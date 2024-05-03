Advertisement

High school girls golf: 4A region recaps — Uintah, Cedar, Park City, Ridgeline claim region titles

James Edward
A golfer hits from the fairway at Glendale Golf Course in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
A golfer hits from the fairway at Glendale Golf Course in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 11, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The 4A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 4A state tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at Talons Cove Golf Course.

Uintah (Region 8), Cedar City (Region 9), Park City (Region 10) and Ridgeline (Region 11) all won their respective region titles.

Pine View heads into next week’s state tournament as the defending champ, but it finished third in Region 9 and faces an uphill climb in its quest for a fourth-straight state championship.

The four individual region champs were Orem’s Kaylee Westfall, Pine View’s Alyssa Butterfus, Stansbury’s Kamry Bryan and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto.

Westfall finished with the top scoring average in 4A with a 70.0.

Crimson Cliffs’ Kate Walker is the defending medalist in 4A. She was runner-up in 4A this season.

Region 10 champ — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury
Region 10 champ — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury | Provided by Stansbury
Region 11 champ — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
Region 11 champ — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline | Provided by Ridgeline
Region 9 champ — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
Region 9 champ — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View | Eli Lucero/Herald Journal
Region 8 champ — Kaylee Westfall, Orem
Region 8 champ — Kaylee Westfall, Orem | Provided by Orem

Region 8

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 365 — Uintah

  • 384 — Orem

  • 436 — Timpanogos

  • 449 — Provo

  • 456 — Mountain View

  • 485 — Payson

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 70 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem

  • 83.2 — Jessy Merrell, Uintah

  • 86.4 — Mac White, Uintah

  • 94 — Leaira Wilson, Uintah

  • 95.4 — Aubrey Beus, Provo

  • 100.4 — Addy Yack, Uintah

  • 101.6 — Sydney Draper, Timpanogos

  • 101.8 — Avery Harris, Orem

  • 102.2 — Sydney Swink, Uintah

  • 102.4 — Elle Pedersen, Orem

Region 9

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 347.0 — Cedar

  • 371.6 — Crimson Cliffs

  • 375.9 — Pine View

  • 380.1 — Dixie

  • 428.1 — Hurricane

  • 430.7 — Snow Canyon

  • 447.1 — Desert Hills

Final Individual standings (Based on region points)

Place — School (stroke average)

  1. Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View (76.2)

  2. Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs (71.6)

  3. Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs (82.3)

  4. Raelee Johnson, Cedar (84.0)

  5. Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills (86.3)

  6. Taylyn Wilson, Cedar (87)

  7. Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs (83.2)

  8. Breele Evans, Cedar (87.8)

  9. Stacie Phelps, Dixie (87.5)

  10. Matti Wieland, Pine View (88.5)

Most recent tournament (April 30)

At Sand Hollow Golf Course

  • 71 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs

  • 73 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View

  • 81 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs

  • 83 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs

  • 85 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills

  • 85 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar

  • 86 — Denym Bohn, Cedar

  • 86 — Avery Sutterfield, Dixie

  • 87 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie

  • 88 — Brynn Staples, Dixie

Region 10

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 359 — Park City

  • 360.6 — Stansbury

  • 379.9 — Tooele

  • 411.3 — Cottonwood

  • 423.3 — Murray

  • 439.3 — Jordan

  • 478.7 — Hillcrest

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

  • 81 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury

  • 82.9 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury

  • 85 — Abby Francis, Park City

  • 88.6 — Stevie Hough, Park City

  • 91.3 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele

  • 94.6 — Ava Miller, Park City

  • 91.1 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele

  • 91.3 — Maycee Lawless, Tooele

  • 93.7 — Emmy Williams, Jordan

  • 95 — Piper Hastings, Park City

Most recent tournament (May 1)

At The Ridge

  • 85 — Ava Miller, Park City

  • 86 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury

  • 87 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury

  • 89 — Stevie Hough, Park City

  • 89 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele

  • 90 — Abby Francis, Park City

  • 91 — Emmy Williams, Jordan

  • 94 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele

  • 94 — Piper Hastings, Park City

  • 95 — Maycee Lawless, Tooele

Region 11

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

  • 344 — Ridgeline

  • 359 — Green Canyon

  • 376 — Bear River

  • 390 — Sky View

  • 410 — Mountain Crest

  • 446 — Logan

Final Individual standings (Based on region points)

Place — School (stroke average)

  • 1. Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline (79.0)

  • 2. Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline (83.0)

  • 3. Tylee Bennett, Bear River (83.0)

  • 4. Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon (87.0)

  • T5. Ally Parker, Green Canyon (90.0)

  • T5. Avery Parker, Green Canyon (81.0)

  • 6. Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon (91.0)

  • 7. Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline (93.0)

  • 8. Rylee Holman, Ridgeline (95.0)

  • 9. Kate Hansen, Ridgeline (94.0)

  • 10. Abbi Nessen, Bear River (95.0)

Most recent tournament (April 29)

At The Barn Golf Course

  • 78 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline

  • 82 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

  • 83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon

  • 85 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

  • 85 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline

  • 85 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon

  • 88 — Isabelle Mullen, Sky View

  • 91 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon

  • 91 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon

  • 91 — Sheridan Strong, Bear River

  • 92 — Bryn Moore, Ridgeline

  • 94 — Kasia In, Logan