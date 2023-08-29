High school football: Tony Fisher Award watch list for Aug. 29

Aug. 29—The Tony Fisher Award, named after the Euclid product who won Ohio's coveted Mr. Football Award before moving on to play at Notre Dame and in the NFL, goes to The News-Herald's football player of the year.

The winner of the award will be announced during a special edition of the Varsity Chalk Talk show on Monday, Nov. 20, at Hooley Pub and Kitchen.

Here is a look at players currently in contention for the Tony Fisher Award. The list can and will change week by week.

This week's watch list, in alphabetical order, is:

Rocco Alfieri, Sr., Kirtland: Carried 13 times for 126 yards and four touchdowns, and had an interception on defense, in the Hornets' 49-14 win over Lutheran West.

Alexander Ash, Jr., Chardon: Had 18 tackles, two TFLs and a sack in the Hilltoppers' 50-49 loss to Tiffin Columbian, giving him 33 tackles through two games.

Gino Blasini, Sr., Kirtland: Caught two passes for 29 yards and had a 71-yard touchdown run in the Hornets' 49-14 win over Lutheran West.

Will Francis, Sr., Chardon: Carried 25 times for 294 yards and two touchdowns in the Hilltoppers' 50-49 loss to Tiffin Columbian.

Bo Jackson, Jr., VASJ: Had 165 yards and a touchdown, a 75-yard touchdown reception and seven tackles, a sack and two TFLs defensively in the Vikings' win over Cardinal Mooney.

Jordan Johnson, Sr., Hawken: Ran for 125 yards in the Hawks' 48-12 win over Trinity.

Lucas Kaltenbach, Jr., Kenston: Threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score in the Bombers' 49-14 win over West Geauga.

Andy Kavcic, Sr., Gilmour: Carried nine times for 46 yards and a touchdown, and also had three catches for 74 yards and a score, in the Lancers' 49-18 win over Warrensville Heights.

Jake Kavcic, Sr., Gilmour: Ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for 170 yards and three scores in the Lancers' 49-18 win over Warrensville Heights.

Scotty Fox, Jr., Mentor: Carried 11 times for 64 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 113 yards and a score, in the Cardinals' 16-14 loss to St. Ignatius.

Jason Mackey, Sr., Riverside: Carried 24 times for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Beavers' 31-14 win over Aurora.

Mikey Maloney, Sr., Riverside: Ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and also passed for 140 yards, in the Beavers' 31-14 win over Aurora.

Luke Mangini, Sr., Hawken: Had two touchdown receptions and one rushing touchdown, as well as 16 tackles on defense, in the Hawks' 48-12 win over Trinity.

Brady McKnight, Sr., Riverside: Caught six psses for 35 yards in the Beavers' 31-14 win over Aurora.

Miles Miller, Sr., Berkshire: Carried five times for 126 yards, and also threw for 119 yards and four touchdowns, in the Badgers' 50-6 win over Coventry.

Rocco Monastero, Sr., Mayfield: Threw for 179 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 45 yards, in the Wildcats' 36-35 loss to Massillon Jackson.

Walter Moses, Jr., Perry: Threw for 324 yards, five touchdowns and two two-point conversions in the Pirates' 33-0 win over Harvey.

Delond Moss, Sr., South: Caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Rebels' 41-6 loss to Madison.

Sean Patrick, Sr., Kenston: Carried 10 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught three passes for 37 yards, in the Bombers' 49-14 win over West Geauga.

Amani Powell, Sr., VASJ, Sr.: Carried 22 times for 240 yards and three touchdowns, and also had a 60-yard touchdown reception, in the Vikings' win over Cardinal Mooney.

Brayden Richards, Sr., Perry: Had 118 yards of total offense passing, rushing and receiving, as well as one touchdown — along with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery — in the Pirates' 33-0 win over Harvey.

Frankie Trinetti, Jr., Lake Catholic: Threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars' 39-20 win over Holy Name.