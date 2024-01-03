High school football transfers tracker for 2024: Which top players are switching schools?

Unlike the college transfer portal, there’s no high school equivalent, even though there are hundreds of sports transfers in Southern California each year.

Considering the number of top players moving around, it’s time to launch a 2024 transfer tracker for Southern California high school football.

According to CIF rules, players who transfer and physically move along with their family are eligible immediately at the new school. If a player transfers and his family doesn’t move, there’s a sit-out period of close to 50% of the season. The date athletes become eligible after sitting out is Sept. 30 for the Southern Section.

Listed players are confirmed as having switched schools through social media or from coaches, parents or players. Their transfer eligibility remains uncertain until paperwork is submitted to the Southern Section or City Section. Names will be updated each week, with the latest at the top.

Tristan Zale

Former school: San Juan Hills

New school: Trabuco Hills

Position: Quarterback

Year in the fall of 2024: Junior

Buzz: Was backup quarterback to sophomore Tim Herr, leaving little chance to start.

Eduardo Cuevas

Former school: Franklin

New school: Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Position: Quarterback

Year in the fall of 2024: Senior

Buzz: The 6-foot-4 three-sport athlete was a two-year starter for Franklin after never playing tackle football .

Molimau Tialavea

Former school: Bishop Amat

New school: Warren

Position: Defensive end

Year in the fall of 2024: Junior

Buzz: Was starter as a sophomore for Bishop Amat.

Jayden Crowder

Former school: Mater Dei

New school: Santa Margarita

Position: Defensive back

Year in the fall of 2024: Junior

Buzz: Had eight tackles as a sophomore for Division 1 champion Mater Dei.

Eric Osorio

Former school: Bishop Amat

New school: Damien

Position: Receiver

Year in the fall of 2024: Junior

Buzz: First-team All-Mission League selection had 40 catches and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.

Elijah Vaikona

Former school: Xavier Prep

New school: Santa Margarita

Position: Offensive tackle.

Year in the fall of 2024: Senior

Buzz: At 6-7 and 340 pounds, you can't miss him on a football field and he plays two other sports.

Daniel Mielke

Former school: Bonita

New school: Ontario Christian

Position: Quarterback

Year in the fall of 2024: Sophomore

Buzz: Passed for 2,483 yards and 21 touchdowns as a freshman.

Jonathan Edwards

Former school: Warren

New school: St. John Bosco

Position: Linebacker

Year in the fall of 2024: Senior

Buzz: Had 37 tackles as starting linebacker at Warren.

Alex Medyn

Former school: Orange Lutheran

New school: Chino Hills

Position: Quarterback

Year in the fall of 2024: Junior

Buzz: Passed for 285 yards as backup quarterback at Orange Lutheran.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.