HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Windthorst ascends, Hirschi returns in latest TRN Top 10

The TRN Top 10 is subjective. Obviously, the chances of a Class 2A team beating one in 5A is extremely unlikely. And Class A teams play a completely different version of the game. This poll represents the expectations of these teams, reflecting how they rank in district, region and state. Record and previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. Knox City (9-0, 1) – The Greyhounds finally got a scare with Valley pushing them for a full four quarters. Will it serve as the motivation Knox City needs heading into the postseason?

2. Benjamin (9-0, 2) – The Mustangs have not been challenged in district, but we think that could change Friday. They wrap up the regular season with a solid Crowell team.

3. Holliday (8-1, 3) – As usual, we doubt Holliday a little, and the Eagles respond in impressive fashion, blasting City View for the District 6-3A Division II title.

4. Jacksboro (9-0, 4) – The toughness displayed by quarterback Lando Belcher, who was left hobbled by an ankle injury in the first quarter, had to serve as inspiration for the Tigers in their 24-17 win against Millsap. The injury took away an aspect of Jacksboro’s offense, keeping Belcher from being a dual threat that makes him so dangerous. He still delivered a solid passing night, including the game-winning toss to Tyler Mitchell. The Tigers expect Belcher to be ready for the playoffs.

5. Rider (7-2, 5) – The Raiders won their first district title since 2008 on Friday and is making its most dominant run through a district since 2007. In 2008, the Raiders had narrow 3-point wins against quality opponents Denton Guyer, Denton Ryan and Lake Dallas. The closest win for the 2007 team was 45-13 against Sherman. That team went four rounds deep in the playoffs. Will this one mirror that success?

6. Graham (9-1, 6) – The Steers are done with the regular season, and the only blemish on their record is a 27-26 loss to Hirschi. We’re certain Graham would love a rematch with the Huskies. Not just for vindication, but also because the Steers have to go four rounds deep in the playoffs to potentially get one.

7. Windthorst (7-2, 10) – We keep trying to crown a new top Class 2A team in the area. And Windthorst keeps stiff-arming all comers. Seymour should be considered a challenge again next season, but Windthorst doesn’t show signs of fading any time soon.

8. Nocona (9-0, 8) – Call it a hangover from a massive win against Tioga, but the Indians had more issues with Tom Bean than expected. Either way, they came through and won their first district title since 2012.

9. Newcastle (8-1, 7) – Newcastle tumbles in the rankings despite coming away with a win against Gold-Burg. But it wasn’t easy, and there’s too much strength in the TRN Top 10 to not grade on style points. And while Crowell could mess up our plans, we’ve had a second-round matchup between Benjamin and Newcastle circled for weeks.

10. Hirschi (5-3, NR) – Welcome back to the TRN Top 10, Hirschi. The Huskies have been knocking on the door of these rankings since beating Graham. It’s a tough list to crack. But winning a fourth straight district title gets the Huskies back in, with a strong argument to be ranked higher than this.

Dropped out – Seymour (9).

HONOR ROLL

RUSHING/RECEIVING

(100 total yards or multiple TDs)

Rylan Monsey, Graham – 212 total yards, 2 TDs

Tyrone Morgan, Rider – 180 total yards, 3 TDs

Cannon Valenzuela, Jacksboro – 177 receiving, TD (10 tackles)

Parker Jones, Holliday – 171 total yards, 2 TDs (19 tackles, TFL)

Desmond Whiteside, City View – 164 receiving, 2 TDs

Kolby Teakell, Windthorst – 149 total yards, 2 TDs (5 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries)

Corby Wingfield, Hirschi – 142 receiving, TD

Justin Clark, Bowie – 142 rushing, 2 TDs

Jeremiah Murphy, Electra – 142 receiving, TD

KD Worthy, Hirschi – 137 rushing, TD

Parker Allen, Iowa Park – 136 rushing, 3 TDs (30 passing)

Kenji Johnson, Rider – 132 total yards, TD (36-yard FG)

Chance Warren, Archer City – 117 receiving, 2 TDs (7 tackles)

Tyler Mitchell, Jacksboro – 109 receiving, TD

Luke Sams, Jacksboro – 108 total yards (9 tackles)

Kyler Kirkland, Burkburnett – 107 total yards

Brason Zeissel, Seymour – 101 receiving, TD

Layken Cagle, Archer City – 82 receiving, 2 TDs (9 tackles, TFL, interception)

Nate Harlow, Electra – 76 receiving, 2 TDs

Ty Thompson, Graham – 65 rushing, 2 TDs (133 passing, TD)

Julius Dawkins, Vernon – 53 receiving, 2 TDs

PASSING

(250 yards or multiple TDs)

Lando Belcher, Jacksboro – 395 yards, 2 TDs

Collin McKiddy, Electra – 279 yards, 3 TDs (57 rushing)

Landon Smith, Archer City – 274 yards, 4 TDs (45 rushing)

Jacobe Monroe, City View – 263 yards, 2 TDs

Joe Castles, Rider – 260 yards, 3 TDs

Brayden Loyd, Seymour – 253 yards, 2 TDs (83 rushing, TD)

Jimmell McFalls, Hirschi – 224 yards, 3 TDs (49 rushing, 2 TDs)

Grant Cox, Holliday – 195 yards, 3 TDs (81 rushing, 2 TDs)

Kale Sherrill, Vernon – 170 yards, 3 TDs (145 rushing, 2 TDs)

Brock Belcher, Windthorst – 137 yards, 2 TDs (127 rushing, 2 TDs)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

(15 tackles, multiple turnovers/sacks/FGs, any TD)

Drew Anderle, Windthorst – 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 2.5 sacks

Jre Donnell, Rider – 6 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks

Nick Guzman, Vernon – 15 tackles, TFL, forced fumble

Jayton Hearne, Graham – 6 tackles, TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, fumble return TD

Elijah Maldonado, Burkburnett – 7 tackles, 50-yard interception return TD

Mason Milton, Graham – 19 tackles, TFL

Devin Mims, Hirschi – 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries

Carlos Olade, Graham – fumble return TD

Jaleel Thomas, City View – 11-yard fumble return TD

COLLEGE CONNECTION

This is a list of former Wichita Falls area athletes who competed at the Division I college level last week. Athletes who competed in a game but didn’t start or register stats are listed below. Athletes competing at the Division II or lower levels who had noteworthy performances are also listed. Are we missing a player? Send an email to jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.

Jed Castles, TE, Abilene Christian (Rider)

Castles was Abilene Christian’s leading receiver, catching four passes for 37 yards and a TD in a 52-14 loss to Southern Utah. Castles was also credited with two tackles. Castles has 18 receptions for 212 yards and three TDs on the season. Castles and the Wildcats host Utah Tech in United Athletic Conference action at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Cirby Coheley, LB, Abilene Christian (Iowa Park)

Coheley sat out Abilene Christian’s 52-14 loss to Southern Utah with a concussion. He has 37 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and two sacks, with two interceptions on the season. Coheley hopes to be back when the Wildcats host Utah Tech in United Athletic Conference action at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

Tucker Horn, QB, Trinity (Graham)

Horn completed 18 of 26 passes for 187 yards and four TDs in Trinity’s 63-0 victory against Millsaps on Saturday. Horn has completed 165 of 224 passes for 2,177 yards, 24 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Horn and the Tigers visit Sewanee at noon Saturday.

Played but didn’t register stats – Noah Caldwell, TE, Abilene Christian (Electra).

MIDWESTERN STATE

The following players are local athletes playing for the Mustangs, who earned a 56-7 victory against Western New Mexico on Saturday. The players listed registered statistics in the Mustangs’ win. Athletes who played but didn’t register stats are noted at the bottom of this list. The Mustangs (4-4, 3-3) visit Angelo State in Lone Star Conference action at 6 p.m. Saturday.

More: Midwestern State erupts for 33 points in third quarter in smackdown of Western New Mexico

Michael Nash, DL, WFHS

Nash registered a team-high four tackles, including one for loss, in Saturday’s win. Nash has 26 tackles, including five for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles, this season.

Ritse Vaes, PK, Hirschi

Vaes tied his own program record with four made field goals Saturday, connecting from 45, 29, 18 and 31 yards out. He’s made four field goals in consecutive games. Vaes also made all six of his extra point attempts. Vaes is 13 for 18 on field goals and 18 for 19 on extra points this season.

