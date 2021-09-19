High school football weekend roundup: Campbell blocks its way to victory

Sep. 19—A strong performance by its offensive line helped the Campbell High School football team raise its Division III record to 3-0 by beating Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 43-8 Saturday in Meredith.

The Cougars piled up 397 yards of offense, including 331 yards on the ground. Garret Arnold scored two offensive touchdowns and also returned an interception for a TD. He finished the game with 120 yards rushing and 37 receiving.

The Lakers slipped to 1-2 with the loss.

DIVISION I

Friday

Dover 39, Concord 19: In Dover, quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan completed 19 of 28 passes for 363 yards and five touchdowns to lead Dover (2-1). Connor Sheehan caught four of Lopez-Sullivan's five TD passes. Lopez-Sullivan also scored on a 2-yard run. Concord's Devon Duncan returned a kickoff 97 yards for a TD, and Kaevrel Madison gained 147 yards on 12 carries for the Crimson Tide (0-3).

Winnacunnet 47, Spaulding 0: In Rochester, Tucker McCann rushed for two touchdowns as Winnacunnet, the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, improved its record to 3-0. The Warriors rushed for 292 yards in the victory. The loss dropped Spaulding's record to 0-3.

Keene 26, Alvirne 7: In Hudson, senior Jarrod Rokes rushed for three touchdowns as Keene (1-2) earned its first victory of the season. Seamus Howard also had a rushing TD for the Blackbirds, who gained 317 of their 341 yards of offense on the ground. Alvirne fell to 0-3.

Nashua North 14, Windham 10: In Windham, Jack Peters scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one rushing and one receiving, to help North overcome a 10-point deficit and improve to 3-0. Windham's Tiger An rushed for 103 yards on 24 carries. Kavi Patel had a 17-yard TD run for the Jaguars (1-2), who also received a 34-yard field goal from Adam Burke.

Merrimack 28, Nashua South 26

DIVISION II

Story continues

Hanover 29, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 8: In Hopkinton, Seamus Murphy ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns to help Hanover improve to 3-0. Josh Bucci led the Hanover defense with tackles. H-D/H dropped to 0-2. Running back Jack Morrall ran for 120 yards and a TD on 21 carries for the Redhawks.

Friday

Timberlane 47, Merrimack Valley 21: In Plaistow, seven players scored a touchdown for the Owls (3-0). Those TDs included a 67-yard punt return by Jaden Mwangi and an 85-yard interception return by Andrew Morin. Aidan Miller, Nick DeBello and Brayden Hussey scored for the Pride (1-2).

Lebanon 27, Milford 14: In Milford, quarterback Jack Stone scored three touchdowns, including two in the final five minutes, to help the Raiders overcome a 14-12 fourth-quarter deficit. Stone scored on a 56-yard punt return with 4:19 to play, and on a 9-yard run 1:38 left. He had a 50-yard TD run in the first half. C.J. Childs (3-yard run) also scored for Lebanon, which moved to 3-0.

Milford (2-1) scored on a 1-yard run by Logan Barnhill and a 20-yard pass from quarterback Chuck Urda to Trice Cote.

Gilford/Belmont 41, Kingswood 6: In Wolfeboro, Luke Loyer and Riley March each scored two touchdowns as the Golden Eagles (3-0) remained unbeaten. Michael Kitto and Logan Grant also scored for Gilford/Belmont, which received three TD passes from Isaiah Reese. Kingwood fell to 0-3.

Sanborn 27, Pembroke 20: In Pembroke, running back Nate Ashby ran for 195 yards and three touchdowns as Sanborn (1-2) picked up its first win of the season. Sanborn's other TD came on a 60-yard catch by Peter Dubois. Ashby also intercepted two passes. Pembroke fell to 0-3.

Souhegan 50, Hollis/Brookline 8: In Amherst, Mitch Hauser's two touchdowns highlighted the Sabers' victory. Souhegan (2-1) rushed for six touchdowns. The loss dropped Hollis/Brookline to 1-2.

St. Thomas 10, Kennett 0: In Dover, Liam Sullivan scored on an 8-yard run and Taig Healy added a 17-yard field goal for the Saints (2-1). Kennett (0-3) has yet to score in its three games.

DIVISION III

Friday

Monadnock 46, ConVal 0: In Swanzey, quarterback Carson Shanks threw two TD passes to Ben Dean and also returned an interception for a TD to help the Huskies raise their record to 2-0. Kevin Putnam also scored twice for Monadnock. ConVal fell to 0-3 and had been held to eight points in those three games.

Trinity 42, Winnisquam 6: In Manchester, Devohn Ellis scored a pair of touchdowns, on runs of 70 and 15 yards, and Mary Nyoma added two TDs as the Pioneers improved to 3-0. Brothers James and Paul Thibault also found the end zone.

Laconia 27, Stevens 22: In Claremont, Laconia built a 27-point second-half lead but needed a late interception by Aiden Valentino to seal the victory. Cole Roy (two) and Drew Hosmer had rushing touchdowns for the Sachems (1-2), who also received a TD catch from Keaton Beck. Linebacker Alex Richardson recorded 11 tackles to lead the Laconia defense. Hunter Christian scored twice for Stevens (1-2).

Pelham 52, Kearsarge 8: In North Sutton, Jack Travis ran for three touchdowns (2, 2 and 36 yards) and Ethan Demmons ran for two (2, 8) as Pelham remained unbeaten (3-0). Kearsarge (0-2) scored on a 23-yard pass from Jason Dyment to Zach Hodge.

DIVISION IV

Somersworth 49, Mascoma 8: In Canaan, Jeff Dekorne passed for 190 yards and three TDs, and also ran for a touchdown for the Hilltoppers (2-1). Calvin Lambert added 176 yards rushing and two TDs. Jean-Marc Thelusma, Dante Guillory and Lukas Kelly had Somersworth's TD receptions. The loss moved Mascoma's record to 1-1.

Epping/Newmarket 53, Fall Mountain 21: In Epping, Coby Bost passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, and running back Cam Nice added two rushing TDs for the Blue Devils (3-0). James Dross and Kevin O'Connell each had a TD reception. Fall Mountain fell to 1-1.

Newport 54, Franklin 8: In Newport, Karter Pollari and Kyle Ashley were among the six players who scored for the Tigers, who remained unbeaten after three games. Newport also received strong defensive efforts from Devyn Heino and Logan Ash. Franklin fell to 0-3.

Bishop Brady 21, Newfound 14: In Newfound, the Bears received two touchdowns from senior wide receiver Malaki Ingram, but came up short against the Green Giants. Ingram ran for a TD and also caught a TD pass. Bishop Brady improved to 1-2. Newfound dropped to 0-2.