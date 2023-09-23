High school football Week 5 roundup: Trinity, Riverside, First Coast win

The Northeast Florida high school football season continues with Week 5 games on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Among the key matchups in the Jacksonville area are White at Riverside, a deciding game in District 3-2M; Trinity Christian at Columbia, a matchup of future college football receivers in Miles Burris and Camdon Frier; Sandalwood at Fletcher, a traditional rivalry from both sides of the Intracoastal Waterway with prolific running backs Demarii Collier and Dre Harold; and Clay at Tocoi Creek, a game that includes a pair of frequent pass catchers in the Blue Devils' Payton Dykas and the Toros' Julio Santiago.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN 27, COLUMBIA 13

Colin Hurley found Miles Burris with the go-ahead score as the Conquerors (3-2) came from behind in Lake City to top the Tigers (0-4). … Darnell Rogers tied the game with a touchdown just before halftime. … Jayke Jones sealed Trinity's win with a late pick-six, his second interception of the night.

RIVERSIDE 32, WHITE 20

Two Myles Kendrick touchdowns in quick succession, one on each side of the ball, spurred Riverside to the District 3-2M title against visiting White (3-2, 0-1). … Kennvontae Sharrow scored late as the Generals (4-1) put the game away.

FLETCHER 15, SANDALWOOD 7, GAME STOPPED

The Gateway Conference rivalry game between Sandalwood (0-3) and Fletcher (2-2) was halted in the third quarter after fighting off the field. … The status of the remainder of the game is not yet certain.

FIRST COAST 65, WESTSIDE 20

Auston Harris scored the first touchdown and the Bucs piled on the points at Westside (0-5). … Michael Thomas and Thomas Jackson also scored before the break in a 51-point first-half for First Coast (1-3).

ENGLEWOOD 44, STANTON 3

Anthony Brown caught a touchdown pass and ran back a 60-yard pick-six to lead the Rams past Stanton (0-4). … Ty Keister threw for two touchdowns. … On defense, Gamari Waziri recorded four tackles for loss for Englewood (3-1).

MIDDLEBURG 14, RIBAULT 0

Senior Austin Cruce scored the go-ahead touchdown as the host Broncos topped Ribault (3-2). … Jaybo Jenkins scored a fourth-quarter clincher for Middleburg (1-3).

NEASE 27, ORANGE PARK 14

The Panthers (3-2) came from behind after halftime to beat visiting Orange Park (2-3).

CLAY 30, TOCOI CREEK 28

Clay (4-1) held off the host Toros (2-3) in a back-and-forth contest.

BEACHSIDE 50, RIDGEVIEW 0

Edward Jordan fired five more touchdown passes for the Barracudas to shut out Ridgeview (1-3). … Cohen Beebe and Bryce Gee caught two touchdown passes each. … Eddie Craig, Will Dudley and Alex Kinchen led Beachside (4-1) on defense.

TITUSVILLE 35, FLEMING ISLAND 29

A road rally fell short for Fleming Island at Titusville (5-0). … Tyler Beverly gave Fleming Island (2-2) an early lead and Cibastian Broughton (2-2) narrowed the deficit late.

BISHOP KENNY 51, WEST NASSAU 14

Gavin Hawkins, taking over for sidelined Super 11 quarterback James Resar, threw three first-half touchdowns to lead the Crusaders past West Nassau (1-4). … Caleb Mattison added a rushing touchdown for the Crusaders (3-1). … Josh Bruton scored on the ground for the Warriors.

Around the area

Omarr Dixon caught two receptions and made one of three team picks on defense as Episcopal (3-1) rolled 33-6 past NFEI (1-4). … Earl Moore's 90-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter helped Hilliard (2-2) to the 22-20 win at Crescent City (2-2). …

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football, Week 5: Jacksonville & Northeast Florida scores