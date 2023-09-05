High school football: Which Volusia-Flagler players earned game balls in Week 2?

Week 2 is often viewed as a measuring stick for high school football teams as improvements and adjustments are made and contenders begin to emerge.

Mainland clamped down on West Broward in a 35-0 shutout, led by Zavier Mincey's early interception return for a touchdown. University, Spruce Creek, Matanzas, New Smyrna Beach and Taylor were among the squads that ran their records to 2-0, while DeLand and Father Lopez responded with lopsided victories after Week 1 losses.

There are still more than two full months left of the regular season, but signs are promising for playoff hopefuls in Volusia and Flagler counties.

Let's see who started September off strong and earned game balls this past Friday.

Coaches Confidential: Who's the most underrated football player in the Volusia-Flagler area?

Tony Kinsler, Spruce Creek

Spruce Creek's Tony Kinsler (2) turns the corner for a TD run during a game with Deltona at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Spruce Creek struggled to finish drives in its 14-6 Week 1 win over Seabreeze, but there were no such issues against Deltona. The Hawks jumped out to a 33-0 halftime lead and won 42-0.

Junior receiver Kinsler proved nearly impossible to stop, racking up 198 yards from scrimmage with three touchdowns. He hauled in four receptions for 148 yards and broke loose on fourth-and-1 from midfield for a rushing score.

Spruce Creek's defense is yet to yield a point through eight regular-season quarters. Andrew Halleran and Deondre Hill registered sacks on Deltona's first drive, and the Hawks held the Wolves to 25 yards of offense.

Deltona-Spruce Creek takeaways: Kinsler scores 3 times, Hawks' D stays unblemished

Anthony May, University

University put on an offensive clinic in an impressive road win over Oviedo, finding the end zone on each of its first four possessions.

The Titans' offensive line cleared plenty of paths and protected quarterback Malachi Walters (11 of 15, 105 passing yards). And the defense limited the host Lions to 292 offensive yards, while senior quarterback Jackson LaTour completed only 17 of 40 attempts.

May, a summer transfer from Deltona, shined among the team's four primary running backs. He had 94 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries, including a 41-yard rumble down the sideline in the first quarter.

Jordan Mills, Matanzas

Tocoi Creek Toros Micah Ragin (23) makes the tackle on Matanzas Pirates Jordan Mills (2) after a sideline pass during first quarter action. Matanzas traveled to Tocoi High School in Saint Johns County for High School Football Friday evening, September 1, 2023.

Matanzas stormed past Tocoi Creek in the fourth quarter as its defense forced three turnovers in the final five minutes. Senior defensive back Mills had his hands on two of them.

Mills returned a fumble 15 yards to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 4:39 left, then sealed the Pirates' second consecutive win with an interception on Tocoi Creek's last chance. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder added six solo tackles and two TFLs.

Points came at a premium as Matanzas' offense was limited to 190 yards, but Landon Grover managed to set a school record with a 54-yard field goal.

TJ Moore, DeLand

DeLand quarterback TJ Moore (5) rolls out and throws during a game with Centennial on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

DeLand lit up the scoreboard for 60 points at Centennial as five Bulldogs strolled into the end zone. TJ Moore tossed two of those touchdowns, completing 9 of 11 passes for 211 yards, and added 62 rushing yards on eight carries.

Javon Ross caught one of Moore's scores while accounting for 287 all-purpose yards (176 on kickoff returns) and two touchdowns. LaDamion Bletcher had a breakout game with 10 carries, 77 yards and three TDs. Victor Jones Jr. finished with 10 tackles, two pass breakups and one TFL.

Lech Sweeney, Father Lopez

The Green Wave emphatically entered the win column for new coach Matt Nasser with a dominant aerial display.

Six of Jacob Lohman's nine completions resulted in touchdowns during a 48-12 rout of Cedar Creek Christian. Sweeney made his four catches count, scoring every time and accounting for 157 yards (39.3 YPC).

The senior also got his hands on a Cedar Creek fumble and made two tackles.

Jonathan Felton also 100 receiving yards and scored three times, including a 45-yard pick-six.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: High school football: Spruce Creek's Kinsler leads game ball winners