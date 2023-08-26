High school football top performers for Week 1

Chaminade High kicker Ryon Sayeri, shown at practice, made a pair of field goals longer than 50 yards on Friday night. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

A look at some of the top performances in high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday:

PASSING

—Steele Pizzella, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Completed 19 of 24 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Birmingham.

—Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: The freshman passed for 339 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Trabuco Hills.

Kaleb Annett to Zach Giuliano on this 13-yard score. CdM football leads Cypress 27-17, late third quarter.

Annett has 4 TD passes.@kalebannett @ZachGiuliano81 @CDM_ATHLETICS @AndrewTurnerTCN pic.twitter.com/SCnhsnU1TQ — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) August 26, 2023

—Kaleb Annett, Corona del Mar: Passed for 293 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Cypress.

RUSHING

—Dylan Riley, Rancho Verde: Rushed for 218 yards and four scores in a win over Corona Santiago.

—Cornell Hatcher, Corona Centennial: Rushed for 154 yards and three TDs in 33 carries in a win over Santa Margarita.

RECEIVING

—Ryan Luce, Trabuco Hills: Had 11 catches for 212 yards and three scores in a win over Huntington Beach.

DEFENSE

—Richard Wesley, Sierra Canyon: The freshman defensive end had three sacks in a win over Oaks Christian, giving him six in two games.

—Logan Hirou, Santa Margarita: Sophomore defensive back made two interceptions in a loss to Corona Centennial.

—Scott Taylor, Loyola: Junior linebacker recorded eight tackles for losses, including three sacks, in a loss to Damien.

SPECIAL TEAMS

—Ryon Sayeri, Chaminade: Made field goals from 53 and 52 yards in a win over Cathedral Catholic.

