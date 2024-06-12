High school freshman Jayden Wade is receiving interest from USC

Class of 2028 quarterback Jayden Wade will be under center for one of the most talented teams in the country next season. The IMG Academy Ascenders went 10-0 last fall and finished ranked No. 4 nationally by MaxPreps. We talked to Wade about the upcoming high school season but also the topic Trojan fans are interested in: How high is USC’s level of interest in this talented high school quarterback?

Trojans Wire: What are your goals for IMG Academy entering this season?

Jayden Wade: My goals at IMG are to help my team go undefeated and be the No. #1 team in the nation at the season’s end.

Trojans Wire: Lincoln Riley has had a ton of success at the quarterback position with Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, Baker Mayfield, and Jalen Hurts. Do you see yourself as a fit in his offense?

Jayden Wade: Yes! I love what Coach Lincoln Riley does with his QBs and offensive game-plans.

Trojans Wire: Could a USC Trojans offer be coming your way soon, after your camp visit this week?

Jayden Wade: Yes, I believe so 100%.

I’ve been fortunate enough to work with the best of the best at early stages of their careers. Bryce, DJ, Caleb, JuJu and plenty more. @LightsOutWade7 is the most talented 8th grader I’ve ever worked with. Aside from the obvious physical traits his self awareness is 💯 — Danny Hernandez (@CoachDanny10) March 25, 2024

2028 QB JAYDEN WADE on Tuesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando❕📈 Wade’s from Southern California but Attends IMG Academy Georgia Offered on Christmas 🐶 pic.twitter.com/x6dh7OY1Li — Scott Schrader (@SSchraderOn3) January 2, 2024

