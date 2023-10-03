High school football Tony Fisher Award watch list for Oct. 3

Oct. 3—The Tony Fisher Award, named after the Euclid product who won Ohio's coveted Mr. Football Award before moving on to play at Notre Dame and in the NFL, goes to The News-Herald's football player of the year.

The winner of the award will be announced during a special edition of the Varsity Chalk Talk show on Monday, Nov. 20, at Hooley Pub and Kitchen in Mentor.

The Fisher Watch List can and will change on a weekly basis. Here is this week's list in alphabetical order:

Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland, Sr.: Carried 11 times for 56 yards and three touchdowns in the Hornets' 47-0 win over Berkshire.

Shahn Alston, Harvey, So.: Carried eight times for 109 yards and a touchdown, with a 2-point conversion, and had six tackles and a tackle for loss on defense in the Red Raiders' 42-0 win over Grand Valley.

Alexander Ash, Chardon, Jr.: Had seven tackles and 2 1/2 sacks in limited duty in the Hilltoppers' 49-0 win over South.

Will Beers, Kirtland, Sr.: Carried eight times for 77 yards in the Hornets' 47-0 win over Berkshire.

Scotty Fox, Mentor, Jr.: Completed 14 of 21 passes for 252 yards and six touchdowns in the Cardinals' 44-29 win over Shaker Heights.

Will Francis, Chardon, Sr.: Carried 11 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and also completed 4 of 6 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Hilltoppers' 49-0 win over South.

Bo Jackson, VASJ, Jr.: Ran for 80 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the Vikings' loss to Bishop Hartley.

Jordan Johnson, Hawken, Sr.: Carried 17 times for 54 yards and had two catches for 17 yards in the Hawks' 41-30 loss to Lutheran West.

Lucas Kaltenbach, Kenston, Jr.: Completed 11 of 17 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and also carried nine times for 30 yards in the Bombers' 38-20 win over Mayfield.

Andy Kavcic, Gilmour, Sr.: Carried nine times for 110 yards and three touchdowns, and caught one pass for 25 yards in the Lancers' 39-14 win over Cleveland Central Catholic.

Jake Kavcic, Gilmour, Sr.: Was injured and did not play in the Lancers' 39-14 win over Cleveland Central Catholic.

Jason Mackey, Riverside, Sr.: Carried 13 times for 154 yards, caught two passes for 15 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Beavers' 43-14 win over North.

Mikey Maloney, Riverside, Sr.: Completed 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score in the Beavers' 43-14 win over North.

Brady McKnight, Riverside, Sr.: Caught three passes for 81 yards and scored three touchdowns — two through the air and one on the ground — in the Beavers' 43-14 win over North.

Miles Miller, Berkshire, Sr.: Completed 10 of 19 passes for 69 yards in the Badgers' 47-0 loss to Kirtland.

Walter Moses, Perry, Jr.: Completed 5 of 7 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates' 42-14 win over Orange.

Sean Patrick, Kenston, Sr.: Carried 14 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for eight yards in the Bombers' 38-20 win over Mayfield.

Ace Peterlin, Lake Catholic, Jr.: Caught seven passes for 58 yards in the Cougars' 21-13 win over Padua.

Amani Powell, VASJ, Sr.: Carried eight times for 31 yards in the Vikings' loss to Bishop Hartley.

Luke Reed, Benedictine, Jr.: Carried 16 times for 82 yards and also caught two passes for 15 yards in the Bengals' 42-18 loss to Canisius, N.Y.

Brayden Richards, Perry, Sr.: Had three catches for 38 yards, three carries for 14 yards and three returns for 91 yards in the Pirates' 42-14 win over Orange.

D.J. Sears, Lake Catholic, Jr.: Caught six passes for 30 yards in the Cougars' 21-13 win over Padua.

Frankie Trinetti, Lake Catholic, Jr.: Completed 23 of 35 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars' 21-13 win over Padua.