High school football: Tony Fisher Award watch list for Aug. 22

Aug. 22—The Tony Fisher Award, named after the Euclid product who won Ohio's coveted Mr. Football Award before moving on to play at Notre Dame and in the NFL, goes to The News-Herald's football player of the year.

The winner of the award will be announced during a special edition of the Varsity Chalk Talk show on Monday, Nov. 20, at Hooley Pub and Kitchen.

Here is a look at the players in contention for the Tony Fisher Award this season. The list can and will change week by week.

This week's watch list, in alphabetical order, is:

Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland, Sr.: Carried 12 times for 54 yards and intercepted a pass in the Hornets' 14-7 win over Dalton.

Shahn Alston, Harvey, So.: Carried 16 times for 121 yards, two touchdowns and two two-point conversons — with two sacks on defense — in a 55-42 loss to Rocky River.

Gino Blasini, Kirtland, Sr.: Caught three passes for 36 yards and played defense in the Hornets' 14-7 win over Dalton.

Jackson Boland, University, Sr.: Threw for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Preppers' 42-21 loss to Geneva.

Andrew Bruce, Chardon: Played both offense and defense in the Hilltoppers' 35-0 win over West Geauga.

Will Francis, Chardon, Sr.: Threw for 46 yards and ran for 62 yards in the Hilltoppers' 35-0 win over West Geauga.

Bo Jackson, VASJ, Jr.: Carried five times for 127 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-14 win over John Hay.

Jordan Johnson, Hawken, Sr.: Carried 13 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the Hawks' 49-8 win over Rhodes.

Lucas Kaltenbach, Kenston, Jr.: Threw for 130 yards and a touchdown and ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the Bombers' 50-13 win over Boardman.

Andy Kavcic, Gilmour, Sr.: Carried seven times for 40 yards in the Lancers' 35-6 win over Valley Forge.

Jake Kavcic, Gilmour, Sr.: Threw for 207 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Lancers' 35-6 win over Valley Forge.

Scotty Fox, Mentor, Jr.: Threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 25 yards and a score in the Cardinals' 26-21 win over Massillon Jackson.

Jason Mackey, Riverside, Sr.: Was injured and did not play in the Beavers' 14-3 win over NDCL.

Mikey Maloney, Riverside, Sr.: Ran for 75 yards and a touchdown and threw for 114 yards in the Beavers' 14-3 win over NDCL.

Luke Mangini, Hawken, Sr.: Carried five times for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the Hawks' 49-8 win over Rhodes.

Brady McKnight, Riverside, Sr.: Caught seven passes for 67 yards in the Beavers' 14-3 win over NDCL.

Miles Miller, Berkshire, Sr.: Carried 17 times for 102 yards and a touchdown, threw for 34 yards and a touchdown, had nine tackles on defense with two TFLs in a loss to Chagrin Falls.

Rocco Monastero, Mayfield, Sr.: Completed two of two passes for 58 yards in limited duty in a 58-0 win over Shaw.

Walter Moses, Perry, Jr.: Threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates' 32-7 win over Madison.

Delond Moss, South, Sr.: Caught four passes for 52 yards and scored on a 71-yard punt return in the Rebels' 39-26 loss to Shaker Heights.

Sean Patrick, Kenston, Sr.: Carried 22 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns, had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and intercepted a pass in the Bombers' 50-13 win over Boardman.

Amani Powell, VASJ, Sr.: Carried 16 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-14 win over John Hay.

Brayden Richards, Perry, Sr.: Ran for 13 yards and caught two passes for 44 yards in the Pirates' 32-7 win over Madison.

Tanelle Rose, Brush, Sr.: Caught a 24-yard touchdown pass in the Arcs' 35-7 loss to Lorain.

Frankie Trinetti, Lake Catholic, Jr.: Threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars' 29-26 loss to Cardinal Mooney.