High school football: Which SWFL coaches have been at their schools the longest?

High school football practices officially kick off the 2023 season across Southwest Florida today. This year, 11 area teams will be breaking in new head coaches, a trend that has accelerated in recent years. The days of a football coach being synonymous with a program seem to be a relic of the past.

Of the 34 high schools in The News-Press/Naples Daily News coverage area, 19 made at least one head football coaching change since the end of the 2020 season. Six of those 19 schools have had multiple head coaches since then.

Discounting Aubrey Rogers, Bonita Springs and Gateway, which all started their varsity football programs within the past five years, just seven schools in Lee and Collier counties have employed the same head football coach since 2018.

Here’s a quick look at the five longest-tenured football coaches in Collier and Lee counties.

Collier County

1. Billy Sparacio, First Baptist, 15th season

First Baptist Academy Lions head coach Billy Sparacio celebrates with his players after winning the Class 1S state semifinal against the Munroe Bobcats at First Baptist Academy in Naples on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Lions topped the Bobcats 28-7.

About: Sparacio, who previously coached for five seasons at Barron Collier, started the football program at First Baptist and has been its only coach since the Lions' varsity debut in 2009. His teams have a combined record of 109-43 with nine playoff appearances. Last season, Sparacio led First Baptist to its first state championship, defeating Munroe 28-7 to win the Class 1S title.

2. Paul Selvidio, Community School, 10th season

Community School of Naples' head coach Paul Selvidio speaks to the team after their win in the Class 2A first round football playoff game between Evangelical Christian and Community School of Naples on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at the Community School of Naples in Naples, Fla.

About: Selvidio took over the Seahawks in 2014 and since then has led the team to a 59-31 record and four state playoff appearances, including a regional final appearance in 2020.

3. Mark Jackson, Barron Collier, 9th season

Head coach of Barron Collier Mark Jackson speaks to the team during the football game between Barron Collier and Dunbar on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Barron Collier High School in Naples, Fla.

About: Jackson, who previously coached for two seasons at Estero, became the Cougars' head coach in 2015. Since then his teams have compiled a record of 43-38 with five state playoff appearances. Jackson's 43 wins are second to Dave Tanner among all Barron Collier football coaches.

4. Nick Bigica, Golden Gate, 5th season

Golden Gate football head coach Nick Bigica speaks during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Golden Gate High School in Naples, Fla.

About: Bigica took over the Titans' program in 2019 and his teams are 14-23 overall. Golden Gate went 5-5 in 2022, its first non-losing season since 2018.

5. Rick Martin, Naples, 4th season

Naples football head coach Rick Martin reacts during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Naples High School in Naples, Fla.

About: Martin replaced legendary Golden Eagles coach Bill Kramer in 2020. His teams have gone 26-6 with three state playoff berths, including a regional final appearance last season.

Lee County

1. Sam Sirianni Jr., Fort Myers, 22nd season

Fort Myers football coach Sam Sirianni Jr. gets an ice bath from his players after winning his 150th game as head coach of the Green Wave in 2021.

About: The only head football coach in Lee County who has been in his position for more than eight years, Sirianni Jr. took over the Green Wave in 2002, replacing his father Sam Sirianni Sr., the county's all-time leader in wins with 244. Sirianni's teams have posted a combined record of 157-74 with 16 state playoff appearances, including three regional final berths.

2. Sammy Brown, Dunbar, 8th season

About: Since taking over the Tigers' program in 2016, Brown's teams are 57-21 and have qualified for the state playoffs every season under his tutelage. Last year, Dunbar tied a school record with 10 wins and reached the FHSAA state semifinals for the first time. Brown needs seven more wins to become the winningest coach at Dunbar since the football program was restarted in 2001.

T3. Darren Nelson, Estero, 6th season

Estero's head coach Darren Nelson speaks to the team after their win against Island Coast after the football game on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at Estero High School in Estero, Fla.

About: Nelson took over the Wildcats' program in 2018 and his teams have posted an overall record of 23-27 with three state playoff appearances. Estero's 15 wins the past two seasons are the most in consecutive years for the program since 2001-02.

T3. Ben Daley, Gateway Charter, 6th season

Gateway Charter coach Ben Daley is pictured at a football practice in August, 2022.

About: Daley brought some much-needed stability to the Griffins' program, which had three different head coaches in the three seasons prior to his arrival in 2018. His teams have a combined record of 15-26 during his tenure. Last season, Gateway Charter defeated Harvest Community 35-14 to win the Sunshine State Athletic Conference 4A championship.

T5. Rich Dombroski, Bonita Springs, 5th season

Bonita Springs football coach Rich Dombroski. Action from the Cypress Lake vs. Bonita Springs high school football game Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

About: Dombroski coached for five seasons at Estero and two at Immokalee before taking on the challenge of starting Bonita's varsity program. His teams have posted a combined record of 10-27 in their first four years.

T5. Willis May, South Fort Myers, 5th season

Willis May, South Fort Myers High School's new football coach, instructs his team at practice on Friday, August 2, 2019.

About: May joined the Wolfpack in 2019 and his teams have gone 22-16, making the state playoffs twice. May won 20 of those games in his first three seasons at South, the most victories for any Wolfpack coach in his first three years.

