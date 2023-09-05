High school football: Vote for lohud Week 0 Player of the Week

After the 2023 high school football season kicked off with an action-packed weekend in the Lower Hudson Valley, it's time to take a look back at some of the standout performances from Westchester, Rockland and Putnam.

Meet this week's finalists that had big games on the gridiron. The players' credentials are listed above the fan poll, which will be live until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will be announced on lohud social media accounts on Tuesday night.

Now, let's the meet the candidates. And if the poll at the bottom of the page doesn't load, please click here.

Julian Asch, Horace Greeley

The dual-threat quarterback helped the Quakers begin its return season to Section 1 on a high note. He threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the Quakers' 32-20 win over Ossining. He also rushed for 99 yards and added a touchdown on the ground.

Evan Bowen, Sleepy Hollow

He was a workhorse in his Sleepy Hollow debut, with 22 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a seven-yard pass for another touchdown in the Horsemen's 35-18 win over Morristown-Beard (N.J.).

Jax Colacicco, Tuckahoe

The Tigers' quarterback threw four touchdown passes in their season-opening win over Port Chester. He was efficient in the pocket, completing 9 of 12 passes for 132 yards.

Kaden Gonzalez, Yorktown

The Huskers' quarterback tormented the Poly Prep defense and helped Yorktown hand Poly Prep its first loss since 2021. Gonzalez completed 13 of 19 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a pair of rushing touchdowns, accounting for a total of four touchdowns in the 47-21 victory.

Danny Koch, Mahopac

Koch was a standout in the Indians' 31-10 win over Section 9 Goshen. He tallied 13 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Koch also had four tackles as a defensive back. He also had three returns for 114 yards, averaging 38 yards per return in the winning effort.

Grady Leonard, Lakeland

Against rival Panas, Leonard completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran four times for 62 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Tommy Machado, John Jay-Cross River

The Wolves' quarterback completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 236 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 13 times for 48 yards and a rushing touchdown in John Jay-Cross River's 25-22 win over Brewster.

Tyler Marescot, Byram Hills

He accounted for three of the Bobcats' four touchdowns in their 28-0 win over Briarcliff/Hamilton. Marescot caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. He also took his lone carry on the ground for 73 yards and another touchdown. Then, on special teams, he blocked a punt, recovered it, and ran it back for another touchdown.

Chris McLaughlin, Harrison

The two-way starting senior had a massive impact in "The Game." He caught a 30-yard touchdown pass. McLaughlin also had a pick-six, where he shed four tackles, reversed field and returned the interception 85 yards for a touchdown. Harrison would defeat rival Rye, 21-14.

Ricky Meister, Putnam Valley

Meister led the way in the Tigers' lopsided win over Hastings, piling up 191 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

Gamie Sauveur, North Rockland

The Red Raider running back was a catalyst in his team's 21-15 win over Section 9 power Monroe-Woodbury. Sauveur had 18 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to scoring every North Rockland touchdown, he also had a two-point conversion in the win.

