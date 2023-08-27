High school football: Week 2 Rewind

Aug. 26—Wide receiver Jacob Patino and quarterback Colton Kaiser connected on three touchdown passes to lead Stockdale to a 31-22 victory over Kennedy on Friday night.

The victory was the first career win for first-year Mustangs coach Daron Mackey.

Patino finished with five catches for 150 yards, with Kaiser going 7 of 17 passing for 154 yards, with one interception.

The Thunderbirds held Stockdale to negative yards rushing, according to RFK coach Mario Millan, but his team was unable to stop the Mustangs' passing attack.

Jace Demacabalin led Kennedy with 124 yards rushing and three scores on 19 carries, while Jamison Membreve added 46 yards on the ground.

Lancaster-Paraclete 21, Garces 14

The Spirits (2-0) scored the game-winner on a 24-yard pass play with 34 seconds left as the Rams fell to 0-2. Garces had tied the game at 14-14 when sophomore Rickey Johnson scored on a 25-yard run with 2:11 left in the game. The Rams opened the game's scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run by Austyn Hernandez, who had a team-high 106 yards rushing. Senior Cage Williams led Garces with 10 tackles, with junior RJ Green recording two sacks. Ian Harrision intercepted a pass and Luke Taylor recovered a fumble with 4 minutes to play to set up his team's tying score.

Liberty 49, Ridgeview 14

Mehki Delouth had a team-high 53 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots (2-0) past the Wolf Pack (0-2). Cole O'Brien was 6 of 10 passing for 109 yards and two scores, connecting with Brock Wattenbarger for a 20-yard touchdown pass and Tre Fulton for a 28-yard TD. Fulton also had a 65-yard punt return and recovered a fumble. Kyndrie Bolton caused and recovered a fumble. Wade Brogdon and Davari Degraffenreid also scored touchdowns on the ground for Liberty. Degraffenreid also totalled 102 yards on three kick returns.

Tulare-Mission Oak 49, Taft 6

Taft quarterback Blaine Neudorf threw for 204 yards and the Wildcats' lone score in his team's home opener. Cash Clark had a big night with a 20-yard touchdown reception, finishing with 124 yards on eight catches. Cameron Cash had a 39-yard catch and teammate Isiah Lopez caught a 28-yarder. Lopez also had 92 return yards. Defensively, Carson Bryant had an interception and Deagan Speer recorded a sack.