HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Who are the top college prospects in UIL state championship games?

Texas is one of the nation’s top college football recruiting hotbeds.

Nearly every top school in the country attempts to raid the state for its best players, and many of the athletes competing in this week’s University Interscholastic League state championship games are expected to make big impacts on Saturdays in the near future.

Here’s a quick glance at seven of the top prospects who will be showcasing their talent and hoping to lead their teams to state championships this week.

Dakorien Moore, WR, Duncanville

Committed to LSU.

The junior receiver has the highest 247Sports composite grade, which takes into consideration multiple recruiting sites in its data.

Moore is an LSU commit with track speed that translates to the football field. The 5-11, 175-pound receiver routinely burns opposing secondaries, catching 61 passes for 1,243 yards and 14 TDs this season. He’s also a dangerous punt returner.

Moore isn’t the only Panther committed to LSU. Senior running back Caden Durham is expected to sign with the Tigers later this month. Durham has 1,841 yards and 21 TDs this season, including five scores in the state semifinals.

Moore is considered the state’s top 2025 prospect by multiple recruiting sites, but he’s going to be defended by a player also in that discussion Saturday.

Devin Sanchez, CB, Galena Park North Shore

33 offers including Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas.

If there’s a defensive back in the state who can cover Moore, it’s Sanchez. The junior cornerback is considered the state’s top 2025 prospect by 247Sports.

Sanchez will have a size advantage (6-2, 170) over Moore with comparable speed.

Sanchez vs. Moore may be the most important individual matchup in the game, although Sanchez does often move around the defense depending on North Shore’s scheme.

Colin Simons, DL, Duncanville

Committed to Texas.

The Panthers have star power on defense, too.

Simmons is the headliner as a five-star senior defensive end and future Longhorn. He set a school record with 22.5 sacks last season and continues to terrorize opposing backfields.

He’s joined on the defensive line by fellow Texas commit Alex January, who lines up inside Simmons. That duo helps Duncanville consistently win the battle in the trenches.

Terry Bussey, QB, Timpson

Committed to Texas A&M.

Bussey is the prize of Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class, whose future with the Aggies may be as a versatile slot receiver.

He’s a five-star athlete playing Class 2A Division I football, and Tolar’s entire defensive game plan will be about containing him.

Bussey is a phenomenal four-sport athlete, who is a triple jump state champion, while also starring on the basketball court. He’s also played baseball for Timpson.

He’s the reigning Mr. Texas Football with a 51-3 career record at Timpson. Only a state championship has eluded him.

Deondrae Riden, RB, DeSoto

34 offers including from Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Riden isn’t DeSoto’s leading rusher. That honor belongs to senior Marvin Duffey, who doesn’t carry the same next level prospects as his junior teammate.

Duffey will be part of the offensive game plan, but Riden has taken over as the Eagles’ top running back late in the season, including a workhorse performance against Southlake Carroll last week, rushing for 254 yards and two TDs on 34 carries.

Riden is one of two junior skill players from DeSoto drawing Division I interest. Receiver Daylon Singleton has already committed to SMU.

Hauss Hejny, QB, Aledo

Committed to TCU.

Hejny is a legitimate dual-threat quarterback, who led the Bearcats to a state title last season. He’s been even better as a senior, passing for 2,571 yards and 25 TDs and rushing for 960 yards and 12 TDs.

Hejny puts a talented crop of skill players in the best position to succeed, making this Aledo offense as dangerous as any the Bearcats have ever fielded.

Adam Hill, RB/DL, Albany

Committed to Texas Tech

Hill’s commitment to Texas Tech actually went unnoticed by the major recruiting sites, but make no mistake, he’s a legit Division I prospect.

He’s also the senior workhorse for the defending Class 2A Division II champs, and the main reason why they’re expected to repeat.

Hill has rushed for 2,502 yards and 42 TDS on 282 carries during his senior season. He’s also a capable receiver with 24 career TD catches.

And if that’s not enough, he’s registered 98 tackles and 15 ½ sacks this season.

Other notable college prospects at state

A player's verbal commitment is noted in parenthesis. Athletes are listed in alphabetical order.

QB – D.J. Bailey, Sr., DeSoto (Sam Houston); Demetrius Brisbon, Jr., Tyler Chapel Hill (SMU); Keelon Russell, Jr., Duncanville (SMU).

RB – Lloyd Avant, Sr., Humble Summer Creek (Tulsa); Joseph Dodds, Sr., Tidehaven (Baylor); Caden Durham, Sr., Duncanville (LSU); Will Henderson, Sr., Gilmer; Rickey Stewart, Jr., Tyler Chapel Hill (SMU).

WR – Elijah Baesa, Sr., South Oak Cliff (Arizona State); Christopher Barnes, Sr., Galena Park North Shore; Deion Deblanc, WR, Galena Park North Shore; Freddie Dubose, Sr., Smithson Valley (Texas); Kaydon Finley, So., Aledo; Vosky Howard, Sr., Timpson (Louisiana); Trey Jackson, Sr., South Oak Cliff (Texas Tech); Daylon Singleton, Jr., DeSoto (SMU); Kaleb Thomas, Sr., Galena Park North Shore (Houston).

OL – Desean Bryant, Jr., Duncanville (Baylor); Jackson Christian, Jr., Port Neches-Groves; Ronnell McLain, Sr., DeSoto (Houston); Byron Washington, Jr., DeSoto.

DL – Keylan Abrams, Jr., DeSoto (Purdue); Alex January, Sr., Duncanville (Texas); Kevin Ford Jr., So., Duncanville; Chad Woodfork, Jr., Humble Summer Creek.

LB – Xavier Atkins, Sr., Humble Summer Creek (LSU); Brandon Booker, Sr., DeSoto (SMU); Davhon Keys, Sr., Aledo (LSU); Jayden Shelton, Jr., South Oak Cliff.

DB – Jaden Allen, Sr., Aledo (Arkansas); Mario Buford, Sr., DeSoto (Nebraska); Ka’Davion Dotson, Sr., Duncanville (SMU); Devyn Hidrogo, Sr., Franklin (Wyoming); Javion Holiday, Jr., Duncanville (SMU); Chris Johnson Jr., Sr., Aledo (Arizona State); LaVonte Johnson, Sr., Galena Park North Shore; Brandon Jones, Sr., South Oak Cliff (Louisiana-Monroe); Kerry Williams, Sr., South Oak Cliff (North Texas).

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Top college prospects in Texas high school football championship games