High school girls golf: 5A final region recaps

james edward
·3 min read
Class 5A girls golf region medalists
The 5A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 5A state tournament in Midway at Soldier Hollow Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday.

Cyprus (Region 4), Bonneville (Region 5), Skyline (Region 6) and Timpview (Region 7) each won their respective region titles.

Fresh off of winning its first girls golf state title last season, Skyline is the slight favorite to repeat next week.

The four individual region champs were West Jordan’s Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan, Northridge’s Isabel Wade, Skyline’s Ashley Lam and Timpview’s Emma Lillywhite.

Lam finished with the top scoring average in 5A at 67.5. Lam won last year’s 5A medalist after shooting an 11-under 133. Lillywhite was second with a 2-under 142. They’re the favorites to go 1-2 again next week.

Region 4 medalist — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan | Provided by West Jordan
Region 5 medalist — Isabel Wade, Northridge | Provided by Northridge
Region 6 medalist — Ashley Lam, Skyline | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Region 7 medalist — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview | Provided by Timpview
Region 4

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 410 — Cyprus

  • 420 — West Jordan

  • 459 — Taylorsville

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 95.1 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan

  • 98.3 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus

  • 102 — Terraylyn Peterson, Hunter

  • 104.7 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus

  • 106 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus

  • 107.1 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan

  • 108 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan

  • 108 — Addi Youngdell, Cyprus

  • 109.4 — Taylor Smith, West Jordan

  • 110 — Katie Chandra, Cyprus

Most recent tournament (May 9)

At River Oaks Golf Course

  • 87 — Jaycee Garcia, West Jordan

  • 99 — Brooke Fresh, Cyprus

  • 99 — Destiny Harrison, Taylorsville

  • 100 — Terralyn Peterson, Hunter

  • 100 — Madi Hongell, Cyprus

  • 101 — Jovi Farmer, West Jordan

  • 101 — Davina Tharp, Cyprus

  • 1033 — Taylor Fresh, Cyprus

  • 108 — Baylee Berg, West Jordan

  • 111 — Sopie Frampton, Granger

Region 5

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 342.1 — Bonneville

  • 363.7 — Bountiful

  • 361.4 — Woods Cross

  • 363.9 — Clearfield

  • 375.7 — Northridge

  • 380.6 — Viewmont

  • 390.3 — Box Elder

  • 416.3 — Roy

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 77.2 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

  • 78.1 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

  • 78.6 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield

  • 83.3 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

  • 81.9 — Emma Hess, Clearfield

  • 86.9 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

  • 88 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross

  • 88.6 — Avree Clark, Woods Cross

  • 87.2 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

  • 88.4 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville

  • 88.2 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful

  • 89.6 — Anna Umbrell, Bonneville

Most recent tournament (May 13)

At The Barn Golf Course

  • 74 — Isabel Wade, Northridge

  • 81 — Whitni Johnson, Bonneville

  • 82 — Cameron Moffat, Clearfield

  • 82 — Cambria Ohlson, Bountiful

  • 83 — Kennedee Pearson, Woods Cross

  • 84 — Karissa Goff, Viewmont

  • 84 — Mia Marberger, Bonneville

  • 84 — Caylee Carsten, Northridge

  • 85 — Emma Hess, Clearfield

  • 86 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville

Region 6

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 316 — Skyline

  • 349.1 — Olympus

  • 384.4 — East

  • 384.8 — Brighton

  • 393.8 — Alta

  • 430.5 — Highland

  • 535 — West

Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 67.5 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

  • 76 — Cate Cook, Brighton

  • 76.6 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline

  • 79 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

  • 84.3 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline

  • 85 — Bekah Peay, Olympus

  • 86.5 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline

  • 87.8 — Jolie Heale, Alta

  • 89 — Whitney Grant, East

  • 91.3 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline

Most recent tournament (May 13)

At Meadowbrook Golf Course

  • 72 — Ashley Lam, Skyline

  • 73 — Cate Cook, Brighton

  • 76 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline

  • 80 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline

  • 81 — Campbell Kato, Olympus

  • 83 — Jolie Heale, Alta

  • 83 — Elizabeth Holbrook, Skyline

  • 83 — Bekah Peay, Olympus

  • 87 — Tristyn Green, Skyline

  • 87 — London Petersen, Olympus

  • 87 — Taylor Blout, Olympus

  • 88 — Elizabeth Chandler, Skyline

  • 89 — Bailey Sundberg, Skyline

  • 91 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus

  • 91 — Caroline Hardy, East

Region 7

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 323 — Timpview

  • 349 — Salem Hills

  • 362 — Spanish Fork

  • 380 — Wasatch

  • 388 — Springville

  • 424 — Maple Mountain

  • 476 — Cedar Valley

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 70 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview

  • 77 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork

  • 78 — Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills

  • 78 — Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview

  • 79 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills

  • 81 — Raina Riml, Wasatch

  • 88 — Kate Miller, Timpview

  • 89 — Ali Smith, Springville

  • 91 — Mae Edwards, Timpview

  • 92 — Addy Levanger, Spanish Fork