High School Football: Trevor Long's 7 TDs help Miller rout Laredo Alexander

Miller's impressive start to the 2023 season carried over into the Bucs' final non-district game against Laredo Alexander on Thursday at Buc Stadium.

Miller tuned up for District 14-5A Division I play by pulling away in the second quarter to capture a 55-14 win against the Class 6A Bulldogs and improve to 3-0 for the second consecutive season.

The Bucs, who will have a bye next week, scored 27 points in the second period and 21 in the second half behind seven touchdowns passes from quarterback Trevor Long.

Thursday's highlights

Both teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter before Miller's offense took off in the second. Quarterback Trevor Long hit Corey Holmes for a 31-yard touchdown pass for the game's first points and Holmes added another touchdowns on a quick pass from Long to start the second quarter. Eathan Vela followed with three more touchdown receptions to cap a 27-point quarter for the Bucs. Antony Moore sparked Miller's defense by recording an interception as time expired in the first half. Long fired two more touchdown passes in the second half to Broderick Taylor and Roderick Taylor.

Miller's Eathan Vela catches a touchdown pass during the game against Laredo Alexander at Buccaneer Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Thursday's stars

Long completed 23 passes for 380 yards and seven touchdowns with Vela catching seven passes for 85 yards and three touchdowns. Broderick Taylor ran for a game-best 134 yards and one rushing touchdown and caught three passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. Corey Holmes tallied four catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Roderick Taylor finished with six catches for 98 yards and Jaedyn Brown caught three passes for 37 yards.

They said it

Miller head coach Justen Evans on starting the season 3-0 ahead of district play: "I'm very pleased. Thankfully we came out semi-healthy the last three weeks so we can take the bye week to start back with fundamentals and make sure we're doing the little things right. Hopefully we can rest up to get ready for a tough district."

Miller's Broderick Taylor on the Bucs' strong second quarter and looking ahead to district play: "Coach Evans gave us a great speech and we executed the game plan and it really showed in the second half. We have to come out and practice well during the bye week and improve on some plays to get ready for a playoff run."

Up next

Laredo Alexander at San Marcos, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15; Ray at Miller, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

