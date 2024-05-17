High School Football: Top 10 recruits at Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter spring jamborees

Palm Beach Gardens' spring jamboree has served as a launching pad for several football players' recruitment in the past few years.

The daylong event has been a big draw for college coaches and helped players such as Lakewood quarterback Anthony Colandrea (Virginia), Miramar edge rusher Shamar Meikle (Oregon State) and Miami Palmetto wide receiver Jacorey Barney (Nebraska) establish themselves.

Others, including Deerfield Beach edge rusher Elias Rudolph (Miami), Killian linebacker Stanquan Clark (Louisville) and Atlantic linebacker Jayden Parrish (Florida State) cemented their status as big-time recruits.

This weekend's jamborees at Gardens and Jupiter should be more of the same with several playoff teams — Miami Norland, Homestead, Miami Palmetto, Treasure Coast, Atlantic, Jensen Beach and Fort Pierce Westwood — in town.

Here's a look at 10 of the top recruits to watch on Friday and Saturday.

Norland 2025 ATH Jade Card

Playing Friday at Gardens (4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.)

Card’s size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and skill set make him an intriguing prospect as he could be a wide receiver or defensive back at the next level. He caught 38 passes for 752 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Card, ranked No. 67 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, has offers from Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, SMU and South Carolina as well as many others.

Westwood 2026 DB Jordan Crutchfield

Fort Pierce Westwood rising junior cornerback Jordan Crutchfield gets in position during practice Friday.

Playing Friday at Gardens (7:45 p.m., 8:50 p.m.)

Crutchfield’s recruiting has taken off since moving to cornerback last season. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound rising junior has offers from Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Syracuse, UCF and others. He had 20 tackles and broke up four passes in 2023.

Norland 2025 EDGE Darryll Desir and Norland 2025 EDGE Mandrell Desir

Playing Friday at Gardens (4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.)

For the second year in a row, Norland has twin edge rushers helping anchor their front seven. Darryll, ranked No. 70 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, is 6-foot-5, 240 pounds with offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Missouri, Syracuse and others. Mandrell (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) has offers from Florida State, Maryland, Pitt, Stanford, Texas A&M and others. The duo combined for 10 sacks – seven by Darryll – in 2023.

Miami Palmetto 2025 DL Davion Dixon

Miami Palmetto rising senior defensive lineman Davion Dixon in practice Tuesday.

Playing Saturday at Jupiter (10:10 a.m., 11:20 a.m.)

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Dixon has been committed to Notre Dame for more than a year. He had 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and five passes broken up in 2023. In his varsity career, Dixon has 74.5 tackles for loss and 23 sacks.

South Dade 2026 S Tedarius Hughes

Playing Saturday at Jupiter (5 p.m., 6:10 p.m.)

Hughes is a long safety recruit at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds. He recorded four interceptions in four games last season, to go along with 15 tackles and one pass breakup. Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Syracuse and UCF are among the schools to offer.

South Dade 2026 CB Tedrick Lee

Playing Saturday at Jupiter (5 p.m., 6:10 p.m.)

The 6-foot, 180-pound Lee’s offers include Arkansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska and UCF. He had 57 tackles, six tackles for loss, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 2023.

Seminole Ridge 2025 LB Ty Jackson

Seminole Ridge’s Ty Jackson finds the gap and takes the football to the house for a Seminole Ridge touchdown against Martin County (Aug. 18, 2023).

Playing Saturday at Jupiter (9 a.m., 11:20 a.m.)

Jackson is the top-ranked linebacker in the state and the No. 5 overall player on the USA Today Florida Network top 100. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder announced a top schools list of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Jackson recorded 135 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in 2023.

Homestead 2025 WR Cortez Mills

Playing Saturday at Gardens (11:15 a.m., 12:20 p.m.)

One of the state’s top rising senior receivers, Mills caught 53 passes for 1,136 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Mills, ranked No. 17 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, has offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska and several others.

Miami Palmetto 2025 WR Cameron Sapp

Playing Saturday at Jupiter (10:10 a.m., 11:20 a.m.)

The son of former NFL running back Cecil Sapp, Cameron is one of the top slot receivers in the state. He led Palmetto with 20 catches for 316 yards and five touchdowns and also rushed for 72 yards and a score last year. His offers include Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Pitt, South Carolina and Syracuse.

Edison 2025 CB Jett White

Playing Friday at Gardens (5:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m.)

The 6-foot-2, 169-pound White committed to Maryland in January. He was previously committed to USC. White, ranked No. 55 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, had 45 tackles, one interception and 23 pass breakups in 2023.

