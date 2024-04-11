HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wilkins' induction ceremony to take place May 18

Apr. 10—Former Permian legendary head football coach John Wilkins will be inducted into this year's Texas High School Football Hall of Fame and his son John Wilkins Jr. is trying to get the word out to former players and other people who wish to be a part of it.

The induction ceremony (which will be a closed ceremony) will take place on May 18 in Waco.

"Really, what we're trying to do is make people aware that he's going to be inducted into the Texas Football Hall of Fame," Wilkins Jr. said. "He's already a member of the Texas High School Coaches Hall of Fame. We think this is a nice honor for him and we want people to be aware. There's going to be an availability for former players... we're going to have a reception afterwards for anyone who wants to come to that. .... The event is closed to the public but I bought quite a few tables in anticipation to people that want to come."

The availability for the induction ceremony is about 50 people, Wilkins Jr. said.

The longtime Odessan coached the Panthers from 1973-85, taking Permian to state titles in 1980 and 1984 and reaching the state finals in 1975 and 1985.

Wilkins will be inducted in the same class as the late Cedric Benson who played for Midland Lee, helping the Rebels to three consecutive state championships from 1998-2000.

While the event is closed to the public, Wilkins Jr. says there are ways for people to participate and honor his father.

"I think between former players and former coaches, we're expecting in the neighborhood of around 50 people at the event," Wilkins Jr. said.

Wilkins Jr. says he's been reaching out to folks to see if they're interested in putting in an ad in the program for the ceremony as well.

"... But the greater thing is if they want to go to the induction or go to the ceremony afterwards, we'd love to have them," Wilkins Jr. said.

Those who are interested can reach John Wilkins Jr. at 432-557-8380.

"We're just excited," Wilkins Jr. said. "There's opportunities to put an ad in the program and there's an ability to come to the ceremony and he would love to have as many people attend the ceremony afterwards."