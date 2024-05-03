High school girls golf: 4A region recaps — Uintah, Cedar, Park City, Ridgeline claim region titles
The 4A girls golf regular season came to a close this week with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the 4A state tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at Talons Cove Golf Course.
Uintah (Region 8), Cedar City (Region 9), Park City (Region 10) and Ridgeline (Region 11) all won their respective region titles.
Pine View heads into next week’s state tournament as the defending champ, but it finished third in Region 9 and faces an uphill climb in its quest for a fourth-straight state championship.
The four individual region champs were Orem’s Kaylee Westfall, Pine View’s Alyssa Butterfus, Stansbury’s Kamry Bryan and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto.
Westfall finished with the top scoring average in 4A with a 70.0.
Crimson Cliffs’ Kate Walker is the defending medalist in 4A. She was runner-up in 4A this season.
Region 8
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
365 — Uintah
384 — Orem
436 — Timpanogos
449 — Provo
456 — Mountain View
485 — Payson
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
70 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem
83.2 — Jessy Merrell, Uintah
86.4 — Mac White, Uintah
94 — Leaira Wilson, Uintah
95.4 — Aubrey Beus, Provo
100.4 — Addy Yack, Uintah
101.6 — Sydney Draper, Timpanogos
101.8 — Avery Harris, Orem
102.2 — Sydney Swink, Uintah
102.4 — Elle Pedersen, Orem
Region 9
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
347.0 — Cedar
371.6 — Crimson Cliffs
375.9 — Pine View
380.1 — Dixie
428.1 — Hurricane
430.7 — Snow Canyon
447.1 — Desert Hills
Final Individual standings (Based on region points)
Place — School (stroke average)
Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View (76.2)
Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs (71.6)
Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs (82.3)
Raelee Johnson, Cedar (84.0)
Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills (86.3)
Taylyn Wilson, Cedar (87)
Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs (83.2)
Breele Evans, Cedar (87.8)
Stacie Phelps, Dixie (87.5)
Matti Wieland, Pine View (88.5)
Most recent tournament (April 30)
At Sand Hollow Golf Course
71 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
73 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
81 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs
83 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
85 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
85 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
86 — Denym Bohn, Cedar
86 — Avery Sutterfield, Dixie
87 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie
88 — Brynn Staples, Dixie
Region 10
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
359 — Park City
360.6 — Stansbury
379.9 — Tooele
411.3 — Cottonwood
423.3 — Murray
439.3 — Jordan
478.7 — Hillcrest
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
81 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury
82.9 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury
85 — Abby Francis, Park City
88.6 — Stevie Hough, Park City
91.3 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele
94.6 — Ava Miller, Park City
91.1 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele
91.3 — Maycee Lawless, Tooele
93.7 — Emmy Williams, Jordan
95 — Piper Hastings, Park City
Most recent tournament (May 1)
At The Ridge
85 — Ava Miller, Park City
86 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury
87 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury
89 — Stevie Hough, Park City
89 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele
90 — Abby Francis, Park City
91 — Emmy Williams, Jordan
94 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele
94 — Piper Hastings, Park City
95 — Maycee Lawless, Tooele
Region 11
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
344 — Ridgeline
359 — Green Canyon
376 — Bear River
390 — Sky View
410 — Mountain Crest
446 — Logan
Final Individual standings (Based on region points)
Place — School (stroke average)
1. Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline (79.0)
2. Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline (83.0)
3. Tylee Bennett, Bear River (83.0)
4. Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon (87.0)
T5. Ally Parker, Green Canyon (90.0)
T5. Avery Parker, Green Canyon (81.0)
6. Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon (91.0)
7. Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline (93.0)
8. Rylee Holman, Ridgeline (95.0)
9. Kate Hansen, Ridgeline (94.0)
10. Abbi Nessen, Bear River (95.0)
Most recent tournament (April 29)
At The Barn Golf Course
78 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
82 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
83 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
85 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
85 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline
85 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
88 — Isabelle Mullen, Sky View
91 — Janalynn Blotter, Green Canyon
91 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
91 — Sheridan Strong, Bear River
92 — Bryn Moore, Ridgeline
94 — Kasia In, Logan