High school football: Trotwood-Madison standout sets decision date

Jun. 25—Jahmale Clark will soon make his future college football team known.

The Trotwood-Madison defensive back is planning to reveal his college decision Thursday afternoon when he chooses from a group consisting of Kentucky, Miami (Ohio), Youngstown State and Massachusetts.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Clark is among more than two dozen area players in the class of 2025 to have at least one Division I FBS offer.

That includes verbal commitments Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair (Ohio State), Lakota West tight end Luca Gilbert (Miami, Fla.), Iowa State defensive end Trey Verdon (Iowa State), Lakota West tight end Vincent Giordano (Bowling Green) and Wayne receivers Kamaurri Smith (Cincinnati) and Teaunn Hunter (Bowling Green).

Trotwood offensive tackle Jermiel Atkins is also among the top five prospects in Ohio and plans to commit to Kentucky, Virginia Tech or Minnesota on July 4.