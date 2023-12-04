High school football: Ten Kirtland Hornets named first- or second-team D-VI All-Ohio

Dec. 4—The Kirtland football team didn't just take home the Division VI state championship, the Hornets also took home a massive chunk of honors when the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association released the Division VI and Division VII All-Ohio teams on Dec. 4.

Ten members of Coach Tiger LaVerde's Hornets earned either first- or second-team All-Ohio spots. The individual awards come on the heels of the Hornets' 32-15 win over Versailles in the Division VI state title game.

In addition to the 10 Hornets, a trio of Cardinal players earned All-Ohio honors as well as three Fairport players in the Division VII listings.

The headliner for the area is Kirtland senior Rocco Alfieri, who was named the Division VI defensive player of the year. Alfieri finished the season with more than 100 tackles and more than 20 TFLs for the Kirtland defense. He also ran for 1,161 yards and 26 touchdowns this season — capped by a 94-yard, one-TD performance in the win over Versailles.

Joining Alfieri as a first-team All-Ohioan are three members of Kirtland's offense — running back Will Beers, receiver Gino Blasini and offensive lineman Matt Kahley. Defensive first-teamers are lineman Will Bates, linebacker Macguire Boyd and defensive back Will Sayle.

Second-teamers are quarterback Jake LaVerde, offensive lineman Brady Burich and defensive lineman Aaron Fortuna.

Beers ran for a team-high 1,496 yards this season, Blasini led the team in receiving with 38 catches for 681 yards, and Kahley anchored the Hornets' prolific offensive line.

With Bates, Alfieri, Boyd and Sayle leading the way as All-Ohio first-teamers, the Kirtland defense silenced every offense it faced this year except that of Division V state champion Perry. Among the offensive stars the Kirtland defense shut down were that of Division VI state runner-up Versailles — led by Division VI offensive player of the year Michael Osborne — and Division VII state runner-up Dalton — led by Division VII offensive player of the year Greyson Siders.

LaVerde improved to 30-2 as Kirtland's starting quarterback, having thrown for more than 1,00 yards in his two seasons at the helm, Burich locked down the guard position for the Hornets' offense, and Fortuna was a TFL machine on the defensive side of the ball.

Cardinal's contingent consisted of second-team All-Ohio lineman Max Soltis, third-team quarterback Logan Strever and third-team defensive back Troy Domen.

In Division VII, Fairport got All-Ohio nods from James Gadomski (second-team running back), D.J. Dambolena (third-team linebacker) and Jan Castellano (third-team defensive back).

A number of other area athletes earned honorable mention recognition.