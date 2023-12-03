High School Football: Westbrook, Gordon punch tickets to six-man state title game

CLASS 1A DI STATE SEMIFINAL

Westbrook 32, Happy 16

Top performers

Happy: Noe Juarez 9-22-0—109 passing; Joey Blackmon 8-79 receiving, 9-21 TD rushing

Westbrook: Keegan Gilbreath 20-113 TD rushing; Grayson Jeffrey 17-88 2 TDs rushing, eight tackles defense; Ethan King 66 fumble return for TD; Bo Payne 4-4 PAT kicks; Parker Matlock game-high 10 tackles.

Highlights: Grayson Jefferey ran for two touchdowns, and Ethan King returned a fumble 66 yards for another as two-time defending state champion Westbrook beat the Cowboys for a state berth Friday at Lubbock Christian High School.

Jeffrey ran 1 yard for a TD and an 8-0 lead with 6:22 left in the first quarter.

Happy tied the game as Joey Blackmon ran 9 yards for a TD with 8:24 to play in the second quarter.

Keegan Gilbreath put the Wildcats back in front with a 6-yard TD run, but Happy tied the game at 16 as Jaxon Stoker threw a 26-yard TD pass to Quay Hodges before halftime.

However, Westbrook pitched a shutout in the second half, while Jeffrey snapped the tie with a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter, and King sealed the win with the 66-yard fumble return for a TD in the fourth quarter.

Records: Happy 12-2; Westbrook 13-1.

Next: Westbrook plays Gordon (14-0) at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 in the state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Benjamin players celebrate their 52-4 victory over Klondike in the Class 1A Division II six-man state semifinal game Saturday at Sweetwater's Mustang Bowl. Benjamin is the defending state champion.

CLASS DI STATE SEMIFINALS

Gordon 54, Jonesboro 8

Highlights: Brayden Walters caught three TD passes and returned an interception for another to spark Gordon to its first state berth since 1999 on Saturday at Kangaroo Stadium in Weatherford.

The Longhorns led 38-0 after the first quarter and scored twice more in the second quarter before Jonesboro scored. It wasn’t enough as the game was stopped at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule.

Noah Kostiha threw a 51-yard TD pass to Walters for the game’s first score, and Stryker Reed threw another to Riley Reed for a 14-0 advantage.

Kaden Crowe returned a fumble for another Gordon TD, and Walters followed with a pick-six.

Whit Fuller threw a 5-yard TD pass to Walters with 13 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Kostiha threw a TD pass to Walters in the second quarter, and Riley Reed ran 57 yards for another.

Jonesboro got its lone score as Nathan Forrest threw a TD pass to Demarco Acoff.

The Longhorns are 2-0 in state title games, beating Whitharral 51-50 for the 1A DI title in 1996 and Groom 54-34 for the 1A DI crown in 1999.

It’s Gordon coach Mike Reed’s fifth state title game appearance. He led Rule to two state finals (2006-07) and Throckmorton to three (2010, 2011, 2012) – winning the last two.

Records: Jonesboro 12-2; Gordon 14-0.

Next: Gordon plays two-time defending state champion Westbrook (13-1) at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 in the state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

REGION I-4A DI FINALS

Decatur 38, Brownwood 35

Top performers

Decatur: Jed Ross 16-23-0—207 TD passing, 9-26 TD rushing; Nate Palmer 29-190 2 TDs rushing; Landon Felts 7-77 receiving.

Brownwood: Ike Hall 12-26-0—182 TD passing, 19-165 4 TDs rushing; Carson Noe 7-101 receiving.

Highlights: Jed Ross’ 1-yard TD pass to Nate Palmer lifted Decatur over the Lions with four seconds left in the game Friday at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco.

It was Palmer’s only catch of the night.

Brownwood had taken a 35-31 lead on Ike Hall’s fourth TD run of the game – a 5-yarder with 1:26 remaining.

Palmer ran for TDs of 3 and 61 yards, while Ross ran a yard for another as Decatur, the defending region champions, led 21-14 at halftime.

Hall ran 44 yards for a TD in the first quarter, and he threw a 49-yard TD pass to Aaron Edmonds to pull the Lions with seven (21-14) with 5:28 to play in the opening half.

Hall ran for TDs of 3 and 36 yards as the Lions rallied for a 28-21 lead – the latter with a minute left in the third quarter.

However, Palmer returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a TD, tying the game at 28.

Greg McDonald put the Eagles back on top with a 33-yard field goal with 4:08 left in the game.

Records: Decatur 10-4; Brownwood 12-2.

Next: Decatur plays Anna (13-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal game at Denton’s C.H. Collins Complex.

REGION II-4A DI FINAL

Anna 41, Stephenville 21

Top performers

Anna: Ziondre Williams 183 yards, 3 TDs passing; Edward Chumley 102 yards, TD rushing

Stephenville: Ryan Gafford 19-30-2—196 TDs passing, 8-20 TD rushing; Tristian Gentry 8-52 TD receiving; Noah Bullion 6-73 TD receiving.

Highlights: Adam Greer’s interception set up Ziondre Williams’ 13-yard TD pass to Sean Steens to put Anna up 17-14 with 6:44 left in the second quarter, and the Coyotes added two more unanswered TDs for a 31-14 halftime lead Friday at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex in North Richland Hills.

Ryan Gafford threw a 20-yard TD pass to Noah Bullion to pull the Yellow Jackets within 10 (31-21) with 5:20 left in the third quarter, and Stephenville also recovered the ensuing onside kick – only to turn the ball over two plays later.

Anna, which forced five turnovers on the night, including a 7-yard interception return for TD by Jadun Mason-Davis in the final seconds, did enough in the second half to earn its first trip to the state semifinals and end Stephenville’s season for the second straight season.

Records: Anna 13-1; Stephenville 11-3.

Next: Anna plays Decatur (10-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal game at Denton’s C.H. Collins Complex.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Westbrook, Gordon win Class 1A DI 6-man state semifinal football games