High school football Tony Fisher Award watch list for Nov. 7

Nov. 7—The Tony Fisher Award, named after the Euclid product who won Ohio's coveted Mr. Football Award before moving on to play at Notre Dame and in the NFL, goes to The News-Herald's football player of the year.

The winner of the award will be announced during a special edition of the Varsity Chalk Talk show on Nov. 20, at Hooley Pub and Kitchen.

The Fisher Watch List can and will change on a weekly basis. This week, eight semifinalists are listed. It will be trimmed to five finalists next week. Here is this week's list in alphabetical order:

Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland, Sr.: Carried 12 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns in the Hornets' 48-26 win over Canton Central Catholic. For the season, he has run for 837 yards and 19 touchdowns (and two 2-point conversions) to go with 88 tackles, 21 TFLs, five sacks, three caused fumbles, two interceptions and a blocked punt on defense.

Scotty Fox, Mentor, Jr.: He finished the season throwing for 2,245 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 351 yards and 11 scores.

Bo Jackson, VASJ, Jr.: Carried nine times for 137 yards and a touchdown, and had 14 tackles with two TFLs in the Vikings' 43-14 win over Kenston. For the season, he has run for 1,279 yards and 27 touchdowns on offense, with 63 tackles, 5 TFLs, 4 pass break-ups and five QB pressures on defense.

Mikey Maloney, Riverside, Sr.: Carried 15 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns and completed 20 of 30 passes for 241 yards and three scores in the Beavers' 42-30 win over Twinsburg. For the season, he has 1,974 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 1,075 yards and 19 scores.

Walter Moses, Perry, Jr.: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 146 yards, and also ran for 24 yards and a score in the Pirates' 34-7 win over Sandy Valley. For the season, he has 1,914 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for 115 yards.

Sean Patrick, Kenston, Sr.: Carried 21 times for 59 yards and a touchdown and had four catches for 16 yards in the Bombers' loss to VASJ. He finished the season with 1,504 yards rushing, 25 catches for 288 yards, 170 points (28 touchdowns, one two-point conversion) on offense, while defensively he had 36 tackles, three interceptions and three tackles for loss.

Josh Styles, Lake Catholic, Sr.: Carreid 19 times for 104 yards, and also caught six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Cougars' 35-21 win over Niles McKinley. For the season, he has run for 1,581 yards and 15 touchdowns to go with 314 yards receiving. Defensively, he has 68 tackles and 10 TFLs.

Frankie Trinetti, Lake Catholic, Jr.: Completed 16 of 23 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars' 35-21 win over Niles McKinley. For the season, he has thrown for 3,039 yards and 36 touchdowns.