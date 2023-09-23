High school football Week 4 top performers in Acadiana

Here are the Acadiana area's top performers from Week 4 of high school football season:

Sam Altmann, St. Thomas More: The Cougs' standout quarterback tossed a pair of touchdowns passes to help lift St. Thomas More past Catholic-Baton Rouge, 35-28.

Chantz Babineaux, Carencro: Babineaux's scorching hot start to the 2023 season continues, as he amassed 389 passing yards with two touchdowns and 185 rushing yards, four TDs on just seven carries for six scores in the Bears' 57-14 win over Sulphur Friday.

Russell Babineaux, Acadiana: Acadiana;s swiss army knife continues to impact the game in a number of ways as Babineaux had 59 rushing yards and 47 receiving yard for the Rams Friday.

Hayden Benoit, Loreauville: The Tigers' quarterback tallied 178 total offensive yards and threw a fourth-quarter, 80-yard TD to lift his team, 17-10, over North Vermilion.

Caden DiBetta, Acadiana: DiBetta was nearly unstoppable Friday for Acadiana against Lafayette, running for 85 and two TDs while throwing for 118 yards and two more scores in the Rams's 63-12 win.

Austin Dyson, Carencro: Dyson pulled down 11 catches for 117 yards to lead Carencro's stout receiving corps versus Sulphur.

Parker Faust, Notre Dame: In his third career start, Faust accounted for both of the Pios touchdowns in their 34-14 loss at Teurlings Catholic while he piled up 191 total yards of offense Friday.

Ezekiel Hypolite, Acadiana: The Wreckin' Rams running back notched three touchdowns along with 83 yards on just six rushes against Lafayette.

Ju'Juan Johnson, Lafayette Christian: In LCA's heartbreaking 29-26 loss to Ruston on the road, Johnson shined once again, posting 394 total offensive yards and three total TDs for the Knights.

Zach Malveaux, Opelousas: Malveaux, the quarterback, ran for three touchdowns and 166 yards for the Tigers but it wasn't enough on the road as Opelousas fell short at St. Amant, 28-22.

John Munnerlyn, Loreauville: Munnerlyn's lone catch in Loreauville's victory over the Patriots was the eventual 80-yard touchdown in the fourth.

Jalen Noel, Lafayette Christian: Noel rushed for 50 yards and caught five passes for 74 yards for in Lafayette Christian's loss Friday night.

Bronson Patt, Cecilia: Patt housed an onside kick attempt from Crowley, taking it back 50 yards for the return TD in the Bulldogs' 65-14 victory at Crowley Friday.

Ayden Trahan, Teurlings Catholic: The senior running back had a solid night in the Rebs' rivalry win over Notre Dame, rushing 12 times for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jacob Trahan, Notre Dame: Trahan was Notre Dame's big playmaker against the Rebels, totaling six receptions for 114 yards including a TD.

Preston Welch, Teurlings Catholic: While Welch didn't have his best night throwing the ball, the senior signal caller still accounted for three TDs for Teurlings Catholic.

