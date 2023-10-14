High school football week 8 rewind: Cedar Park makes 2-point conversion stop to secure win

Cedar Park coach Michael Quintero’s gamble paid off.

With the Timberwolves’ season possibly on the line Friday with Hendrickson going for 2 and the win in overtime, Quintero called for his defense to rush the inside and not worry about the edge.

Defensive end Grayson Alex ended up dropping a Hawks running back in the backfield to give Cedar Park a 46-45 win in a wild gave at the Pfield.

“We got one chance to make a shop and, and we had to get aggressive,” Quintero said. “When you’re on the goal line, you’re rolling the dice no matter what you call. We just said if they’re going to beat us, they’re going to have to go wide. So, we went with the inside blitz, and it hit home.”

Both teams entered the contest 1-2 in District 11-5A Division I, so the contest had the feel of a playoff game.

Trae Hill ran for 216 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Timberwolves (4-3, 2-2), who had one of their better offensive performances of the year.

“Our offense kept us in the game and bailed us out when we needed to be,” Quintero said. “The offensive line was really the standout for us. We were able to run the ball when we had to, and a lot of that was due to them.”

Hendrickson scored late in regulation to send the game into overtime tied at 39-39, then Cedar Park found the end zone on the opening possession of extra time.

A pass interference penalty on the Timberwolves on the Hawks’ first 2-point conversion attempt gave them another try at the 1-yard line, but Alex, who finished with 11 tackles, made what is the play of the season for Cedar Park to this point.

“Our kids are just so resilient,” Quintero said. “It felt like nothing was going our way, and our kids kept battling and didn’t quit. Our guys just continue to fight for each other and give themselves a chance to win games.”

Weiss still undefeated

All Weiss does is win.

The Wolves improved to 8-0 on Thursday with a 42-13 win over Bryan to remain perfect in coach Vernon Hughes’ first season.

“It feels great,” said Hughes, who was promoted to head coach in the offseason after several years in the program as an assistant. “I definitely didn’t imagine us starting like this, but the kids have been playing hard and it’s been great.”

Perhaps what was most impressive about this win was Weiss did it without receiver Jacques Spradley-Demps.

With the Wolves on a bye next Friday, Hughes thought giving their star wideout more time to heal would be wise.

Running back Jeffrey Moore picked up some of the slack by rushing for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns, while wideouts Adrian Wilson and Jaylen Brazzle both had more than 100 yards and two TDs receiving.

Weiss quarterback Jax threw for 340 yards and four scores

“We stayed in one formation offensively for most of the game and liked what we were getting there,” Hughes said. “The kids executed really well, and our wide receivers have responded in a huge way the last two weeks.”

The Wolves have a possibility to run the table in the regular season and grab the district’s No. 1 seed in the Class 6A Division II playoffs.

“I’m really only looking at (Waco Midway) at the moment,” Hughes said, referencing Weiss’ next opponent. “But of course we would like to host a playoff game.”

Georgetown moves to 4-0 in district play

Georgetown set up a District 11-5A Division I showdown with College Station next week thanks to its win over rival East View.

The Eagles and Cougars are both 4-0 in district play after Friday, with Georgetown using an impressive effort defensively to take a 31-13 win in the battle between Georgetown ISD schools.

“Any time you get a win, it’s big,” Georgetown coach Chuck Griffin said. “We played extremely well defensively. We really only had two missed tackles, gave up just a few first downs and forced three turnovers.”

The Eagles trailed 13-0 in the first half prior to scoring 31 unanswered.

Andrew Petter rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns and had a receiving TD, Noah Booras threw for 171 yards and two scores and Ivan Espinoza caught eight passes for 98 yards to pace the Georgetown offense.

But it was defensively where the Eagles really shined as they had an interception, two fumble recoveries, three sacks and yielded less than 220 total yards.

“Really excited about being 4-0,” Griffin said. “I think that shows the quality of our kids, our program and our coaching staff.”

Manor's defense steps up

Manor may be known for its rushing attack, but it can play some defense as well.

Eddie Robinson and Elijah Prosser both returned interceptions for touchdowns and the Mustangs created four turnovers, overall, during a 37-23 win vs. Cedar Ridge.

“I’m really proud of our defensive guys,” Manor coach James Keller said. “They’re really young and came up big. We made some adjustments, and it paid off.”

Robinson finished with eight tackles, two sacks and two interceptions, while on offense, Titus Petteway rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our quarterback Jayson Zardavets isn’t completely healthy, but he was able to loosen up the defense enough,” Keller said. “We control our playoff destiny with the win.”

The Mustangs (4-3, 2-2 District 25-6A), who now control their playoff destiny, also had their first field goal in two years when Victor Villalba converted on a 30-yard attempt.

Crockett wins South Austin Super Bowl

Crockett is again the champion of the South Austin Super Bowl.

The Cougars won the rivalry game 48-14 as their defense created five turnovers and quarterback Cameron Dickey threw for 148 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 192 yards and two scores.

“We share an attendance zone, and these kids have family that go to Travis,” Crockett coach Darrick Norton said. “It’s a huge game, and my hat is off to (Travis coach Joe Frank Martinez). They got a lot of good athletes and a bright future.”

After qualifying for the regional cross country meet earlier in the week, wideout Jacob Reed caught three touchdown passes for the Cougars, but Norton noted his offensive line was key for both Dickey and his success.

“It’s really coming together,” Crockett coach Darrick Norton said. “We’re young there with mostly sophomores and juniors, but they’re starting to around and that’s going to be a positive going forward.”

Wimberley's Doug Warren earns 100th win

A day after Bowie coach Jeff Ables recorded his 200th career win on Thursday, another area coach reached a milestone.

When Wimberley defeated Manor New Tech 72-0, it gave Texans coach Doug Warren his 100th career win, all of which have come at the school in the hill country.

“You have to be around a while, so I think that just means I’m old,” Warren said with a laugh Saturday morning. “I’ve had great coaches alongside me, and we’ve had great players here with a supportive administration. I’m just one person here, and there’s a lot who have had a hand in this.”

His current Texans team improved to 7-0 as it heads into a big game next week against Geronimo Navarro in what is likely for the District 13-4A Division II title.

“The thing I like about this team is the way they attack each day,” he said. “They’re fun to be around and enjoy football. They have great attitudes, believe in what we do and are very physical. They don’t mind getting after you.”

Warren reached the 100-win feat in only his 11th year as a head coach, and with the way Wimberley has piled up the wins the last few years, 200 may not be that far off.

“We’ll take them one at a time, how about that,” he said with a chuckle.

