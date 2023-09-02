High school football Week 2 roundup: Manatee rallies to win, Booker dominates

A roundup of Weeks 2 Sarasota-Manatee county high school football games from Friday, Sept 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2

Manatee 27, Sarasota 14

BRADENTON − The Sarasota High football team opened and closed the scoring Friday night.

In between, Manatee High showed why it is one of the area’s best teams.

The Hurricanes scored 27 straight points after falling behind and went on to a 27-14 victory over the Sailors at the newly turfed Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium.

Manatee (2-0) scored two rushing touchdowns from Cory Sanders (12 carries, 61 yards) and KeiShawn Smith (4 carries, 21 yards) in the second quarter and got two passing scores from Andrew Heidel.

Sarasota’s Johnny Squitieri, a former Manatee High player, threw a pair of scoring passes.

The Sailors (0-2) are home Friday against Booker High. Manatee also will play home Friday against Charlotte High.

Sarasota takeaways

1. The Sailors took the opening kickoff 78 yards in 11 plays, culminating with a Squitieri 5-yard strike to Nathan Wells. “It was a great start, but you’ve got to keep that up for four quarters,” said Sarasota first-year coach Josh Phillips, a former Manatee assistant. “Just too many mistakes. When you are trying to build something, you need to build momentum. You need to capitalize on the opportunities that are there. Too many missed opportunities; too many mistakes. When you play a team that is good, and Manatee is a good team, they have too much talent to give away opportunities. And we did that.”

2. If there was one play Phillips would take back it was a fourth-and call from the Manatee 44 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Trailing 14-7 the Sailors went for the first down, but was stopped for a 1-yard loss. “I made a risky fourth-down call,” Phillips said. “I was trying to get us back in the game. That call right there I probably should have punted it. So that’s on me. I put my defense in a bad spot.”

Manatee needed five plays to score a touchdown that put it up 21-7.

3. Phillips found positives in the loss. “I love the way the kids fought,” he said. “I love the physicalness. Manatee’s defense line is one of the best defensive lines in the whole area. And the way our kids fought and moved the ball for the most of the game. I’m proud of that. Defensively, we competed all night. We gave up too many big plays and we need to force turnovers.”

Manatee takeaways

Manatee's tailback Ty'ron Jackson (3) puts the stiff arm on Sarasota's linebacker Kyser Bordones. Manatee Hurricanes stay undefeated with a 27-14 win over the Sarasota Sailors at Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium on Friday night, September, 1, 2023, in Bradenton.

1. After the Sailors’ first drive, the Hurricanes’ defense settled in. Manatee held Sarasota to three straight three-and-outs before a Sarasota field goal attempt went wide right on the final play of the first half. Manatee got two stops in the second half, including a combined sack by Damian Davis and Elijah Perry to end a drive before the Sailors scored their second touchdown with 28 seconds left in the game. “After the first drive and hitting one against our backups, they played lights out,” Hurricanes coach Jacquez Green said of his defense. “Overall, they shut them down for the most part.”

2. Much of Manatee’s deficiency on the first drive came from lack of tackling. That, in turn, came from lack of practice on the field. “We haven’t practiced, so I knew the tackling would be shaky,” Green said. “I told them they had to tackle better, set the edge and make the quarterback stay in the pocket. They responded to it.”

3. Heidel, who went 12-for-21 for 160 yards, spread the ball around to six different receivers. Heidel was 8-for-13 in the second half with scoring passes of 23 yards to Jalen Bryant (3 catches, 36 yards, all in the second half) and 21 yards to Bon Bean Jr (4 catches, 48 yards). “We’ve got a lot of guys who can make plays,” Green said. “Andrew did a good job of spreading it around. Our offensive line did a good job and gave our backs some running room. As long as we can run three or four backs and keep a fresh back in there. We’ve just had an issue with cramping.”

Former Braden River High running back Trayvon Pinder, who has been doubling at outside linebacker, ran eight times for 48 yards in the second half.

− Dennis Maffezzoli

Booker 43, Southeast 13

Bowling-ball sized running back Ahmad “Tooda” Hunter says has no idea where his nickname – which he shares with Seminoles quarterback Tarquez Thomas – came from. But the “T” and the “D” seemed to make a lot of sense Friday night.

The Tornadoes’ 5-foot-7, 190-pound senior recovered from two first-half fumbles, chugging ahead for 124 yards and two touchdowns in 16 carries – including scoring runs of 26 and 33 yards – as Booker (1-1) cruised to its first win despite five fumbles, three turnovers and 13 penalties, in front of a sparse crowd at John Kiker Memorial Stadium.

“I didn’t expect (Southeast) to strip for the ball and stuff,” Hunter said. “But we have to overcome adversity and at the end of the day, it’s about winning.”

Hunter’s first TD came on Booker’s first offensive series, and Alexander Diaz (7-of-15, 90 yards) threw a 7-yard scoring pass to sophomore Tyren Wortham on the first play of the second quarter. But the Tornadoes’ 20-7 halftime lead was anything but inspiring.

“I didn’t really yell or scream (during the intermission),” said head coach Scottie Littles. “It was more like, ‘You guys need to make a decision. Do you want to be a 5-5 football team or do you want to be a championship-caliber football team.’ ”

Hunter dashed for 12 yards on his next touch, then broke loose for the 33-yard score two plays after junior linebacker Dajien Watson’s interception and 34-yard return. “Tooda” has rushed for 233 yards in two games.

The Seminoles (0-2) have lost 10 of their last 11 games since closing out the 2021 season with four consecutive victories.

Booker takeaways

1. Backup QB Jordan Johnson (2-of-3, 57 yards) relieved Diaz late in the third quarter. Both of his completions went to the house: 45 yards to Wortham and 12 yards to Josiah Booker. “We had a battle throughout camp and Alex beat (Johnson) out by an edge,” Littles said. “I just felt like we needed a little different spark. Jordan fought super hard to be in this position and he went out there tonight with a nothing-to-lose attitude.”

2. The Tornadoes’ defense stuffed the run all night, holding Southeast to minus-11 yards in 11 running plays. “This was a confidence-builder,” Littles said. “Last week, we might have given up 200 yards rushing (in a 47-41 loss to Immokalee). We tweaked some things, went back to the drawing board.”

3. Littles couldn’t have liked all the early miscues, calling them “uncharacteristic for our seniors. … “But it’s about adversity. We had two days off with the hurricane and I appreciate our guys fighting hard, but when we go against better competition, we’ve got to be a little sharper, a little more locked in.”

Southeast takeaways

1. Thomas shared the QB duties with Noah Obaseki (now at Booker) a year ago, but was undaunted by his team’s struggles, completing 18 of 38 passes for 244 yards, with two of them turning into spectacular 37- and 28-yard TDs to Ryan Simmons (seven catches, 141 yards). “He made some good throws late,” said coach Brett Timmons. “We’ve just got to find a way to keep generating offense.”

2. The ’Noles, already regrouping from a 54-0 loss to Riverview in Week 1, trailed only 14-7 late in the first half while playing without at least a half-dozen suspended starters. But four opportunities on Booker’s side of midfield resulted in zero points, before Simmons’ second TD catch. Thomas was 6-of-9 on that nine-minute, 69-yard drive. “I preached all week about keeping our composure, keeping our poise,” Timmons said. “We just couldn’t capitalize.”

3. Arrive early if you’re planning to attend any of Southeast’s remaining home games against Naples Lely (Sept. 15), Palmetto (Oct. 6) and Sarasota (Oct. 20). Ongoing construction has rerouted all incoming fans to the northwest corner of the stadium, a healthy walk from any of three parking lots.

— Donnie Wilkie

Cardinal Mooney 41, Lakewood Ranch 6

Cardinal Mooney's Teddy Foster runs around Lakewood Ranch defenders during first half action Friday night.

SARASOTA — Quarterback Michael Valentino threw three touchdowns and ran for another as the host Cardinal Mooney Cougars moved to 2-0 on the season with a 41-6 win over visiting Lakewood Ranch on Friday night.

The transfer from Venice High threw a touchdown to wide receiver Zy’marion Lang, covering 40 yards, and two to wide receiver Chris McCorkle. The first, for 12 yards, put the Cougars up 20-6 just before halftime. The second, a 25-yarder, increased Mooney’s lead to 34-6 with 4:49 left in the third quarter.

When Graham Maramag scored on a 4-yard run 4 minutes into the fourth, it made the score 41-6 and triggered a running clock. Jacob Brown’s 40-yard fumble recovery for a score with 8 minutes gone in the game gave Mooney a 7-0 lead. In the second, Valentino’s 40-yard TD pass to Lang, coming on fourth-and-17 from the Mustang 40, put the Cougars in front 13-0 with the missed PAT, and the rout was on.

The Mustangs, losers last week to Lemon Bay, got their only TD in the second quarter. On first-and-10 from the Mooney 24, quarterback Sebastian Mejia threw a bubble screen to Jason Fields, who took it the 24 yards for the score, cutting Mooney’s lead to 13-6, as Ranch also missed its PAT. But with three minutes left before halftime, the Cougars engineered an eight-play drive, the first seven on the ground, the final one Valentino’s 12-yard TD to McCorkle, and Mooney took a 20-6 lead into the break.

Though he didn’t score, Mooney running back Carson Beach softened up the middle of the Mustang defense. The senior rushed 19 times for 120 yards, making life easier for Valentino, who finished 9-of-13 for 159 yards and three scores. He also rushed 13 times for 81 yards, his 2-yard scoring run in the third putting Mooney up 27-6. For much of the second half, backup quarterback Devin Mignery ran the Mooney offense.

The Mustangs could do little on offense against a swarming and pressuring Mooney defense. Ranch rushed for 99 yards, but 40 of that came on a run off a fake punt with a minute left in the game. Mejia started off well, completing six of his first eight passes, but then tossed 10 straight incompletions, one an interception by Mooney DB Emerson Warthling. Mejia finished 6-of-18 for 76 yards and the one TD.

Lakewood Ranch takeaways

1. Facing an opponent with multiple ways to score, the Mustangs had to decide what area of the Mooney attack to try to slow down. “I knew they were capable of a bunch of things,” said first-year Lakewood Ranch head coach Scott Paravicini. “We had to pick what we wanted to limit them to do, and, obviously, it didn’t go our way.” The Cougars rushed for more than 200 yards, and quarterback Michael Valentino completed 9-of-13 passes, three of them going for TDs. On one drive, starting at their own 22, the Cougars drove for a score despite having 30 yards in penalties on the possession. “I think we’ve done a lot of things we have to work on,” Paravicini said. “One thing about our kids is we play hard and they continue to fight, so that’s a good thing for us.”

2. Late in the game, with the score 41-6, the Mustangs ran a fake punt, with punter Leonardo Guerrero running 40 yards before being stopped. “At that point, we’re just trying to do something to get some positive energy to finish the football game to where we can build off it come Monday,” Paravicini said.

3. When he had time to throw, Mustang QB Sebastian Mejia looked poised. The problem was, the Cougar attacking defense didn’t allow him a lot of time. At one point, the senior threw 10 straight incompletions, many of the throws coming under duress. “You give him some time, he can do some stuff,” Paravicini said. “We just got to do a better job at it.” After starting the season 0-2, Paravicini was asked if he was worried about losing the team. “These guys are fighters, they know where we’re at,” he said. “Obviously, we’re a first-year program under me, so we’re trying to find our identity, we’re trying to do some things. It’s a whole new coaching staff, and I’m proud of our locker room, I’m proud of the guys, I’m proud of the work that they put in. Obviously, these first two games haven’t gone our way.”

Cardinal Mooney takeaways

1. It was a game plan that relied on the Cougar offensive line and running back Carson Beach doing their jobs. There was nothing fancy about how the Cardinal Mooney offense attacked, and ultimately wore down, the Lakewood Ranch defense on Friday night. The Cougars attacked the “A” gaps, the spaces between the center and two guards, with the rumbling Beach, who finished with 120 yards rushing. As the Mustang defense wore down, Beach’s gains got bigger. “Yeah, I’ve been waiting for that,” Cougar head coach Jared Clark said. “Listen, they played a defense and they begged us to run the football, and our guys up front and Carson Beach responded, and our quarterback responded. When you can run the ball, and you got guys on the perimeter who can catch the ball, and you got a guy who can throw it, it makes everything a little easier. The first part of that is that we got to run the football.”

2. A potential problem for the Cougars is penalties, three coming on one scoring drive. And there were several holds on the perimeter, wiping out gains. “No question, I think the perimeter blocking is something we’re definitely going to be looking at this week, working our butts off on this week,” Clark said. “A lot of times we overcame them, which shows a lot about how far our offense has come.”

— Doug Fernandes

Buchholz 43, Riverview 31

SARASOTA — After a 30-minute wet bulb heat delay and an hour lightning delay, the Riverview High School football team was able to play the team that traveled three hours to play them, Buchholz of Gainesville.

And it produced the same result against one of the elite teams in the state as it did last year, although this time it happened with Riverview putting up a fight the entire time.

Quinton Cutler scored three touchdowns as the Bobcats fought off a pesky Rams team at the Ram Bowl 53-31.

Buchholz struck quickly as Cutler raced 67 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage to give the Bobcats a 7-0 lead.

Riverview, which lost 45-6 last year at Buchholz, did not lay down for them at any point. Braxton Thomas found a wide open Anthony Campbell for a 62-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

After both teams exchanged field goals, Buchholz found its groove. Quarterback Trace Johnson threw a screen to Cutler, who made a tightrope dash into the end zone to make it 17-10 and, after a Thomas fumble, Cutler cashed it in for a 24-10 halftime score.

Johnson hit Michael Peterson with a 13 yard touchdown pass on Buchholz's first possession of the second half and looked as though it would become a runaway game. But Thomas drove the Rams for a score on a three-yard run to make it 31-17.

The Bobcats took advantage of an interception and got Cutler his fourth score, but again, the Rams wouldn't yield as D.J. Johnson scored on an 80-yard touchdown run to cut the Bobcat lead to 37-24.

Jay Giunta kicked his second field goal and Peterson caught his second touchdown pass in the closing minutes to ice the game. Isaiah Bell added one more touchdown for the Rams, but Jordan Richardson answered with a short TD run to make it 43-31.

Riverview takeaways

1. The Rams are one tough team. They just don't go away. In fact, they were one play away from making things really interesting. Riverview coach Josh Smithers said he didn't want his team to be happy about losing, but was encouraged that they kept fighting for 48 minutes.

2. Riverview has some great athletes. Maybe not quite at the caliber of Buchholz, but they can turn on the afterburners when needed. Johnson and Bell had long touchdown runs, while Thomas hit several long pass plays.

3. There is room for improvement. The Rams made too many mistakes that resulted in them digging a hole they couldn't get out of. Let's face it. Allowing 53 points is unacceptable even if the Bobcats started most of their possessions at midfield and have several D1 prospects. Smithers will clean these up and get ready for Palmetto next week.

— Chuck Ballaro

Cocoa 31, Venice 21

Cocoa, ranked No. 1 in Brevard by 321preps and No. 1 in Class 2S by the USA Today Florida Network, never trailed and improved to 2-0 with the win over Venice, ranked third in 3S.

Jayvan Boggs caught three of Brady Hart's four touchdown passes, going 53, 17 and 49 yards. The first went to C.J. Bragg for 29 in the first quarter, giving Cocoa an early 10-0 lead.

Venice drew as close as 17-14 by the end of the third but could get no closer.

Cocoa plays at St. Thomas Aquinas in a week.

Venice faces Miami Northwestern Friday

— Jon Santucci

Bayshore 42, LaBelle 14

The Cowboys were unable to start 2-0 on the season, falling to Bayshore 42-14. In the loss, Darian Robinson posted a pair of rushing touchdowns, with Zach Campbell completing a two-point conversation to Nathan Alvarado.

Bayshore will play at Parrish Community next Friday. LaBelle will look to rebound against St. John Neumann next Friday.

Sarasota Christian 42, Foundation Christian 14

TOP PLAYERS: SC: Justin Brock (5 TDs, 166 yards passing, 118 yards rushing), Travis Miller (2 TDs, 102 receiving yards); Carson Spenn (6 tackles, sack), Austin Kerle (5 solo tackles, sack); Randall collins 40-yard TD reception)

OF NOTE: The Blazers had their 4th defensive TD of the season,

RECORDS: Sarasota Christian 3-0, Foundation Christian 1-2

NEXT GAME: Sarasota Christian at Canterbury

Week 2 Scores

Friday

Bayshore 42, LaBelle 14

Booker 43, Southeast 13

Braden River at Palmetto, postponed

Bradenton Christian 41, Bell Creek Academy 0

Cardinal Mooney 41, Lakewood Ranch 6

Port Charlotte 44, Charlotte 0

IMG Academy White 41, Key West 21

Manatee 27, Sarasota 14

Oasis Charter 16, Out-of-Door Academy 7

Buchholz 53, Riverview 31

Northside Christian 24, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 7

Sarasota Christian 42, Foundation Christian Academy 14

Cocoa 31, Venice 21

Saturday

Lemon Bay at Parrish Community

