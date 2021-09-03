High school football week 2 preview

Sep. 3—Featured Games

Nettleton (0-1) at Mooreville (0-1)

THE PLAYERS

Nettleton: QB Ty Walton passed for 555 yards, 4 TDs, and rushed for 761 yards, 8 TDs for Olive Branch last season. ... RB Roderick Patterson rushed for 842 yards, 12 TDs on 104 carries. ... WR Anterion Vinson made 25 catches for 464 yards, 6 TDs.

Mooreville: QB Dawson Phillips completed 18 of 29 passes for 280 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs last week. ... RB Jordan Franks had 13 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD. ... WR Jacob Scott had 8 catches for 164 yards, 2 TDs.

FOUR DOWNS

—Last week, Mooreville lost to Booneville, 44-34; Nettleton forfeited its game vs. Eupora.

—Mooreville has won its last two meetings with Nettleton, in 2016 and 2019.

—Nettleton is the Daily Journal's No. 1-ranked small school.

—Mooreville committed four turnovers last week.

NEXT UP: Nettleton hosts Saltillo; Mooreville at Amory.

New Albany (1-0) at Itawamba AHS (1-0)

THE PLAYERS

New Albany: QB Joe Mathis was 6 of 8 for 132 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT last week. ... WR Elijah Fleming made 4 catches for 137 yards, 2 TDs. ... ATH Cameron Knox had 82 yards rushing; on defense, he made 7 tackles, 1 INT.

IAHS: QB Ty Davis completed 12 of 21 passes for 146 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. ... RB/S Tae Chandler had 108 yards of offense, 2 TDs; he made 5 tackles on defense. ... RB/LB Marquion Green rushed for 80 yards, 1 TD; he had 9 tackles on defense.

FOUR DOWNS

—Last week, New Albany beat East Union, 41-0; IAHS beat Amory, 35-14.

—These teams last met in 2019, with IAHS winning 45-21.

—New Albany hasn't defeated IAHS since 2011.

—New Albany rushed for 382 yards last week.

NEXT UP: New Albany hosts Byhalia; IAHS at North Pontotoc.

Booneville (1-0) at Baldwyn (1-0)

THE PLAYERS

Booneville: RB Zion Nunn rushed for 215 yards, 2 TDs on 15 carries last week. ... RB Zion Young rushed for 118 yards on 10 carries. ... LB J.D. Nanney made 14 tackles, 2 TFL.

Story continues

Baldwyn: QB Jamaury Marshall completed 8 of 16 passes for 168 yards, 1 TD. ... RB Braylon Pippin rushed for 85 yards on 18 carries. ... WR Hastin Nelson made 5 catches for 142 yards, 1 TD.

FOUR DOWNS

—Last week, Booneville beat Mooreville, 44-34; Baldwyn beat Kossuth, 12-11.

—These teams have split the last six meetings. The all-time series is tied at 33-33-3.

—Last year's Skunk Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19.

—Booneville's defense had four takeaways last week.

NEXT UP: Booneville hosts East Union; Baldwyn at Tishomingo County.

Grenada (1-0) at Pontotoc (1-0)

THE PLAYERS

Grenada: RB Joe Moss rushed for 191 yards, 1 TD on 35 carries last week. ... LB Tre Parker had 11 tackles, 2 TFL. ... LB/DB Jaylon Townes made 8 tackles, 2 TFL.

Pontotoc: QB Conner Armstrong completed 9 of 18 passes for 199 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. ... RB Jordan Ball rushed for 90 yards, 1 TD on 13 carries. ... WR Nic Townsend had 6 catches for 118 yards, 1 TD.

FOUR DOWNS

—Last week, Grenada beat Horn Lake, 14-8; Pontotoc beat Shannon, 33-32.

—These teams are meeting for the first time since 1960.

—Pontotoc racked up 386 total yards last week.

—Pontotoc is seeking its first 2-0 start since 2018.

NEXT UP: Grenada at Hernando; Pontotoc hosts Choctaw County.

ALSO TONIGHT

Alcorn Central (1-0) at Thrasher (0-0)

Alcorn Central WR Alex Moore has 3 catches for 83 yards, 2 TDs; he adds 2 INTs on defense. RB Charlie Staley has 166 yards of offense and 2 TDs. Thrasher was off last week. The Bears won this matchup 20-16 in 2019.

Amory (0-1) at Caledonia (0-1)

Amory's Cameron Haynes scored a TD and added 2 INTs on defense in last week's loss to Itawamba AHS. The Panthers are 16-2 all-time versus Caledonia, including a 44-33 win over the Cavaliers in 2020. Caledonia picked up a forfeit loss due to COVID-19 issues last week against New Hope.

Ashland (0-1) at Mantachie (1-0)

Mantachie RB Luke Ellis has 92 yards and 2 TDs on 18 carries. Austin Nichols has 141 yards on 17 carries; he adds 14 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble on defense. Ashland missed last week's opener against Walnut due to COVID-19. The Mustangs defeated Ashland 38-20 last season.

Charleston (1-0) at North Pontotoc (0-1)

North Pontotoc was forced to forfeit last week's opener with TCPS due to quarantine. QB Reece Kentner completed 55.1% of his passes for 1,366 yards, 13 TDs and 12 INTs last season. Charleston has won both meetings with the Vikings, including a 49-15 win in the Class 3A playoffs in 2015.

Choctaw County (0-1) at South Pontotoc (0-1)

This is South Pontotoc's first action of the year after a forfeit to East Webster last week. Choctaw County QB Connor Jewell is 12 of 20 for 200 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs. South Pontotoc's Cody Stutsy rushed for 1,004 yards and 7 TDs on 195 carries a season ago. The Chargers won both division meetings in 2017 and 2018 against the Cougars.

Heritage Academy (2-0) at East Union (0-1)

East Union accumulated only 144 yards of offense in a 41-0 loss to New Albany last week. Heritage Academy QB Mack Howard, a 4-star recruit, has helped his team average 40.5 points per game in wins over Lamar and Jackson Prep.

Holly Springs (0-1) at Ripley (1-0)

Ripley QB Ty Long is 7 for 8 for 141 yards, 2 TDs passing; he adds 68 yards and 1 TD on 5 carries. The Tigers' defense forced five turnovers in a 28-6 win over Byhalia last week. Holly Springs lost 42-8 to Northside last Friday. Ripley leads the all-time series 13-2, including a 36-0 win in their last meeting in 2012.

Lafayette (0-1) at Horn Lake (0-1)

Lafayette RB Jayden Reed has 80 yards on 21 carries. LB Mario Wilbourn has 10 tackles and 1 TFL. Horn Lake lost 14-8 to Grenada last week, while Lafayette dropped a 5-3 contest to Tupelo. The Commodores defeated Horn Lake 21-6 last season.

Leake Academy (1-1) at Starkville Academy (1-1)

Both teams' one loss came to Jackson Academy. For Starkville Academy, it was a 37-0 loss in the season opener, while Leake lost a 27-13 contest last week. The Rebels took down the Volunteers in a 49-45 shootout last season.

McAdams (0-1) at Hamilton (0-1)

Hamilton RB Rye Howard scored the team's only TD in a 25-7 loss to Southeast Lauderdale last week. McAdams fell to Sebastopol, 37-8, last week. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 1996, where Hamilton pulled out a 24-8 win.

Okolona (0-1) at West Lowndes (0-1)

Okolona RB Daevon Johnson has 23 yards and 1 TD on 5 carries. The Chieftains had four turnovers in a 21-6 loss to East Webster last week. West Lowndes dropped a 21-7 matchup with Biggersville last week. The Panthers lost to Okolona in a forfeit due to COVID-19 last season.

Potts Camp (1-0) at Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.) (1-0)

Potts Camp's Britten Traylor has 2 catches for 78 yards and 1 TD; he adds 2 INTs on defense — one returned for a TD. Peyton Aldridge is 5 for 15 for 114 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT on the year. This is the first meeting between the two programs.

Shannon (0-1) at New Hope (1-0)

Shannon QB Jamarcus Shines is 14 of 20 for 219 yards and 2 TDs; he adds 87 yards on 10 carries. Keytravious Shannon has 117 yards and 1 TD on 8 receptions and has 2 rushing TDs. New Hope picked up a forfeit win over Caledonia last week. Shannon is 14-0 all-time versus New Hope.

Tishomingo County (0-1) at Belmont (1-0)

Tishomingo County QB Blake Counce is 9 of 22 for 84 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs; he adds 113 yards and 1 TD on 14 carries. Freshman LB Tristan Poling has 17 tackles, including 1 TFL. Belmont won with a forfeit from Smithville last week. The Braves won 17-7 in last year's meeting and are 16-14 all-time against the Cardinals.

Tupelo (1-0) at Saltillo (0-1)

Tupelo totaled 144 yards of offense in a 5-3 win over Lafayette last week. RB Quay Middlebrooks has 72 yards on 15 carries. DL Romero Hampton has 6 tackles, 3 TFL and 1 fumble recovery. The Wave are 3-0 against Saltillo, with their last meeting a 21-9 win in 2014.

Tupelo Christian (0-1) at ECS (Memphis) (1-1)

TCPS LB Brewer Bailey leads the team with 21 tackles. QB Jake Prather is 10 of 21 for 276 yards and 3 TDs. WR Layth Holiday has 4 receptions for 109 yards and 2 TDs. Freshman RB Emmanuel Randel has 106 yards and 1 TD on 15 carries. TCPS and ECS have never met in a game.

OTHER GAMES

Columbus Christian (1-1) at Calhoun Academy (2-0)

Marshall Academy (1-1) at Rossville Christian (Tenn.) (0-1)

Oak Hill Academy (0-2) at Winona Christian (1-1)

Idle: Biggersville, H.W. Byers

Canceled: Houston at Aberdeen, Kossuth at Corinth, Nanih Waiya at East Webster, North Panola at Calhoun City, Oak Hill Academy at Winona Christian, Oxford at South Panola, Starkville at West Point, Strayhorn at Myrtle, Vardaman at Bruce

brad.locke@djournal.com