 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus
108 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan
111 — Sopie Frampton, Granger
Region 5
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
342.1 — Bonneville
363.7 — Bountiful
361.4 — Woods Cross
363.9 — Clearfield
375.7 — Northridge
380.6 — Viewmont
390.3 — Box Elder
416.3 — Roy
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
77.2 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
78.1 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
78.6 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
83.3 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
81.9 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
86.9 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
88 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
88.6 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross
87.2 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
88.4 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville
88.2 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful
89.6 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville
Most recent tournament (May 13)
At The Barn Golf Course
74 — Isabel Wade, Northridge
81 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville
82 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield
82 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful
83 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross
84 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont
84 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville
84 — Caylee Carsten, Northridge
85 — Emma Hess, Clearfield
86 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville
Region 6
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
316 — Skyline
349.1 — Olympus
384.4 — East
384.8 — Brighton
393.8 — Alta
430.5 — Highland
535 — West
Individual standings
Stroke average — School
67.5 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
76 — Cate Cook, Brighton
76.6 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
79 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
84.3 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
85 — Bekah Peay, Olympus
86.5 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline
87.8 — Jolie Heale, Alta
89 — Whitney Grant, East
91.3 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
Most recent tournament (May 13)
At Meadowbrook Golf Course
72 — Ashley Lam, Skyline
73 — Cate Cook, Brighton
76 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline
80 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline
81 — Campbell Kato, Olympus
83 — Jolie Heale, Alta
83 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline
83 — Bekah Peay, Olympus
87 — Tristyn Green, Skyline
87 — London Petersen, Olympus
87 — Taylor Blout, Olympus
88 — Elizabeth Chandler, Skyline
89 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline
91 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus
91 — Caroline Hardy, East
Region 7
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
323 — Timpview
349 — Salem Hills
362 — Spanish Fork
380 — Wasatch
388 — Springville
424 — Maple Mountain
476 — Cedar Valley
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
70 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview
77 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork
78 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills
78 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview
79 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills
81 — Raina Riml, Wasatch
88 — Kate Miller, Timpview
89 — Ali Smith, Springville
91 — Mae Edwards, Timpview
92 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork