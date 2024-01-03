High school football transfers tracker for 2024: Which top players are switching schools?
Unlike the college transfer portal, there’s no high school equivalent, even though there are hundreds of sports transfers in Southern California each year.
Considering the number of top players moving around, it’s time to launch a 2024 transfer tracker for Southern California high school football.
According to CIF rules, players who transfer and physically move along with their family are eligible immediately at the new school. If a player transfers and his family doesn’t move, there’s a sit-out period of close to 50% of the season. The date athletes become eligible after sitting out is Sept. 30 for the Southern Section.
Listed players are confirmed as having switched schools through social media or from coaches, parents or players. Their transfer eligibility remains uncertain until paperwork is submitted to the Southern Section or City Section. Names will be updated each week, with the latest at the top.
Tristan Zale
Former school: San Juan Hills
New school: Trabuco Hills
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2024: Junior
Buzz: Was backup quarterback to sophomore Tim Herr, leaving little chance to start.
Eduardo Cuevas
Former school: Franklin
New school: Cantwell-Sacred Heart
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2024: Senior
Buzz: The 6-foot-4 three-sport athlete was a two-year starter for Franklin after never playing tackle football .
Molimau Tialavea
Former school: Bishop Amat
New school: Warren
Position: Defensive end
Year in the fall of 2024: Junior
Buzz: Was starter as a sophomore for Bishop Amat.
Jayden Crowder
Former school: Mater Dei
New school: Santa Margarita
Position: Defensive back
Year in the fall of 2024: Junior
Buzz: Had eight tackles as a sophomore for Division 1 champion Mater Dei.
Eric Osorio
Former school: Bishop Amat
New school: Damien
Position: Receiver
Year in the fall of 2024: Junior
Buzz: First-team All-Mission League selection had 40 catches and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.
Elijah Vaikona
Former school: Xavier Prep
New school: Santa Margarita
Position: Offensive tackle.
Year in the fall of 2024: Senior
Buzz: At 6-7 and 340 pounds, you can't miss him on a football field and he plays two other sports.
Daniel Mielke
Former school: Bonita
New school: Ontario Christian
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2024: Sophomore
Buzz: Passed for 2,483 yards and 21 touchdowns as a freshman.
Jonathan Edwards
Former school: Warren
New school: St. John Bosco
Position: Linebacker
Year in the fall of 2024: Senior
Buzz: Had 37 tackles as starting linebacker at Warren.
Alex Medyn
Former school: Orange Lutheran
New school: Chino Hills
Position: Quarterback
Year in the fall of 2024: Junior
Buzz: Passed for 285 yards as backup quarterback at Orange Lutheran.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.